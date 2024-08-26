Michael Vi

It's often quite fascinating to see how quickly former market darlings can lose their status and become deep value plays, as is the base with BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL). At its pandemic-era heights, Bill.com commanded revenue multiples north of 20x as its share price soared above $300. Today, however, small business churn and decelerating growth have eroded confidence in this name, which is one of the worst performers in the software sector with nearly a 40% year-to-date decline.

The company fell again after attempting a brief rebound after recently reporting fiscal Q4 results, despite a decent outlook for the year ahead. To me, this is a great juncture to revisit the bull case for Bill.com:

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a bullish note on Bill.com in May, when the stock was hovering in the low $50s. Since then, Bill.com has continued to see share price decay while the rest of the market has floated upward, while the company also released strong Q4 results and pointed to a strong year ahead as well. This gives me plenty of reasons to reiterate my strong buy on Bill.com.

The first relevant piece to emphasize is the stock's bargain-basement valuation amid its sharp YTD declines. At current share prices near $48, Bill.com trades at a market cap of $5.10 billion. After we net off the $1.59 billion of cash and $914 million of debt on the company's latest balance sheet, Bill.com's resulting enterprise value is $4.42 billion.

Bill.com FY25 outlook (Bill.com Q4 shareholder letter)

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY25 (the year for Bill.com ending in June 2025), the company has guided to $1.42-$1.45 billion in revenue (10-12% y/y growth). To me, this outlook feels conservative as the company exited Q4 at a 16% y/y growth pace. Nevertheless, if we take this outlook at face value and also apply a 20% FCF margin against the midpoint (equivalent to the company's FCF margin in FY24), we'd also get $285 million of FCF.

This puts Bill.com's valuation multiples at:

3.1x EV/FY25 revenue

15.5x EV/FY25 FCF

Meanwhile, we compare Bill.com's revenue multiples to several other software companies like Workday (WDAY) and Salesforce.com (CRM), often considered the bellwether of enterprise software valuations, whose current revenue growth rates are also similar to Bill.com's in the mid-teens:

Data by YCharts

Stay long here: for me, a lot of risk has been removed from Bill.com's stock given its bargain-basement valuation, while plenty of upside remains as the company consistently beats quarterly expectations and is merely setting a low bar for itself to cross in FY25.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Bill.com's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earning summary is shown below:

Bill.com Q4 results (Bill.com Q4 shareholder letter)

Bill.com's revenue grew 16% y/y to $343.7 million, amply beating Wall Street's expectations of $328.1 million (+11% y/y) but also decelerating three points from Q3's 16% y/y growth pace. Yet still, it's very worth noting that Bill.com itself had guided to a mere 8-11% y/y revenue growth range in Q4, and then doubled the low end of that range. The company also beat Street expectations by a seven-point margin in Q3. That's a guidance pattern we should keep in mind when considering Bill.com's 10-12% y/y growth outlook for FY25.

Now, we do note that Bill.com's challenges primarily stem from its customer orientation to SMB customers. This customer segment has been the most subject to heightened churn in a recessionary macro environment (we've seen warnings from other companies with similar concentrations, like Yelp (YELP), that conditions are likely to get worse before they get better, and certain sectors like restaurants are faring worse than others). Bill.com is additionally impacted because lower spend levels and lower budgets impact its payment processing and spend products.

The company's retention rates on its spending products are currently below 100%, suggesting churn and contraction; however, CFO John Rettig noted on the Q4 earnings call that new product releases are expected to return retention levels above 100% shortly:

As of June 30, 2024, our dollar-based net revenue retention rate for BILL standalone was 92%. As expected, this was impacted by the lower spend environment, which impacted payment volume, payment choice and subscription fees during the year. Excluding the impact of a large FI partner contract amendment, our dollar-based net revenue retention rate was 96%. We expect this to be above 100% as we continue to roll out new offerings and the economy returns to growth mode for SMBs. As a reminder, our dollar-based net revenue retention rate excludes the impact of our Spend and Expense offering."

One incredibly encouraging signal: after seeing a contraction in the number of customers on the Bill.com platform in Q3, the company returned to growth in Q4. Customers on the core Bill.com "Integrated Platform" rose by ~6k sequentially to 186k customers in Q4, while those on "embedded and other solutions" (which comprises Bill.com's acquisitions like Divvy and Invoice2Go) also rose. Overall, company-wide customer counts increased by ~10k sequentially to 474.6k customers, up 3% y/y.

Bill.com customer trends (Bill.com Q4 shareholder letter)

We note as well that despite macro headwinds, total payment volumes (TPV) also rose 10% y/y to $75.9 billion.

Neither should we ignore Bill.com's improvements in profitability. Pro forma operating margins in Q4 reached 17.5%, a 320bps improvement from 14.3% in the year-ago quarter.

The company's free cash flow in FY24 also grew 65% y/y to $257.9 million:

Bill.com FCF (Bill.com Q4 shareholder letter)

The company is putting this cash flow to good use, recently approving an additional $300 million for buybacks (worth 6% of the company's current outstanding market cap) to take advantage of low share prices.

Risks and key takeaways

It's true that Bill.com faces risks from heightened SMB churn in the wake of an impending recession, as well as competition from larger platforms like Intuit's Quickbooks (INTU) that are geared toward more sophisticated customers. And yet at just a ~3x revenue multiple and a ~15x FCF multiple, amid mid-teens revenue growth rates and consistently improving operating margins and FCF, I'd say these risks are already more than embedded into the stock's current price. Buy here with confidence.