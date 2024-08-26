Terroa

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has delivered a strong Q2 print, but earnings were overshadowed by a €1.3 billion litigation provision for the bank's ill-fated Postbank takeover in 2010. This provision had considerably negative impacts on management's plans to distribute capital to shareholders. However, on August 21st, almost a month after Q2 reporting, Deutsche Bank has taken a significant step towards resolving the long-standing legal Postbank battle: The bank announced that it has reached settlement agreements with over 80 plaintiffs in the Postbank takeover litigation, covering approximately 60% of the total claims. This settlement is expected to have a notable impact on Deutsche Bank’s financials, adding a much-appreciated boost to its capital reserves. Indeed, the positive outcome was unexpected and may potentially pave the way for a share buyback later this year - even without settlement of the remaining 40% of claims.

For context, since the start of the year, DB shares have performed about in line with the broader market: YTD, DB stock is up about 21%, compared to a gain of approximately 18% for the S&P 500 (SP500)

Deutsche Bank Delivers A Strong Q2 Print

Deutsche Bank's Q2 2024 results reinforce the company's strong commercial momentum, with solid performance from Q1 continuing through the 3 months ending June: For the second quarter of 2024, Deutsche Bank posted revenues of €7.6 billion, slightly below the €7.8 billion achieved in Q1 but representing a 2% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023. This brings the total revenue for the first half of 2024 to €15.4 billion, keeping the bank well on track to meet its full-year target of €30 billion. Within the group, the Investment Bank continues to be the standout performer, with a 10% YoY increase in revenues during Q2, driven by strong results in Origination & Advisory. Fixed Income and Currencies remained stable. Meanwhile, while the Corporate Bank generated €1.9 billion in Q2, consistent with Q1, the Private Bank saw a minor decrease in Q2 revenues to €2.3 billion, mainly due to higher deposit funding costs. Revenues in the Asset Management division increased by 7% YoY, driven by higher management fees and continued inflows into passive investment strategies.

On profitability, it is noteworthy to highlight that Deutsche Bank's cost discipline continues to be a positive earnings driver. In Q2, adjusted costs were maintained at €5 billion, consistent with the run rate established in Q1. Shifting perspective to operating income, I advise focusing on Deutsche Bank's earnings power excluding the one-off litigation charge related to the Postbank takeover. In that note, Deutsche Bank's pre-tax earnings for Q2 2024, excluding the Postbank litigation provision, would be calculated by removing the impact of the litigation charge from the reported pre-tax profit. According to the Q2 2024 report, the bank recorded a pre-tax profit of €411 million. The litigation provision related to the Postbank takeover was €1.3 billion. So, Deutsche Bank's pre-tax earnings for Q2 2024, excluding the Postbank litigation, were €1.7 billion. Further, excluding this one-off charge, the bank's post-tax return on tangible equity (RoTE) improved to 7.8% for the first half, up from 6.8% in the same period last year.

Postbank Provision, A Headwind In Q2 ...

As I have highlighted in the profitability analysis, in Q2 Deutsche Bank took a €1.3 billion provision charge in relation to the Postbank takeover from the year 2010. This provision was arguably a major headwind for the equity story because absent this litigation charge, Deutsche Bank would have likely announced a second buyback program this year.

... But Settlement Could Support Upside In Q3

On August 21st, nearly a month after reporting its Q2 results, Deutsche Bank made a major move towards resolving the protracted legal battle surrounding Postbank: In a press release, Deutsche Bank announced that it has reached settlement agreements with more than 80 plaintiffs involved in the Postbank takeover litigation, addressing approximately 60% of the total claims. This settlement is projected to positively impact Deutsche Bank’s pre-tax profit by approximately €430 million in the third quarter of 2024 and will strengthen the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by around 10 basis points. Notably, this benefit to net income and capital is excluding the potential settlement with the remainder 40% of plaintiffs. Indeed, it is suggested that should further settlements be reached with additional plaintiffs, Deutsche Bank could potentially release an additional €280-300 million.

Implications for Shareholder Returns

In my view, the settlement is unexpected and surprisingly positive. Accordingly, I argue that this outcome should reignite discussions about the potential for a new share buyback program in the second half of 2024. To support the claim, I highlight a conversation CFO James Von Moltke had with Bloomberg reported Oliver Crook. When Crook asked Von Moltke whether a settlement of the Postbank litigation could mean a buyback program in the second half of 2024, von Moltke commented that if there is a positive outcome, "that would certainly change our position". Indeed, following the settlement, as reported by Reuters, Deutsche Bank said "Against the backdrop of this improvement to our capital plan, we will review our distribution plans and discuss these with our regulators as part of our ongoing dialogue". So overall, I am bullish on a likely buyback announcement in 2024. If a settlement with the remainder 40% of plaintiffs is reached, I would expect a buyback program of ~$600 million; otherwise, ~$400 million.

Valuation Update

Following a strong earnings momentum through Q2 (excluding Postbank), I am revising my EPS projections for DB through 2026: I now anticipate DB's EPS for 2024, 2025 and 2026 to increase to a range of $2.15, $2.75, and $2.9, respectively. At the same time, I maintain a terminal growth rate of 2%, which aligns roughly with nominal global GDP growth, but I lower my cost of equity to 12% - mostly as a consequence of risk reduction on an improving track record of sustainable, and expanding net profitability. Based on these updated EPS projections, I now estimate a fair implied share price of $33.

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Investor Takeaway

Deutsche Bank posted solid Q2 results, but these were overshadowed by a €1.3 billion litigation provision related to its troubled 2010 Postbank acquisition. This provision significantly hindered management's ability to distribute capital to shareholders. However, on August 21st, nearly a month after the Q2 report, Deutsche Bank made a major breakthrough in the longstanding Postbank legal dispute. The bank announced settlement agreements with over 80 plaintiffs, addressing approximately 60% of the total claims. This settlement is expected to positively impact Deutsche Bank's financial position, bolstering its capital reserves. The unexpected resolution could potentially open the door for a share buyback later this year, even with 40% of the claims still unsettled.

Looking beyond the Postbank litigation, Deutsche Bank's management remains confident in achieving its revenue and cost targets for 2024. The positive momentum across its business segments, particularly in the Investment Bank, coupled with a supportive net interest income environment, positions the bank well for the upcoming years. On that note, Deutsche Bank's path to meeting its 2025 targets, including a RoTE greater than 10%, appears increasingly attainable. All that said, Deutsche Bank looks very undervalued—trading at a 0.5x price-to-tangible book value (P/TBV) and 6x price-to-earnings (P/E) for 2025E. In my view, the fair value is around $33 per share.