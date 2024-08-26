BILL Holdings: High Conviction Buy In An Expensive Market

Aug. 26, 2024 8:32 PM ETBILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.63K Followers

Summary

  • BILL Holdings, once a market darling, now trades at a bargain valuation due to small business churn and decelerating growth, presenting a strong buy opportunity.
  • The stock is trading at just ~3x FY25 revenue and ~15x FY25 FCF.
  • Despite lower net retention rates due to SMB churn and a tough macro budget environment, the company is growing its customer base again.
  • It has also earmarked $300 million for fresh buybacks, worth roughly 6% of the company's market cap (and easily funded by a year's worth of FCF).

Bill.com headquarters building exterior.

Michael Vi

It's often quite fascinating to see how quickly former market darlings can lose their status and become deep value plays, as is the base with BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL). At its pandemic-era heights, Bill.com commanded revenue multiples north

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.63K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BILL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BILL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BILL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BILL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News