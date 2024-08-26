Dimitris66/E+ via Getty Images

TUG strategy

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) is an actively managed fund launched on 5/18/2022 with an objective of long-term capital growth. It has a portfolio of 100 companies, a 30-day SEC yield of 0.16% and an expense ratio of 0.65%.

As described by STF Management, the fund allocates its investments in three parts:

US stocks or ETFs that, in the aggregate, seek to replicate the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX).

Long-duration U.S. Treasury securities or ETFs in this asset category.

Cash and cash equivalents such as short-term U.S. Treasury bills and money market funds.

Allocation decisions are based on a tactical unconstrained growth model (the "TUG Model"), which is mostly based on price movement, volatility, and correlation across equities, fixed income, and commodities. Allocation decisions may be weighted: "A partial allocation to Treasury bonds may be made when the equity signal is not at full strength." Strategy rules are undisclosed, which allows some flexibility to the management. On the downside, it lacks of transparency, like most actively managed funds. STFM warns that the model may result in active and frequent trading. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 135%.

Portfolio

As of writing, the TUG model is very bullish on equities: the portfolio has 98.3% of asset value in stocks of the Nasdaq 100, with only 1.7% in cash and equivalents and 0% in treasuries. The top 10 issuers are listed below, with weights very close to those of the Nasdaq 100 Index. The two series of shares issued by Alphabet Inc. have been grouped together for convenience.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% AAPL Apple, Inc. 8.81% 10.38 34.54 33.84 0.44 NVDA NVIDIA Corp. 8.01% 788.51 75.68 47.52 0.03 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 7.94% 21.86 35.32 31.53 0.72 AVGO Broadcom Inc. 5.10% -26.54 71.57 34.66 1.26 GOOGL, GOOG Alphabet, Inc. 4.82% 47.48 23.76 21.68 0.48 META Meta Platforms, Inc. 4.77% 128.32 26.96 24.84 0.38 AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 4.70% 231.89 42.42 37.45 0 TSLA Tesla, Inc. 2.68% 1.02 61.88 98.35 0 COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 2.58% 19.53 54.50 54.24 0.53 NFLX Netflix, Inc. 1.91% 70.12 42.92 35.98 0 Click to enlarge

Performance vs. benchmarks

The next chart compares total returns of TUG since inception and three ETFs corresponding to benchmarks of the three allocation compartments:

Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL).

TUG vs. Benchmarks (Seeking Alpha)

TUG has underperformed the Nasdaq 100, but it is also less volatile: the standard deviation of monthly return is 15.7% vs. 22.4% for QQQ. It has outperformed an equal-weight allocation in the 3 ETFs, which would have returned 21%. This is a good point: if we consider that equal-weight is the average of a random function of allocation, the TUG model is better than random. However, a time frame of 27 months, mostly in a strong bull market, is insufficient to assess a market timing strategy. TUG has a long-term objective and should be judged through a full market cycle.

TUG vs. competitors

The next table compares characteristics of TUG and five other tactical multi-asset funds:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL)

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX)

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR).

TUG AOR AOK HNDL NTSX RPAR Inception 5/18/2022 11/4/2008 11/4/2008 1/16/2018 8/2/2018 12/12/2019 Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.15% 0.15% 0.96% 0.20% 0.50% AUM $186.20M $2.13B $596.30M $814.48M $1.14B $626.95M Avg Daily Volume $529.66K $7.36M $2.75M $2.15M $2.99M $836.14K Click to enlarge

TUG is the most recent, the smallest (in assets under management) and the less liquid fund on this list, and it has the second-highest fee. TUG is the second-best performer since its inception after NTSX, as plotted on the next chart.

TUG vs. competitors, since inception (Seeking Alpha)

However, the 2024 chart below shows that TUG was almost fully invested in equity this summer and unable to anticipate the Nasdaq downturn. Competitors have benefited from their allocation in other asset classes.

TUG vs. competitors, year-to-date (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

STF Tactical Growth ETF is an actively managed multi-asset fund. It implements a proprietary market-timing model to allocate assets in three compartments: the Nasdaq 100 index, long-term treasuries and cash equivalents. Since it was launched in May 2022, performance is promising: the model looks better than random, and it beats several other tactical multi-asset funds. However, recent price action shows TUG was unable to anticipate this summer's 14% drawdown in the Nasdaq 100 index. Anyway, TUG history is too short to assess its timing strategy, and TUG still has a long way to prove itself.