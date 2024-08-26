Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment update

Following my last publication on HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) the stock is +14% including a sharp consolidation/distribution in July, when the company revealed one of its business partners suffered a cybersecurity event. I have been bullish on HQY since June last year (see the report here) but have covered the name since 2021 (see prior publications here) noting a positive shift in fundamentals that is beginning to materialize on the chart.

The stock is coming out of a 5-year base where, since FY'23, there's been an extended accumulation phase from institutional + large accounts (the float is >98% owned by institutions, see: Figure 2) and the cybersecurity announcement + Q1 FY'25 earnings + broad market selloff in August has provided ample opportunity to buy this business at 17x NOPAT with compounding ability to $93/share. This business is about as defensive overlay as they come for equity risk budgets that require strategic exposure but don't see the volatility in size. Net-net, I reiterate buy for HQY, eyeing ~10% CAGR in investment return to FY'26E at 17x FY'26 est. NOPAT.

Figure 1.

Tradingview

Figure 2.

Seeking Alpha

Compelling catalysts supporting reiterated buy

(1). Forward sales + earnings ramp

HQY put up $118mm in Q2 revenues (+18% YoY) on adj. EBITDA growth of 36% (2x operating leverage) with +540bps operating margin decompression. Management raised FY'25 guidance and now calls for ~$1.18Bn at the top line on ~$474mm adj. EBITDA, pulling this to earnings of ~$3.10/share. Consensus eyes $1.17Bn this year, stretching up to ~$1.4Bn by FY'26E, which, in my view, is a constructive sign especially coming into any economic tightness - this is the kind of recession-proof earnings I like.

Figure 3.

Seeking Alpha

Figure 3.a.

Seeking Alpha

(2). Fundamental momentum from Q1 FY'25

Heath savings account ("HSA") assets were also +22% YoY to $27Bn in Q1, underlined by +13% growth in HSA members. Meanwhile, custodial revenues were +37% YoY to $121mm (HSA cash was yielding ~2.4% annualized by end of Q1).

But of the 22%/$2.1Bn growth in HSA assets, only ~1.5%/$0.4Bn was organic - the rest from acquisitions, which is a point to critically analyze. We don't want HQY mining the acquisition pipeline for the sake of doing so - all the tuck-ins must pull their economic weight. After acquiring BenefitWallet's HSAs this added ~400K new HSAs and ~$1.6Bn in HSA assets (~6% of current total).

What's encouraging is the ramp on operating earnings is well in situ (Figure 4) alongside earnings produced on capital employed in the business (discussed later). There's always going to be some pushback in a business whose legacy lines are minor contributors, but the fact is investors pay good multiples for management that redeploys surplus funds into additional value-creating opportunities, acquisitions or not. Management was pressed on this exact issue during the call (esp. re the BenefitWallet transaction), along with a potential 'tailwind' from the current rates cycle, producing the following response (per the Q1 '25 earnings call):

As to the broader question of the rate sensitivity of our performance, the answer is, in my view, that the right way to look at this is that the relevant question is what is the long-term custodial benefit that we'll receive from a growing sort of corpus of accounts and assets.

Sensible answer in my view, and I'd agree with the sentiment. Management also keeps updating its repricing table and has completed a number of repricing placements in ~100-150bps range out to FY'26 or so.

Figure 4.

Company filings, author

(3). Technicals long-term bullish

Amid shifting sentiment + higher volatility, technicals provide second-to-none capability in analyzing trends + entry/exit points, and remaining objective in doing so. Price structure has weakened since July with a wider base + 3-waves down move where we've broken the cloud (see: the daily cloud chart in Figure 5) with both price and lagging lines. This looks to the coming weeks, and my view is HQY could push sideways into congestion to recover ground before trading above the cloud one more. This fits a distribution-accumulation cycle and the volume buying at the $55s was telling me, suggesting convicted buyers are participating in this auction (i.e. LT institutions).

Figure 5.

Tradingview

But on the weekly cloud (looking to the coming months) this demand zone was critical as 1) is bounced from the cloud base directly and forcefully [now 3wks consecutive green] and 2) the lagging line never breached the cloud anyway. This could have been a bit of a washout, with some of the weaker hands in this trend since '23 resigning and lowering the bid to the $55s, as mentioned. That HQY never broke the cloud base in price or lagging line tells me to remain bullish on this name for the long-term - i.e., look for meaningful upsides in the coming months and years.

Figure 6.

Tradingview

Fairly valued without high bar to cross

There's no 7ft hurdle for HQY to cross to trade above the current range, and my numbers (see: Appendix 1) get me to ~$92/share by FY'26E. Under present conditions (that is, if HQY continues dancing to a similar tune) this is ~17x NOPAT or ~2.5x EV/IC. This supports a buy in my view.

Valuation insights

Every $1 of capital management rolls into HQY's operations is valued >$1 in the market - from FY'21-'24 it has reinvested ~$216mm into the business for competitiveness + growth with the market placing a 7.3x multiple on this, creating ~$1.5Bn market value from this incremental capital. Thus, every additional $1 management can afford to - or more importantly, has the opportunity to - roll back into operations should he be given very high marks in my opinion. My estimates have it reinvesting ~14-15% of NOPAT every rolling 12mo.

Figure 7.

Author, company filings

HQY presently trades ~17-18x NOPAT and this is fair in my view as 1) ROICs are +200bps vs. FY'21 to ~13% even with all major deployments in that time, 2) incremental profits are growing with each $1 of new investment made into the business - highly valuable, as mentioned, and 3) it still rolls off >$300mm in freely available cash after all reinvestment requirements to maintain competitiveness and grow are considered each 12mo period. Running with the ~17x multiple supports ~$92/share by FY'26E or ~9.5% CAGR. If it expands to ~19x (with higher ROICs) then we get to ~$100/share and with 16x = ~$83. The margin of safety is ~12% and could afford contraction to ~15.5x under my assumptions. The distribution of outcomes with various multiples + growth rates is observed in Figure 9.

Figure 8.

Author

Figure 9.

Author's estimates

Finally, the discounted value of the freely available cash to a private owner of the business above a comparable rate of risk (6% in this instance, then discounted at 12%) is ~$98/share under these assumptions. This is similar to ranges presented earlier, adding confidence to the estimates. This supports a buy.

Figure 10.

Author

Risks

The key downside risks to the thesis include 1) sales <5% as this squashed the valuation, 2) slowdown in HSA growth <5%, 3) major change in legislature that would prohibit expansion at scale, 4) management making unsuccessful acquisitions, and 5) the broader set of macroeconomic risks that must be considered for all equity evaluations right now, including inflation/rates and geopolitical risks.

These must be known in full before proceeding.

In Short

HQY remains a buy in my view given 1) multiple compelling catalysts to inflect on price change, 2) valuations acceptable with ~9-10% CAGR to FY'26E under base scenarios, and 3) option to buy a high-quality franchise at <3x capital employed with increasing ROICs and a large market opportunity. Net-net, reiterate buy, my view is the business is worth ~$92-$100.

Appendix 1.