Introduction & Investment Thesis

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is a software platform for 3D design for engineering, construction, manufacturing, and media industries, where it enables its customers to optimize their designs, improve quality, and gain efficiency. The company has underperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 YTD.

The company is set to report its Q2 FY25 earnings on August 29, where revenue and non-GAAP EPS are expected to grow 10% and 5% YoY, respectively. While an earnings beat will be a positive sign, investors will be watching for management commentary for full FY25 guidance, where current projections stand at a 10% YoY growth rate to $6.05B in revenue with a 35–36% non-GAAP operating margin.

An important thing to note is that activist investor Starboard released a statement on August 22 urging the company to improve its margins and introduce changes to the board, including its current CEO, Andrew Anagnost, who has been in position since 2017, after the company continued a sales tactic, misleading shareholders while attempting to meet its free cash flow target.

Although the company has taken a disciplined and targeted approach to product innovation with its GenAI initiative, Project Bernini, which is likely to be a selling point, along with rolling out a new transaction model to build deeper customer relations, I believe that the uncertainty arising from questionable business practices and the possibility of a management change are blurring the growth story. I don’t believe that the stock has a sufficient margin of safety for me to initiate a position; therefore, after assessing both the “good” and the "bad," I will remain on the sidelines and rate the stock a “hold” at its current levels.

A quick primer on Autodesk’s Q1 FY25 earnings

Autodesk reported its Q1 FY25 earnings in June, where revenue grew 12% YoY to $1.42B, beating estimates, with Subscription Revenue accounting for close to 94% of Total Revenue. In terms of product segments, AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction) made up close to 48% of Total Revenue, growing stronger than overall revenue growth at 16% YoY, while the remaining segments, which include AutoCAD and AutoCAD Lit, MFG (Manufacturing) and M&E (Media and Entertainment) grew at a slower rate of 8%, 9%, and 0%, respectively. The strength of AEC was driven by infrastructure and construction as the company saw customers consolidating into their solutions to optimize siloed workflows through the cloud.

Q1 FY25 Earnings Slides: Revenue by product and geographic segments

In terms of its go-to-market strategy, the company sells its products and solutions through a combination of direct and indirect channels. Their direct channel comprises their transactions with their enterprise customers through an online Autodesk-branded store as well as their new transaction model, whereby channel partners provide a quote to customers with the actual transaction occurring directly between Autodesk and the customer, thus providing customers with enhanced control and time savings, consistent pricing, and an optimal buying experience. With the transition to the new transaction model in Australia and New Zealand (with North America going live in June), Direct Revenue grew at a faster rate of 20% YoY, representing 38% of Total Revenue, up 3 percentage points from the previous year. Meanwhile, their Indirect channel, which consists of distributors selling to resellers in a two-tiered structure and Autodesk selling to resellers in a one-tiered structure, contributed the remaining 62% of Total Revenue.

Q1 FY25 Earnings Slides: New transaction model

In terms of product innovation, Autodesk is taking a disciplined and focused approach, especially as their customers start utilizing high-value AI products and services. During the earnings call, management outlined that their AI initiative with Project Bernini will be designed to automate low-value and repetitive tasks and generate more high-value and complex designs with greater speed and consistency, thus enabling Autodesk to competitively position itself to gain market share.

Shifting gears to profitability, Autodesk generated $490M in non-GAAP operating income, which grew 21% YoY with a margin expansion of 300 basis points from the previous year. This was driven by streamlining overall operating expenses, which grew just 6%, with Sales & Marketing spending 2.8% YoY on a GAAP basis, at a much slower rate than overall revenue growth, enabling the company to unlock operating leverage. I will point out that its new transaction model will result in an accounting change where reseller compensation will be recognized as sales and marketing expense as opposed to contra revenue, which will lead to higher net revenue and higher operating expenses with a lower operating margin percent. However, the accounting change will not impact income from operations or free cash flow. I will elaborate on this in terms of how it impacts guidance in the following sections.

Key updates since the earnings call

Since the Q1 earnings call, activist investor Starboard that holds a $500M stake in Autodesk, has been pushing the company to improve its margins and introduce changes to the board, including its CEO, Andrew Anagnost, after the company continued a sales tactic that included offering discounts to customers willing to pay in advance for large multi-year contracts to boost free cash flow, despite saying that it would halt it in 2021. On August 22, Starboard released a statement stating the following:

"As we have stated in prior communications to our fellow shareholders and Autodesk’s Board, there is an urgent need for significant change at the Company due to its meaningful share price underperformance, poor financial results, and troubling disclosure and governance practices. This need has been underscored by recent public reports that spotlight the apparent lengths to which Autodesk’s leadership went in order to mislead shareholders while attempting to meet certain financial targets. These reports corroborate many of the concerns and issues raised in our publicly-issued presentation dated August 6, 2024.”

Accounting problems at Autodesk first came to light in April, when the company delayed its annual financial disclosures and said that it was opening a review of processes related to free cash flow and operating margins. In May, the company announced that it was replacing Debbie Clifford as CFO.

With Andrew Anagnost operating as CEO since 2017, it remains to be seen whether he steps down or is removed from the position in the coming months, as the senior management is held accountable for his actions for running business practices that were not in the best interest of the company and carried significant risks to shareholder interests.

Things to look for in the Q2 earnings report

The company is set to report its Q2 FY25 earnings on August 29, where it is expected to report total revenue of $1.48B, which would mark a growth rate of 10% with a non-GAAP EPS of $2.00. However, I believe investors will be paying greater attention to any changes in the full year FY25 guidance amidst management tensions in the company, with activist Starboard pushing for a CEO change.

In terms of revenue growth, the company is projecting growth of approximately 10% to $6.05B for the full year, where they assume the new transaction model to be deployed in North America and provide a 1-percentage point tailwind to the overall top-line. During the earnings call, management outlined that once the North America launch is underway, they will start communicating their plans to channel partners and customers in parts of EMEA and Japan. While the management is optimistic that the new transaction model will enable them to build a direct relationship with their customers, thus providing a more enriched experience, I believe that it will be important to look at the sub-metrics within the overall revenue growth figure to assess the company’s momentum.

Channel Mix: With the new transaction model, the company should be seeing a higher contribution of revenue from their Direct channel, which would indicate that the new model is yielding the result that the company projected, with customers having more personalized and relevant experiences with support and services tailored to their needs while providing consistent pricing and empowering them to manage their own transactions, with Partners focusing on providing value-added services.

Revenue by Product Segment: While AEC is their largest and fastest revenue driver with growing interest in their end-to-end solution, encompassing design, pre-construction, and field execution through handover and into operation, an acceleration in their AutoCAD and MFG product segments would be a positive sign. Meanwhile, their M&E product segment should start to see some normalization, as it has been affected by the lingering effects of the Hollywood strike.

Revenue by Geography: Finally, in terms of revenue distribution by geography, the Americas contributed roughly 44% of Total Revenue in Q1, with EMEA contributing 37.6% and APAC contributing the remaining 18.5%. However, in the previous quarter, APAC grew at the slowest rate, driven by weakness in China.

Current Remaining Performance Obligations, Renewals, and Net Revenue Retention Rate: In Q1, Autodesk saw cRPO (Current Remaining Performance Obligations) grow in line with revenue growth as renewals remained strong and the Net Revenue Retention rate hovered around 100-110% range. Any decline in cRPO would indicate that the company is seeing a combination of declining renewals and waning adoption rates, which would hurt future revenue growth.

In terms of profitability, the company expects non-GAAP operating margins of 35–36% in FY25, which is roughly in line with FY24. As Autodesk transitions to the new transaction model, they will see operating margin headwinds like I described before from the accounting change of moving reseller costs from contra revenue to operating expense. Management reiterated that the rollout of the new transaction model will create short-term noise in the P&L but believes that it will provide a tailwind to the overall top and bottom line as long as they are able to better optimize their business operations.

Is Autodesk a buy?

Looking forward, I will use the consensus estimates for revenue and earnings growth over the next three years to assess Autodesk’s fair value. Therefore, assuming that revenue grows in the low teens over the next three years as Autodesk sees momentum across its product segments, especially in the AEC and AutoCAD segments, given its product innovation with Project Bernini and its new transaction model, it should build deeper customer relations, gain market share in the coming years, and generate close to $7.5B in revenue.

From a profitability standpoint, taking the consensus estimates for non-GAAP EPS of $10.41 in FY27, we see that it will be growing at a slightly faster rate than overall revenue growth, which I believe will be possible as the company unlocks operating leverage from its new transaction model while streamlining operating expenses at the same time. This will be equivalent to a present value of $8.92 in non-GAAP EPS when discounted at 8%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10-year period with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15–18, I believe that Autodesk is roughly 1.5 times the multiple, given the growth rate of its earnings during this period of time. This will translate to a PE ratio of 25, or a price target of $227, which represents a downside of roughly 10% from its current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

My final verdict and conclusions

Over the last 90 days, Autodesk has seen 22 upward revisions relative to two downward revisions. Meanwhile, close to 65% of Wall Street analysts believe that the stock is a "buy," with an average price target of $268, which represents an upside of approximately 4% from its current levels. Meanwhile, my valuation model suggests a 10% downside from its current levels, with a price target of $227.

At the moment, I don’t believe that the stock has sufficient upside. Although I like that the company is positioning itself to capture higher market share through its product innovation with Project Bernini along with rolling out a new transaction model that will allow it to build deeper customer relationships, which should boost top-line growth, especially in AEC and AutoCAD product segments, I believe that there are too many uncertainties at the moment when it comes to management’s questionable accounting practices to manipulate its balance sheet, while its existing CEO may be forced to step down in the coming months. I don’t believe that there is sufficient margin of safety at the stock’s current levels for me to initiate a position in the company’s potential for a turnaround with Starboard. Therefore, assessing both the “good” and the "bad," I will choose to remain on the sidelines and rate the stock a “hold” at its current levels.