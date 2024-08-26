Nvidia Powers Volvo's Electrical Architecture, A Big Growth Category For The Chipmaker

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.41K Followers

Summary

  • The "software-defined car" trend is revolutionizing the auto industry, with Volvo's EX90 SUV exemplifying the shift towards vehicles packed with digital technology.
  • Nvidia's powerful chips are crucial for AI and automotive advancements, with significant revenue growth driven by high demand for their supercomputing capabilities.
  • Despite export restrictions to China, Nvidia's automotive business remains promising as more carmakers adopt advanced electronic architectures that require the chips.
  • While Nvidia faces valuation concerns and competition, its dominance in the AI and automotive sectors suggests a positive long-term investment outlook.

Volvo EX90, full electric SUV, outside the official dealership.

Volvo EX90, full electric SUV, outside the official dealership.

Luca Piccini Basile/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The latest buzz phrase to mesmerize the global auto industry is the "software defined car," a descriptor for vehicles that are increasingly electrified, containing features - some once mechanical - that

This article was written by

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.41K Followers
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News