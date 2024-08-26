General Mills: Underrated Company, Good Long-Term Buy

Mahesh Chaganti profile picture
Mahesh Chaganti
35 Followers

Summary

  • GIS is an underrated company with strong fundamentals, consistent dividend growth, and robust free cash flow generation.
  • GIS trades at lower P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios compared to peers, with a recession-resistant business model and resilience during economic downturns.
  • Valuation models, including DCF, comps analysis, and DDM, indicate that GIS is significantly undervalued, offering substantial upside potential for long-term investors.

Grocery store aisle.

Katrina Wittkamp

I’ll keep this brief: I believe General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is an underrated company with strong fundamentals. The company consistently pays substantial, growing dividends and generates billions in free cash flow (FCF) each year, showing a solid upward trend. Currently, GIS is trading

This article was written by

Mahesh Chaganti profile picture
Mahesh Chaganti
35 Followers
I am set to join UCLA's Master of Financial Engineering program this fall. I hold undergraduate degrees in finance and computer science from Indiana University Bloomington. My professional background includes internships in private equity, investment banking, and venture capital. Additionally, I have passed the FINRA SIE exam and possess certifications in Financial Modeling and Valuation from WallStreetPrep, as well as Bloomberg Market Concepts. As a value investor, I perform thorough DCF and comps analyses using pessimistic assumptions to select securities that are undervalued.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News