Investment thesis

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSX:CCO:CA) continues to see tension in the uranium market due to limited supply in the short to medium term. Additional market pressure has been created by the increase in Kazakhstan's mineral extraction tax in 2025 and the law banning imports of Russian uranium.

The increased price forecast for the Company's products, both uranium sales and fuel services, resulted in an increase in Cameco's revenue forecast, which was partially or even fully offset by an increase in its cost guidance.

We have previously covered the stock and in light of the new requirements, we lower our price target from $55 to $53. We reiterate our HOLD rating.

The uranium market

Uranium prices in the long-term contracts market continued to climb in 2Q 2024. The price averaged $78.5 a pound (+5% q/q and +40% y/y) compared with the $78 a pound that we had expected. Most orders continue to come from utilities, with Cameco management noting that those are beginning to develop new inventory policies in an effort to purchase more volumes with the goal of stockpiling. Nuclear power continues to enjoy bipartisan political support in the US, as well as in many other countries around the world, which bolsters confidence that investments in the industry are reliable and allows companies like Cameco to increase the number and size of contracts.

On the spot market, price trends were mixed during the quarter, averaging $87.9 a pound (-7% q/q and +57% y/y) compared with our expectations of $101 a pound. The spot market is extremely small and even the slightest fluctuations in orders have a strong impact on the price.

As a rule, long-term prices are set at a premium to spot prices. However, in times of bull runs, when uranium prices go up (from 2004-2007 or from the end of 2023 to now), this pattern is reversed.

Cameco

Given the persisting supply shortage in the industry and the announced price of long-term uranium contracts in July 2024 ($80.5 a pound), we are raising the forecast for prices of long-term contracts from $78.2 a pound to $79.3 a pound for 2024, and from $84.5 to $85 for 2025.

We are lowering the forecast for spot prices in 3Q 2024 from $101 a pound to $95 a pound, given that data is available about the spot price of uranium in July 2024 ($84.25 a pound). We are leaving the forecast unchanged for spot prices further down the road.

It was reported on July 10, 2024 that Kazakhstan plans a 2-step increase in the rate of the mineral extraction tax for uranium. Here’s what the planned changes are: From January 1, 2025, the rate of mineral extraction tax [MET] on uranium will increase from 6% to 9%, and then from January 1, 2026, differentiated rates will be introduced for uranium, which will depend on the volume of annual production and the weighted average price of uranium.

Cameco has a joint venture, Inkai, with Kazatomprom (based in Kazakhstan), which supplies Cameco with low-cost uranium. It is currently unclear what agreement the two companies will reach about the increased costs, but our base-case assumption is that from 2025 the price of uranium purchases from the Inkai JV will be 3% higher for Cameco, which means the company's cash costs will rise by as much.

The increase in MET, which will drive up costs for Kazatomprom and put additional upward pressure on the long-term uranium price, comes at a time when the industry is still in the early phase of recovery. In addition, the reason for the potential global shift in the cost curve of supplies is Kazakhstan, the world's leading uranium producer (>40% of global production), which will take a toll not so much on Cameco as the industry as a whole.

On August 12, 2024, the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act, which was signed into law by the US president on May 13, 2024, went into effect. This law prohibits the import of unirradiated low-enriched uranium (LEU) that was produced in Russia or by a Russian entity. To ensure a seamless transition from Russian uranium to other uranium, the law allows an option for some of Russian imports until January 2028: The US Department of Energy will be able to waive the prohibition for imports from Russia if there is no alternative viable source of LEU or if imports of Russian LEU are in the US national interest.

Russia is in charge of ~44% of the world's uranium enrichment capacity and is a significant exporter of LEU to the United States. The US ban of Russian feedstock for nuclear fuel, albeit gradual, introduces additional uncertainty into the future of the industry and is expected to shift the global cost curve of nuclear fuel production to the right.

Even though the company signed fewer long-term contracts in 2Q 2024 than we had expected, we are maintaining the assumption that going forward, these contracts will make up ~60% of the revenue structure of the segment that deals with the mining and selling of uranium. The company's management emphasized that the market of long-term contracts has a much higher priority than the spot market.

Due to the increased forecast for the prices of long-term contracts, which have a dominant proportion in the company’s projected revenue structure, we are raising our forecast for the average selling price over the forecast period running to 2025 to $87.5 CAD from the previous estimate of $85 CAD.

With respect to production volume and sales, we still expect the company will be able to produce 22.4 mln pounds of uranium in 2024 (+27% y/y) (including Cameco’s stakes in projects), and 23.8 mln pounds in 2025 (+6% y/y). Sales will reach 33.6 mln pounds in 2024 (+5% y/y), and 34.4 mln pounds in 2025 (+4.4% y/y).

Financial results

We are raising the forecast for Cameco’s revenue from $3 187 mln CAD (+23% y/y) to $3 249 mln CAD (+26% y/y) for 2024, and from $3 537 mln CAD (+11% y/y) to $3 647 mln CAD (+12% y/y) for 2025 due to:

the increased forecast for the average selling price of the company’s products in the segment that sells uranium;

the increase forecast for the average selling price for the company’s products in the Fuel Services segment, given the rising supply-side uncertainty in the industry as demand levels are holding fundamentally strong.

We are raising the forecast for Cameco’s EBITDA from $1 051 mln CAD (+108% y/y) to $1 185 mln CAD (+135% y/y) for 2024, and lowering it from $1 136 mln CAD (+8% y/y) to $1 086 mln CAD (-8% y/y) for 2025 due to:

the increased forecast for the company’s revenue in 2024 and 2025, which in 2024 is partially offset by rising costs in the company’s Fuel Services segment, while in 2025 it is outweighed by expectations of rising costs in the company’s uranium and fuel services segments.

The increased estimate for costs in the Fuel Services segment in 2024 and 2025 was driven by the high costs that were incurred in 2Q 2024, which are expected to remain elevated due to the bigger uncertainty about the supply of enriched uranium following the law that bans US imports of Russian uranium.

The increase in the estimated uranium purchasing costs in 2025 was driven by the impact that we expect the hiked MET in Kazakhstan to produce on the market.

Valuation

We are lowering the price of the shares from $55 to $53 due to:

the reduced EBITDA forecast for 2025;

the shift of the FTM valuation period.

Based on the new assumptions, we are maintaining the rating for the shares at HOLD.

The target price of $53/share was achieved by projecting the financial results of 2025 and discounting them at a rate of 13% per annum.

The discount rate of 13% is the average growth of the S&P 500 Index over the past 20 years. In other words, when we value a company based on its long-term results, it is important to us that the company's growth exceeds the average growth of the index.

Conclusion

Cameco is a unique company that mines uranium and produces fuel assemblies for nuclear power plants. The company successfully navigates the phases of the uranium demand cycle by either mothballing or restarting its deposits. Cameco also has a number of dormant and young projects, such as Millennium, Kintyre, and Yeelirrie.

To manage your positions, we recommend following Cameco’s earnings releases, uranium market updates.