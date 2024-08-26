Cellebrite: Rating Downgrade As Valuation Has Caught Up

Aug. 26, 2024 8:55 PM ETCellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Stock
Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
94 Followers

Summary

  • Cellebrite's 2Q24 results exceeded expectations with solid revenue growth and profit metrics.
  • Progress in key metrics and initiatives indicate potential for >20% growth in the future.
  • CLBT's Valuation has caught up, making the upside less attractive despite a positive fundamental outlook.
Crime Scene Barricade Tape

AzmanL/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

A brief update from my last coverage (11th July): I gave Cellebrite (NASDAQ:CLBT) a buy rating as the business's strong competitive advantage, mission-critical function, and great execution convinced me that it can continue to grow at 20%. In

This article was written by

Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
94 Followers
I'm a passionate investor with a strong foundation in fundamental analysis and a keen eye for identifying undervalued companies with long-term growth potential. My investment approach is a blend of value investing principles and a focus on long-term growth. I believe in buying quality companies at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for the long haul, allowing them to compound their earnings and shareholder returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CLBT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLBT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLBT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News