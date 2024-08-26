TUG: This Market Timing ETF Still Has To Prove Itself

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • STF Tactical Growth ETF allocates assets across Nasdaq 100 stocks, treasuries, and cash based on a market-timing model.
  • The strategy looks better than random, as it beats several tactical multi-asset funds and shows a lower volatility than the Nasdaq 100.
  • However, STF Tactical Growth ETF was unable to anticipate this summer’s 14% drawdown in the Nasdaq 100.
  • The TUG ETF history is too short to assess its timing model, and it still has a long way to prove itself.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Time For Growth

Dimitris66/E+ via Getty Images

TUG strategy

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) is an actively managed fund launched on 5/18/2022 with an objective of long-term capital growth. It has a portfolio of 100 companies, a 30-day SEC yield of 0.16% and an

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
15.67K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TUG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TUG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TUG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News