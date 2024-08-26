Althom

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is working its way through a challenging start to the fiscal year. After attaining a new all-time high last year, the stock has since maintained its downward momentum. YTD, shares are down nearly 50%.

In prior coverage on the stock, I’ve expressed a neutral view at the highs but have outlined greater bullishness during key points during the fiscal year, such as the holiday season. Presently, I view rising competitive pressures, shifting consumer spending patterns, and leadership transition in the product development suite as continuing headwinds and uncertainties.

With Q2 earnings on deck for Thursday following the market close, I believe the stock is attractive for a second look in advance of the release; however, I believe neutral positioning is most appropriate.

LULU Stock Key Metrics

At present, shares in LULU command a forward multiple of earnings of 19x. While that is above the sector median, the broader S&P 500 (SPY) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are trading at forwards of 23x and 20x, respectively. I view current valuations as a relative discount for LULU, considering its five-year average is in the 50x range.

Seeking Alpha’s (“SA”) quant score grades LULU poorly on valuation due primarily to the company’s premium to the sector; however, with shares down about 50% YTD, I believe that LULU warrants a second look as a possible value addition.

Seeking Alpha - LULU Valuation Metrics

The broader SA analyst community and Wall Street also maintain more bullish views on LULU. Among the former, over 80% of coverage over the last 30 days has been bullish, with about 30% of the bullish commentary centered around a “strong buy” signal.

Seeking Alpha - LULU Ratings Summary

Analysts on Wall Street are similarly bullish, with about half of analysts strongly so. In the last 90 days, nearly 50% of analysts covering the stock have rated shares as a “strong buy.” Furthermore, the current price targets on LULU project a nearly 30% upside. Growing earnings projections are one potential factor. In LULU’s last quarterly release, the company surprised to the upside with an increase in full-year earnings guidance. Upward EPS revisions from analysts have outnumbered downward revisions since then.

LULU Stock Guidance and Outlook

After beginning its fiscal year on a disappointing note, with weaker-than-expected guidance, LULU bounced back following the release of its Q1 results. The stock jumped over 10% after the company beat revenue and earnings expectations by +$10M and $0.12/share, respectively. In reporting sales, LULU said that comparable sales grew 7% YOY, better than the 6.3% expected.

The bullish sentiment in the stock following the Q1 release was due in part to tempered expectations set forward at the beginning of the fiscal year. In addition, investors also appeared to be impressed by LULU’s ongoing strength in its international market, with sales in the market growing 25%. This mitigated some heartburn from flat growth reported in its core North American market.

In setting forward expectations for Q2, LULU guided for an EPS range of $2.92-$2.97. This landed well below the consensus estimate of $3.03. Likewise, revenue projections also came in soft, with a range of $2.4B-$2.42B, modestly below the consensus of $2.45B.

The softer reading in the Q2 outlook was offset by LULU’s higher full-year earnings outlook, with the midpoint EPS expected at $14.37, $0.20 above consensus estimates. Positive news surrounding LULU’s repurchase program also gave investors something to cheer about.

Can LULU Improve Its Revenue Outlook In Q2?

The positive marks on LULU’s earnings potential differ from consensus views surrounding LULU’s revenue woes. While guidance was maintained for full-year revenues, analysts are less optimistic. Over the last three months, there have been 23 analyst downward revisions to the full-year revenue outlook.

Seeking Alpha - LULU Consensus Revenue Estimates

Two factors driving the negative sentiment towards LULU are increased competition and product pricing. Compounding these challenges are issues related to the product itself, which have exacerbated the headwinds LULU faces in its core Americas market.

Alo Yoga, in particular, is making notable inroads into LULU’s legging market. The smaller, privately held company has doubled its business in recent years, capturing a growing share of the younger demographic who appreciate its product versatility in both comfort and durability.

Another competitor, Vuori, poses a significant threat not only in the women's segment but also in the men's market, where LULU reported a 15% increase in Q1 compared to a 10% increase in women's merchandise. As a men's-focused brand, Vuori could undermine LULU’s recent growth in this demographic. Together, these two competitors present notable threats to LULU’s market dominance. Bernstein's recent analysis further reveals that over 85% of Alo Yoga’s and Vuori’s storefronts are within 0.5 miles of LULU stores, clearly signaling a strategic intent to capture LULU’s customers.

Consumer trade-down behavior has further impacted LULU, with younger demographics, in particular, showing resistance to the brand's premium pricing. The Wall Street Journal recently highlighted how Gen Z often opts for cheaper alternatives and proudly shares their frugal finds on social media. In my view, choosing not to pay triple-digit prices for a pair of leggings in favor of a more affordable option is hardly surprising and relatively harmless on its own. However, when combined with competitive pressures, this trend could intensify the risk of increased promotional activity and markdowns for LULU

Leadership transitions in the Product Officer category could also impact future innovation efforts, especially in the back half of the year. The much-publicized failure of the Breezethroughs created negative attention for the company at one of the most inopportune moments for LULU’s growth trajectory. This likely also provided an uplift for LULU’s competitors in luring away key customer groups.

Is LULU Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

LULU is facing increasing competitive pressures from two smaller yet rapidly growing competitors, Alo Yoga and Vuori. These challenges are compounded by shifting consumer spending behaviors, particularly among younger demographics. This presents additional obstacles for the brand. A poor reception of the Breezethrough line also raises concerns about LULU’s product innovation.

In my view, these three headwinds cast doubt on LULU's continued dominance in the core Americas market. And looking ahead, I expect these headwinds to persist. While inflationary pressures have eased since LULU’s Q1 results, consumers remain highly value-conscious. If they resisted paying triple-digit prices for leggings in Q1, it's likely that trend continued through Q2.

On a positive note, I do expect LULU to maintain its strength in international markets, and this may offset some weakness in its core market. However, whether this will significantly impact total overall revenues remains uncertain, and I don’t believe it will be enough to move the needle materially. Ultimately, I anticipate Q2 revenues to land within the guidance range.

Investors may find reassurance in LULU’s continued margin and profitability strength despite the softer revenue outlook. The company is posting operating margins in the upper teens to around 20%, which is well above both sector averages and LULU’s own five-year averages. While promotional activity could slightly erode these margins, I don’t expect the impact to be significant. Additionally, LULU has maintained its double-digit revenue growth outlook for the fiscal year despite competitive pressures and recent missteps. It's also important to note that LULU still significantly outpaces its competition in terms of scale.

The company’s sustained revenue growth, robust margins, and strong industry position make LULU a worthwhile consideration at current trading levels, in my view. With a 19x forward earnings multiple, shares are more attractively priced compared to broader markets. A 50% pullback in share price this year also creates a low bar for success.

For investors seeking positioning, LULU appears attractive at current pricing levels. However, I believe ongoing competitive pressures and continued consumer trade-down, especially among younger consumers, remain significant risks. If LULU misses its Q2 revenue targets, the company would almost certainly revise its full-year guidance downward, likely triggering a notable post-earnings sell-off. Accordingly, I believe a "hold" is most prudent ahead of the Q2 print. A reaffirmation of full-year guidance would likely change my stance, but until then, I err towards the more cautious outlook.