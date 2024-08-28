Klaus Vedfelt

We previously covered e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in July 2024, discussing how the stock had entered correction territory attributed to numerous market forces, with it unwinding much of its recent gains.

While the beauty retailer had delivered double beat FQ4'24 earnings call, its FY2025 guidance had also underwhelmed, worsened by the deceleration observed in its domestic market, with it remaining to be seen if the management might continue to deliver high double-digit growth ahead.

Since that Hold (Neutral) rating, ELF has already pulled by -6.9%, well underperforming the wider market at +2.8%, despite the FQ1'25 earnings beat and raised FY2025 guidance, with the stock recently retesting YTD lows.

It appears that the correction may continue for a little longer, with the stock's premium valuations coming with outsized expectations, worsened by the potential impact from the raised import tariffs in the US, given that the country comprises the lion share of the company's sales.

We reiterate our Hold (Neutral) rating here.

ELF's Investment Thesis Remains Speculative At These Levels

ELF has had a volatile YTD stock price movement indeed, based on its inability to break out of the $210s resistance levels while recently retesting its YTD bottom of $140s after the market over-reacted to the raised FY2024 guidance.

This trend is unsurprising indeed, since the management has opted to play the game of offering a lower forward guidance, depending on the visibility of its quarterly performance.

For context, ELF has originally offered a rather underwhelming FY2025 revenue guidance of $1.24B (+21.5% YoY), adj EBITDA of $287M (+22.1% YoY), and adj EBITDA of $3.225 (+1.4% YoY) in the FQ4'24 earnings call.

By the FQ1'25 earnings call, the management has raised their FY2025 guidance to $1.29B (+26.4% YoY), $299M (+27.3% YoY), and $3.385 (+6.4% YoY), respectively, with it underscoring the management's conservative guidance approach despite the potential boost from the brand's entry in Germany, Australia, and Mexico in H2'24

It goes without saying that these numbers well underperform the market's outsized performance at $1.32B (+29.2% YoY), $304M (+29.6% YoY), and $3.52 (+10.8% YoY), respectively, while decelerating against the historical top/ bottom-line growth observed between FY2019 and FY2024 at a CAGR of +30.8%/ +37%, respectively.

Combined with the recent market rotation, we can understand why sentiments surrounding premium stocks such as ELF has moderated as it has, despite the double beat FQ1'25 performance and the increasingly rich profit margins.

ELF's Slowing Growth And Tariff Headwinds May Negate The Double Digit International Growth - Risk Warning

Perhaps part of the headwinds may be attributed to the ongoing trade war between the US and China, where higher tariffs of up to 60% (up from the current 25%) is more likely than not, no matter who wins the US Presidential elections in November 2024.

This is a massive headwind indeed, since ELF relies heavily on third-party manufacturers in China, with the country producing nearly 80% of its offerings.

While this strategic approach has previously allowed the company to sell its quality beauty offerings at affordable prices and growing dollar share against its competitors, such as Ulta Beauty (ULTA), L’Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF), and Estée Lauder (EL), it is apparent that things may not be the same moving forward.

The ELF management has already highlighted the potential impact from FY2026 onwards, while offering potential remedies using "a combination of select price increases, help from FX, and supplier concessions to address that tariff issue," similar to the resolution observed in FY2019 - when the 25% tariff was introduced.

While the tariff issue is only concentrated in the US, we can understand why the market is highly concerned, since the country comprises $271.36M (+1% QoQ/ +43.8% YoY) or the equivalent 83.6% (inline QoQ/ -3.5 points YoY) of its FQ1'25 sales.

While ELF's growth in the US has decelerated compared to the +76% YoY growth observed in FQ1'24, it remains to be seen if the robust growth observed in the International market may well balance the ongoing headwinds (including tariffs in the US), as observed in FQ1'25 International sales at $53.11M (+1% QoQ/ +91.4% YoY) and FQ1'24 at +79.4% YoY.

With the beauty company set to enter more international markets in H2'24 as they incrementally invest in its marketing and fulfillment capabilities, as observed in the higher FQ1'25 inventory level of $199.56M on balance sheet (+4.2% QoQ/ +103.5% YoY), we believe that the eventual impact on its overall top/ bottom-lines may be mixed.

Even so, based on ELF's robust growth in the domestic color cosmetics market share to 12.3% (+2.4 points YoY), domestic skin care market share to 2% (+0.5 points YoY), and expanding International market share to 16% (+4 points YoY), we believe that the company may continue generating excellent long-term growth, despite the near-term headwinds.

As a result of the raised FY2025 guidance, it is unsurprising that the consensus have also raised their forward estimates, with ELF expected to generate a top/ bottom-line growth at a CAGR of +21.5%/ +20.8% through FY2027.

This is compared to the original estimates of +8.9%/ +14.3%, with the management's consistent beat and raise performances already flowing through to the promising projected growth - with it explaining the stock's premium PEG ratio of 2.91x, compared to ULTA at 1.27x and EL at 1.79x, aside from LRLCF at 3.63x.

So, Is ELF Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Even so, ELF has continued to lose much of its 2024 gains, while trading near to its 200-day moving averages.

For context, we had offered a fair value estimate of $136.70 in our last article, based on the management's FY2025 adj EPS guidance of $3.225 at the midpoint (+1.4% YoY) and the 5Y P/E mean of 42.41x.

Based on the recently raised FY2025 adj EPS guidance to $3.385 at the midpoint (+6.4% YoY) and the same 5Y P/E mean, we are looking at an updated fair value estimate of $143.50 - with it apparent that ELF remains expensive despite the recent correction.

There remains a minimal margin of safety to our raised long-term price target from $182.70 to $187.80 as well, based on the consensus raised FY2026 adj EPS estimates from $4.31 to $4.43.

Lastly, with ELF continuing to chart lower highs and lower lows since hitting the 2024 peak of $210s by mid-July 2024, it appears that more correction may occur, with the ongoing downtrend potentially triggering another pullback to the recent August 2024 bottom of $140s - with those levels also nearer to our updated fair value estimates.

As a result of the potential tariff issues/ growth headwinds in the US and the stock pulling forward much of its upside potential, we prefer to prudently reiterate our Hold (Neutral) rating here.

Interested investors may want to patiently wait for the pullback before adding, while observing the management's execution over the next few quarters - which may comprise beat-and-raise performances, one which has been observed in FY2023 and FY2024.

Assuming so, we may see ELF's bullish support grow from current levels, while justifying the stock's growth premium. Otherwise, there may be more pain indeed.

Patience for now.