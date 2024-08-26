Cristian Storto Fotografia

When I last wrote about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX), I thought the shares had some appeal on a contrarian basis, particularly if they pulled back a little further, and the overall medical device space was in a lull. The shares dipped another $10 or so after that article and then started a choppy move upward basically in time with the broader med-tech space, ending up about 30% higher and basically matching the broader move in the space, while outperforming some peers (broadly defined) like Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Medtronic plc (MDT) while lagging Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) and PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT).

At this point, I feel a bit better about the trajectory of the business, even though management has been walking back from some of its prior midterm growth and margin goals, with the latter driven by a desire to reinvest in growth platforms for the long-term benefit of the company. My estimates really haven’t changed all that much, and with relatively limited upside and other med-techs trading at more interesting valuations, I can’t make a compelling argument to own this over other names.

Looking Back At Q2 Results

Teleflex’s last few quarters haven’t been bad, but that’s also in the context of many analysts previously lowering expectations.

Revenue rose a little more than 3% on an adjusted basis in the second quarter, basically meeting sell-side expectations. The Interventional business led with nearly 14% growth on strength in the Manta closure device and some uptick in intra-aortic balloon pumps, and Urology was up 7% largely on the strength of contributions from the Palette acquisition (UroLift was down mid-teens). Surgical was also healthy, up more than 6%, with good overall instrumentation and chest drainage sales, and sales of the Titan stapler were growth accretive despite pressures on bariatric procedures from GLP-1 drug usage. Vascular sales were up about 5%, with the company continuing to take some share in PICC and seeing good results for its EZ-IO product.

Anesthesia was lackluster (up 2%) and “Other” was down 26% (and is material at around 7% of revenue) due in large part to reduced sales to Medline.

Gross margin improved 180 BP, beating by about half a point, with margin improvement from the end of the Medline MSA and the benefit of Palette sales. Operating income rose 3% in adjusted terms, with margin up 10bp to 26.7%.

Management did modestly raise guidance and full-year guidance for constant currency revenue now sits at 4.75% at the midpoint (up 0.5% from the initial guide), while the adjusted EPS midpoint is now $14.00 versus $13.75.

Some Growth Opportunities Are Coming Into View

Relative to my last update on the company, there are some growth drivers I’m feeling better about for Teleflex.

I like the share growth in PICCs. Teleflex is benefiting at least in part from a product lineup that boasts lower infection rates (near 0% versus an industry average close to 4%) and it’s worth remembering that reimbursement often punishes facilities for avoidable complications like infections. Becton still dominates this business, but share gains could put Teleflex in line for some meaningful group purchasing organization (or GPO) wins that could further boost the business – GPOs don’t often like to go with companies below certain market share thresholds, so winning share on their own could have outsized benefits.

I’m also happy to see the progress with Manta, as this has been a solid product for Teleflex. With the company starting the ACCESS-MANTA study late last year, good outcomes from this study could drive further adoption down the road.

I’ve been impressed with the initial results from the Palette acquisition, with the company’s Barrigel spacer doing better than expected right out of the gate. Given clinical data and reimbursement changes that should be favorable for radiation therapy for prostate cancer, this is a promising product (though I still have concerns about the price that Teleflex paid in the acquisition).

Last and by no means least is the opportunity for Teleflex to pick up some incremental sales in intra-aortic balloon pumps (or IABPs). In May, the FDA issued an unusually strongly-worded directive advising customers to stop using Getinge AB's (publ) (OTCPK:GNGBY) Cardiosave IABP due to a high rate of complications reported over the past 12 months.

IABPs are a relatively small market (around $250M/year), but it’s effectively a duopoly between Getinge and Teleflex, with the former holding around 60%-70% share in the United States. While Getinge has a new IABP that it intends to file with the FDA in 2025 (and should launch in 2026), there is an opportunity here to pick up some incremental business, and Teleflex has said they should have no issues supplying incremental demand as customers stop using the Cardiosave.

But Challenges Are Still Present

It’s not all great news for Teleflex. UroLift continues to weaken, and despite management efforts to drive some excitement (a new product launch and attempts to flog some recent clinical studies), I don’t think there’s going to be a meaningful reversal of the share loss to rivals like Boston Scientific and PROCEPT. It certainly doesn’t help that new CMS rate proposals would make UroLift even less compelling for in-office (as opposed to facility-based out-patient) use, as an 8%-9% cut to physician fees could reduce the profitability of the procedure to only $100-$200 (versus $400+ for Rezum). Likewise, a new volume rebate program for UroLift may salvage some volumes, but at the cost of margins.

There could also be challenges in the Barrigel business over the medium term. While I think this product is quite competitive next to Boston Scientific’s SpaceOAR, and spacers are still underutilized overall, it is possible that increased use of new radiopharmaceuticals could reduce the linac-based radiation oncology procedures that drive barrier usage. I’m not too concerned about this, honestly, but I think it needs to be mentioned given the high premium that Teleflex paid for Palette.

My larger concern is just whether or not Teleflex can rise to the challenge of delivering both attractive margins and longer-term revenue growth. A trailing revenue growth of 5% to 6% isn’t that special in the space, and I’m only looking for around 5% long-term growth. With the market wanting more growth out of med-techs, that could put more pressure on management to overpay for deals to boost the long-term revenue growth potential of the business.

The Outlook

Teleflex’s 2023 results were very close to what I expected (revenue was $15M or 0.5% higher and EBITDA was $5M or 0.5% lower) and the first half of 2024 has likewise been close to what I expected. That has driven pretty minimal overall changes in my model, apart from some reallocation of revenue (more growth in Interventional, for instance).

I’m looking for three-year revenue growth of just under 5% and longer-term annualized revenue growth of 5%. I expect about 25bp of EBITDA margin improvement this year (to 29%) and another half-point or so next year. Longer term, I think free cash flow margins in the low 20%’s are still possible, and I’m expecting around 10% long-term annualized FCF growth, though it’s well worth noting that this is bullish in the context of a trailing average FCF margin in the mid-teens.

Discounted cash flow suggests that Teleflex is basically fairly valued, though still priced for high single-digit long-term annualized returns. Likewise, growth and margins support a forward multiple on revenue of 4.35x and a fair value around $260.

The Bottom Line

The company announced its first share buyback in roughly a decade, but it doesn’t really change what I see as a so-so outlook for growth and margin leverage. There are some possible sources of upside that I noted previously (PICC share, Barrigel, and IABPs), but given the valuation I think these shares are pretty fairly priced now, and I can’t really make a compelling case for owning them unless you have a strong view that revenues and/or margins will be substantially better over the next 12-18 months.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.