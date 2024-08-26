Jeremy Poland

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is one of the largest oil companies in the world, with a market capitalization of roughly $225 billion. European oil companies are known for continuing to trade at a discount, and Royal Dutch Shell is an example of that. As we'll see throughout this article, Royal Dutch Shell has a low valuation and can generate substantial shareholder returns.

Royal Dutch Shell Second Quarter Results

The company had a strong second quarter with a continued focus on generating earnings.

Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The company had $13.5 billion in CFFO with $6.3 billion in adjusted earnings, supported by continued leadership in its LNG portfolio. The company continues to invest almost $20 billion annualized in its business, in line with other majors in relation to its market capitalization. The company's FCF for the quarter was $10 billion, a more than 15% annualized yield.

That shows the company's strong financial strength. The company returned $6.1 billion to shareholders in the quarter with an almost 4% dividend and a strong buyback program, well within its FCF. That's an annualized double-digit yield for a strong company.

Royal Dutch Shell Growth

The company is continuing to chase a number of new projects around the world that have the potential to generate more than 500 thousand barrels / day.

Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

These projects are by and large all in reliable jurisdictions with reliable operations. They're also all in locations where the company already has strong operations and profits, which is something that should help the company's success to continue, and lower the risk around these projects. This growth should enable continued cash flow and returns.

Royal Dutch Shell LNG

The company remains one of the strongest LNG companies in the world, with a massive portfolio that'll support returns.

Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The company has continued to ramp up LNG production and the company's liquefaction along with purchased volumes are expected to help overall sales increase 20-30% through the end of the decade. The company is utilizing its strong position in LNG after purchasing BG Group and remains the largest LNG company in the world.

LNG prices aren't seeing nearly as much strength as they did after Russia's original invasion of Ukraine. However, they remain lofty, as one of the best ways to provide energy to companies that don't have easy access to natural gas. Combined with returning availability for Prelude, and the company is seeing billions of earnings for the division.

Royal Dutch Shell Capital Allocation

The company's strong segments here continue to support hefty shareholder returns as the company intelligently allocates capital.

Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The company is planning to pay ~35% of CFFO through the cycle, and it's maintaining a strong dividend while continuing to buyback shares. Its ability to do this even with natural gas prices recovering and crude oil prices of almost $80 / barrel is exciting to see. The company is continuing to invest massively in its business, and its net debt is more than manageable.

Overall, the company's capital allocation and lower valuation than its peers enables stronger shareholder returns, making it a valuable investment. ExxonMobil has a P/E of just under 14x and Chevron has a P/E of just under 15x. SHEL by contrast, has a P/E in the single digits based on its last quarter earnings.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is that Royal Dutch Shell is an upstream company that's very dependent on crude oil prices. The company is profitable at current prices. However, crude oil has long-term risks, and those risks can hurt the company's ability to provide long-term returns to shareholders.

Conclusion

Royal Dutch Shell is an impressive company and one of the strongest oil companies in the world. The company is especially dominant in the LNG sector after its acquisition of BG group. The company has continued to generate strong profits, even with LNG prices coming down to Earth, and is focused on shareholder returns.

Combined with a European discount on oil majors, the company is generating double-digit shareholder returns. It can pay that back through both dividends and share buybacks. Its debt is easily more than manageable. Regardless of how the company spends its cash it's a valuable long-term investment.