Allogene Therapeutics: Cema-Cel Promising Among Innovative CAR T-Cell Therapies

Myriam Alvarez
Summary

  • Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech developing allogeneic CAR T therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, with a focus on Cema-cel for LBCL.
  • ALLO's advanced gene-editing platforms, like TALEN and CRISPR/Cas9, engineer donor-derived T cells to overcome autologous therapy limitations, enhancing treatment safety and effectiveness.
  • Cema-cel, the company’s flagship therapy, is in a pivotal Phase 2 trial (ALPHA3) for large B-cell lymphoma, with potential regulatory submission by 2027.
  • Despite a promising pipeline, ALLO faces cash runway concerns, making it a suitable DCA “buy” for investors aware of clinical trial risks.
  • ALLO's valuation is attractive, with a low P/B multiple and sufficient liquidity to fund operations until the ALPHA3 trial's primary data readout in 2026.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is a clinical-stage biotech company developing allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. ALLO uses advanced gene-editing platforms like TALEN and CRISPR/Cas9 to engineer donor-derived T cells. These off-the-shelf treatments overcome the

Myriam Alvarez
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

