The Broad Market Has Not Participated In This Rally

Head of Quantitative Strategy Steven Cress talks quantamental analysis especially in volatile markets like this one. (0:30) Is a recession coming? 2 year vs 10 year yield. (8:10) Incredible rotations, Magnificent Seven performance. (15:25). Value and Growth - both have to make sense. Concentration risk and deceptive narratives. (19:55) Stocks worth paying attention to (30:40).

This is an excerpt from a recent webinar, What's Next For The Magnificent 7?

Transcript

Daniel Snyder: Hello, everyone, thank you for joining us today. I'm Daniel Snyder here from Seeking Alpha with our Head of Quantitative Strategy, Steven Cress, joining us today to dive deep into the Mag 7 stocks.

Obviously, we've all watched them. I'm sure a lot of you might even have them in your portfolio or on a watchlist and you're going, what do I do with them now? We've seen the run up, we've seen volatility, what comes next? Well, today, we're here to discuss all of that.

So thank you for tuning in.

Steven Cress: Absolutely, Daniel. Thanks for arranging this today. It will not only speak to the Magnificent Seven, but the overall economy and the environment.

Especially in markets like this that are incredibly volatile and people are either fearful or being greedy or don't know what to do, the Quant vision is to eliminate emotional investing and uncover top stocks using data-driven tactics, especially in periods like now in turbulent times amid market volatility, Quant eliminates the fear and focuses on the fundamentals. And it is a data-driven process, and we squarely try to get people to focus on the fundamentals and not the talking heads on Bloomberg or CNBC or what you're seeing in the newspapers, we want them to follow the data and let that tell the story.

So I want to tell you a little bit what's behind Quant. Sometimes people get nervous when they hear the word Quant. They think it's very mathematics. Really, Quant is what every investment analyst does. It's basic fundamentals, but we employ the power of computer processing.

So we can take a look at thousands and thousands of companies at one time, and we will score their balance sheets, their income statements, their cash flow statements, and hundreds of metrics. And when we score them, we try to compare each stock relative to the sector median for those comparable companies.

So I refer to it really as quantamental analysis, the Quant being the computer process part and the ending portion there comes from fundamental analysis because it's really conventional fundamental analysis.

What every research analyst does is they take a look at the company, they look at the valuation framework, they look at the growth, they look at the profitability, and they try to assess those companies compared to the sectors. At Seeking Alpha, we've created an algorithm to do that.

So instead of having to rely on individual analysts, we take those same methodologies and strategies, we created an algo for it, and it gives us the ability to sort through thousands of stocks on a daily basis. And really, every day, we can provide a fresh directional recommendation for each stock, a Buy, Sell, or Hold, based on how those financials look.

So what we really look at, our core metrics are Growth, Profitability, Value, EPS Revisions, and Momentum. And for each of those core factors, we score relative to sector medians. Hence, it gives us the ability to measure the strength or weakness of a company versus its sector. And the companies that are stronger become Strong Buys.

And what we tend to do is we want to make it really transparent. When we're looking at those core metrics, we sign academic letter grades, A+ through F. So when somebody looks at it, they instantly know what a company's Value, Growth, or Profitability looks like versus the sector.

So it's been a really interesting market that we're in, Daniel. We've seen almost 10% swings down, 10% swings up. Market's been all over the place over the last four weeks.

Some of the headlines that we saw as of August 5th, about two weeks ago, when I came into the office on Monday, these were some of the core headlines. Market was getting crushed and we saw The Fed Is Not Coming To The Rescue. We saw another headline, S&P 500, This Could Get Ugly. This is one I really liked. Baby Boomers Better Get Out Of The Stock Market Now.

A lot of fearful headlines. That was obviously a great day to buy the market when these headlines were coming out, because it pretty much bottomed that day coming off of a fearful Friday. And Monday was ugly, but by the end of Monday, it really turned around.

So sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words. This was the volatility that we've actually – have seen over the last three months with the market climbing from June to July. And we saw a rotation during that period that we did not see earlier in the year, there was a rotation back into the Magnificent Seven.

So those stocks, which have performed so incredibly well during 2023, actually have lagged during the first part of 2024, but there was a major rotation that took place. I'm going to go over why that rotation occurred. And then, of course, when we were at mid-July, that was the peak. And then it looked like the world was unwinding from there, only for it to rally back significantly.

So it's been all over the place. But what I particularly like is the VIX, which measures volatility. It was absolutely insane. You and I were talking about this on that Monday morning, how the VIX had gone over 60. And we hadn't seen that since the Great Financial Crisis or the pandemic.

And what was just crazy is that the numbers that came out that day were really not eventful, but it just really spooked the market. And it was a culmination of seeing economic uncertainty, slower job growth, anxiety over the U.S. election coming up in November, concerns over the timing and impact of interest rates easing, and investors really flooding into bonds as a safe haven during that period.

And sort of all that happening in a two-day trading period led the VIX to surge over 60. But, of course, when people looked at the data, they're like, this is ridiculous. There's no reason for the VIX to be surging here. So people started piling back into the market and the VIX came back down.

So there is still reason to be concerned, Daniel, though. We are in a tricky time of year. We have all those issues ever present in the market right now between inflation, interest rates, geopolitical events between Ukraine and Israel and the election coming up.

And then, of course, we have sort of a seasonal pattern, September, where the market has traditionally been very weak. This exhibit shows what it's been like for the last 10 years. And you could see what the win rate is on the very top line there. And when you get to September, you could see the win rate is only 30%.

So over the last 10 years, it's actually been down 70% of the time during September. So it's just seasonally a weak period. And we have that coming up with all these other events. So there's still reason to be cautious.

Some of those numbers that I mentioned before, which really were not that bad, which made the VIX spike, we saw that the nonfarm payrolls grew by 114,000. The expectation was 179,000. So the market that – nonfarm payrolls still grew. So it was really amazing how negatively the market reacted that day. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, which yes, is the highest since October 2021. But people should know full employment in the United States is actually between 4% and 5%.

So for the markets to react that volatility to a slight increase to 4.3%, again, it really did not make any sense. And if anything, the average hourly earnings increased 0.2%. And as many people know, the biggest component of inflation is labor, and we actually saw wages increasing there.

So there were a number of things that were scaring the market then. We kind of covered it, but of course, these data points really were not enough to make the market react as negatively as it did. And this sort of just highlights it again, we're looking at the VIX here, we're looking at full employment being between 4% and 5%, and that number 4.3% really not being that scary.

So it did not look like it was a systematic risk issue. You and I sort of came out and said that on that Monday. And certainly, the VIX came right back down. Definitely not a day worthy of the VIX jumping 360% I should say over a four-week period.

DS: There is a gentleman who studied macroeconomics, and he came up with this inversion of the yield curve, which you may have heard about time and time again. And we're talking about the two-year yield versus the 10-year yield.

And when that is inverted, it's kind of a caution sign in the bond market saying that they're thinking that a recession is coming. And everybody watches this because typically when it flips back, meaning that the two-year yield is below the 10-year yield, giving you a positive sloping graph, that is typically when a recession starts.

Now, we don't really know at that moment in time if a recession has started. Obviously, that is kind of given in hindsight by the NBER. But this is kind of something that everybody wants to keep their eyes on right now because they're saying, oh, well, maybe this is the thing that signals that the recession is happening.

The one thing to note about this that the media doesn't always cover though, is the gentleman that discovered this has actually said that this time might be different. And he admits that he is on the record saying that this time is different. And that's why everybody is watching this, specifically the two- and 10-year yield inverted.

SC: Yeah. And as you can actually see on this, the shaded orange areas are the period of recession, and you could see the line graph is definitely higher for the most part during those periods where right now it's not close to those levels.

So it looks like there could be some weakness in the economy, but it looks like it's due – if it’s going to be a recession, it looks like it's going to be due for a very soft recession if that happens and we're going to be prepared for that. And that's the point of this webinar today, is getting people prepared for that uncertainty.

I think this is really interesting because there is so much focus on the first Fed rate cut. And this table actually shows you that the market moves down just prior to that first rate cut. And I think a lot of people are under the impression that the market does really well with the first rate cut.

So if you were to look at this on an average of 276 days from the first rate cut, the market actually declined 20.5%. But the thing that is very reassuring here is the six-month return after the first cut, you could see it's positive 3.4%.

So it is not uncommon going into the rate cut when there's a lot of nervousness to the extent that a recession might take place or what inflation numbers will be or the movement of the actual rate cut will it be 25 basis points, will it be 75 basis point, a lot of uncertainty. And markets do not like uncertainty, hence they come down. And that's what we're seeing in the exhibit here. But, of course, once it's baked into the market and you actually take that shot, there's a bit of relief, and the market tends to trade up after that.

This is another exhibit that is showing what happens in the subsequent week for the first cut. And you could see that it's actually down slightly, but in the month following, the quarter following, and the year following, the market moves up. So again, people are – sort of their mindsets are in the right place knowing that the rate cuts will help. It's just this is what history has dictated happens prior to that cut and then after the cut.

So what are interest rate traders expecting? We have the September 18th meeting not too far away. So they have voted 71.5% believe that interest rates will be cut by about 25 basis points, and 28% of interest rate traders believe that it will be cut 50 basis points.

If you were to look at this at that Monday, there were people that were calling for a much - a farther significant rate cut. So it looks like the markets have calmed down, but the majority, 71%, looking for at least a 25 basis point cut coming into the September 18th meeting.

So we have two really big things happening. We have the first rate cut and we have the presidential election. And both of them are sort of combined during this period. And perhaps that's the reason why we saw such volatility over the last four weeks.

I really think this is quite interesting. This takes a look at the average net fund flows for presidential years going back to 1992 through 2023. And you could see in the presidential election years that equity funds in terms of the fund flows were significantly lower versus the amount of money in money market funds.

So this is during the presidential election year, which we're in right now. So lots of cash typically on hand. Investors have tended to be cautious during periods leading up to elections. And I know this firsthand, many institutional investors that I've dealt with in the past during presidential years and even planning a year ahead of time, they tend to really carry a much higher cash position just because of the uncertainty of what will happen in November.

However, when you look at the year after the election, you could see that there's a significant shift in fund flows out of the money markets back into equity funds. And I don't think it's going to be any different this time. We're still in that period of uncertainty. We have a few months left till November, and you have the inflation factor and interest rate factor on top of the presidential elections and that uncertainty. So I think we will continue to see uncertainty in the market.

Here is another chart sort of showing the same thing of non-election years and election years. And you could see that the average performance since 1932 in election years is definitely lower than the average performance in non-election years. So again, the election year is having a big impact on investor sentiment and how they vote with their wallets.

One more here. And I think this one is a little bit more on the positive side because you could see the historical results of the S&P 500 during the years that presidents were elected. And once the performance really kicks in, you can see it's quite a positive picture.

So there have been 23 elections since the S&P 500 index began. And 19 of the 23 years, 83% of the time, it provided positive performance. There's slight differences between Republicans and Democrats coming in, but not that significant in my mind, when you're looking at the overall averages. The point is 83% of the time, you saw the markets go in a positive direction.

So the market continues to be volatile. There's a lot of uncertainty. And you can expect with this volatility, economic uncertainty over the Fed's outlook is resulting, as we have seen in a market sell-off. And this is typical just before an initial Fed cut, the first cut, as people refer to it, sometimes it could even extend to the second cut.

Inflation, if rate cuts are seen as a response to declining inflation, it might alter investor expectations regarding future price stability. And we have certainly seen this by shifting asset flows into different sectors over the course of the year. And that sort of goes hand in hand with the rotation, the market's reaction to rate cut recession prospects of where people invest in what sectors, and the sectors have been absolutely all over the place.

So I want to give a picture of where the Magnificent Seven was trading in 2023. It was an incredible picture. In 2022, the Mag 7 actually underperformed the S&P 500. But then when we got into 2023, it was definitely a period of uncertainty, but unlike it is today, the uncertainty was like, how high will interest rates go? How high will inflation go?

So there was a real flight to safety. So people sought out the companies, which were the big profitable companies, being the Mag 7, and there were a number of other factors that really drove it as well with AI or reversion to the mean. But as a result, the Mag 7 had tremendous performance in 2023.

The S&P 500 was only up 13% during that period and the Dow Jones was up only 3%. So this is sort of just painting a picture to refresh everyone's memory, what we saw in 2023. 2024, Daniel, it's a lot different. So we could see the Mag 7 year-to-date is up 21%.

Alpha Picks is a product that we created at Seeking Alpha about two years ago. And we designed Alpha Picks to provide people with our best Quant Strong Buy recommendations just twice a month. So people wanted a product where they didn't have to do a lot of work themselves. They just wanted our best ideas.

The Alpha Picks recommendations year-to-date are up 31%. The Mag 7 year-to-date is up 21%. The S&P 500 is up 19%. If you stripped out the Mag 7 from the S&P 500, it's actually up only 12%.

So it continues to show that the Mag 7 is still driving the performance of the S&P, hence the tremendous difference between the return on the Mag 7, the overall S&P 500, and what the S&P looks like when you strip out the Mag 7. And then at the bottom line here, I actually have the S&P on an equal weighted basis. And the S&P on an equal weighted basis is up only 9%.

So it really shows that the broad market has not participated in this rally. It certainly didn't participate in the rally last year, where the market was up about 24%. The broader market on an equal weighted basis was up almost single – just single digits.

And last year, Daniel, the S&P, the median return was actually negative 16%. So it really shows you how disconnected the market is at this period.

As I mentioned, we're seeing incredible rotations. Over the last four weeks, what the performance has been for different sectors. So utilities, healthcare, and real estate leading the market over the last four weeks. That is not untypical what you would expect during a period of uncertainty. And where there's a flight-to-safety, people really tend to focus on companies that can pay dividends. And you find that in the utility, healthcare, real estate, and consumer staples sector.

However, if you looked at the market over the last 52 weeks, it's a different picture. Technology was up 36%, communication services up 34%, and financial services up 29%. So the market is definitely showing signs of stress and uncertainty over recent weeks compared to what we've seen over the last 52 weeks.

So going back to the 2023 period, I want to just sort of reiterate what we saw in that market. So just to reiterate, in 2023, we really saw a reversion to the mean from 2022 where the Mag 7 had underperformed the overall S&P 500. Uncertainty drove investor sentiment. And in 2023, they were seeking out large cap profitable stocks.

We also had the added element of the AI boom. And almost all the Magnificent Seven stocks are really dominating the headlines with what we see in terms of AI news releases and what they're doing in terms of AI and ChatGPT. So there's no question about it. These companies have tremendous cash on hand, and they're making huge investments into AI.

And we're seeing really very quickly, it doesn't matter which generation you are. If you're a baby boomer, if you're a Gen Z, if you're a millennial, everyone is using AI right now. So it really plays in the hands of the Mag 7 stocks. And that is one of the core reasons why we saw the stocks do so well.

But it's really important when you're looking at the Mag 7 stocks, whether you own them now or you're looking forward to assess the fundamentals. What is the valuation framework for these stocks? What is the growth framework for these stocks? We know they're tremendously profitable, but you really have to look at the two key components for stocks when you're investing, is looking at value and growth, and both of them have to make sense.

So the Magnificent Seven, those stocks are Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), NVIDIA (NVDA), Meta (META), which was Facebook, Tesla (TSLA), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), which is Google.

Over the last 52 weeks, the Magnificent Seven stocks have logged an average return of 54% compared to the S&P 500 at 27%. So these seven stocks out of the 500 continue to drive the performance of the market. And, in fact, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, NVIDIA, and Meta, the seven account for nearly one-third of the S&P 500 market cap, and they account for 44% of the NASDAQ 100.

That is tremendous concentration risk for both of those indexes, especially for the NASDAQ, those seven stocks accounting for 44% of the market cap.

Again, it's a very deceptive story when you're seeing how the broader markets are performing and the median return for the market compared to these heavy hitters, these seven, which are really driving the performance for the market.

I should mention, though, that the S&P 500 had hit record levels of concentration that has not been seen since 1920 with these seven stocks. And I love this from Deutsche Bank's macro strategist. You always know you have to be fearful whenever you hear statements like this. It really shows that you're at that point where things are going to turn.

The Mag 7 are bigger than the entire Chinese market. They are double the size of the Japanese market and over 4x the size of the UK market. I feel like every time I hear somebody come out with a statement like that, it tells you it's time to go the other way.

So this is the performance that we've seen for the Mag 7 year-to-date. And what I want to highlight here is it really is a different story, where last year all of them crushed the market. This year, we have really one stock that's crushing the market. That's NVIDIA, which is up 162%.

Meta, which we had in Alpha Picks, we just took that out today because it was a Hold for a period of 180 days. That's our limit for a Hold period in the Alpha Picks portfolio. But year-to-date, it's up 49%, so it did have a good return. Google is up 19%, that's in the Alpha Picks portfolio as well.

But then you have the S&P 500, up 17%. So underperforming the S&P 500 out of the mega stocks is Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, and Tesla. (RSP) is the S&P 500 equal weighted. So you could see on an equal weighted basis, the S&P 500 is up 19% versus on a market cap weighted basis up 17%.

And Tesla has been the dog of the Magnificent Seven this year. Though it's rallied quite strongly in the last week, up almost 12%, it has definitely been the underperformer of the group. So the Mag 7 has a forward P/E of 41x right now and the S&P P/E is just 21x. So the overall S&P is a lot cheaper than the Mag 7.

So this is a warning flag that I'm seeing, Daniel. There is still really strong growth, and most analysts have been taking their forward EPS revisions up for the Mag 7 stocks. However, if you are looking at the top line and bottom line growth for the Mag 7 stocks, in almost every case, you could see that the forward revenue growth rate is lower than it was compared to the year-over-year growth rate.

So the forward revenue growth rate is anticipated to be at 21% versus the year-over-year, which was 39%. I would say even a little bit scarier, Daniel, is if you look at the EPS growth rate, the estimate going forward for the stocks on average is 34%. For year-over-year, it was 177%. So even though that's growth, that is a huge drop in the growth rate from what it was.

So I think this is a real warning flag that people really need to assess each of these stocks as an individual investment and not say, hey, I'm just blindly going to go into the Mag 7 here because you're not going to see what you saw in 2023, and we already haven't seen that this year.

The performance is not nearly as good for the Mag 7 stocks as it was in 2023. And when you look at these growth rates for both the top line and bottom line, it's a picture worth paying attention to.

And this came from Goldman Sachs. They're going out a little bit longer, looking at growth for 2023 through 2025. And you could see how this picture has changed, where the consensus sales growth was the CAGR growth rate for the Mag 7 versus the rest of the S&P 500. And you could see, there's definitely quite a difference from the levels that it was at.

So it had been - at 2021 to 2022 - it was at 18%, and it's dropped down to 11%. Now the S&P growth rate is lower as well. So there's no denying that. But you also have to say, okay, the Magnificent Seven growth rate is not anticipated to be quite as high as it was.

So we are seeing that we have a somewhat of a proprietary grade. As I mentioned earlier, we have our Factor Grades where we use A+ through F to distinguish a company's strength versus the sector for Value, Profitability, Growth, and somewhat of a proprietary grade that we have is the EPS Revision Grade. And that's where we actually look at the quantity of analysts moving their estimate up or down for a company versus the sector.

So we're looking at what percentage is moving it up versus a percentage moving it up or down for the sector. And we can see with the exception of Microsoft, where it doesn't look great, analysts have been revising down for Microsoft recently, most of the others have been revising up. And the stocks have shown that in terms of the performance.

Having said that, as I pointed out, those growth rates for the upcoming year are still lower than they were for year-over-year.

And then when we look at the Magnificent Seven on Valuation, and again, this gives you sort of an instant characterization how these stocks look compared to their sector, you can see the Valuation grades in the case of every single Mag 7 stock is incredibly expensive versus their sector.

And when you look at the Growth grade, there's only three of them that really have growth that's stronger than the sector. That's Amazon, NVIDIA, and Meta.

When you look at Microsoft, Tesla, and Google, and Apple, and Apple's really lower, that D-, it's like close to F. That means their growth is really lower versus the sector. The other is at least in line. But when you're looking at a Valuation framework and a Growth framework, you really have to consider that.

People tend during periods of uncertainty to really gravitate towards companies that are profitable. And that's one of the reasons why the Mag 7 did so well in 2023 and sort of had that flight-to-safety really starting in May through July, people were really uncertain about what was going to happen with the overall economy and the market. So they sought out the stocks that are profitable.

No question about it, the Mag 7 crushes everybody when it comes to profitability. A+s across the board, kings of cash, okay, but that doesn't mean that their growth rates are going to be looking good. And, in fact, you can see in many cases it's not.

So where do we want to be at this point in time, all right? I mentioned a lot of things. You have inflation. You have interest rates. You have geopolitical events. You have elections coming up. There's still a lot of uncertainty. So we want to mentally be prepared for this uncertainty.

But at the same token, we want to stay calm, we want to carry on, we want to look for opportunities, okay? The name of the game hasn't changed in a thousand years. It's buy low and sell high. And it's in markets like this where there's uncertainty and they come off that you can look for those opportunities.

So if you are an investor and you are very cautious, what you might want to do is consider loosening up on speculative holdings. So that doesn't mean anything that's a Mag 7 stock, cut it out of the portfolio. That means a stock that may have been referred to you by your Uber driver or your barber, my barber actually happens to be a great investor. He uses Seeking Alpha and he's a fantastic barber.

But you may want to be cautious of, it's not my barber. And what your other barber has to recommend, if there's no fundamentals or no data to back it up, take a look at what the data is telling you and focus on stocks that have strong fundamentals.

Also, a good period right now in this uncertain environment is to look for stocks that have strong dividend growth rates, that doesn't mean see companies that have yields that are 10%, 11%, 15%. Those are actually warning flags. Look for companies that have just strong dividend growth rates that are taking up their dividends. Chances are in this market, some of those stocks could be lower than they were a month ago, so the yields might be a little bit higher.

So what do you want to expect in periods of uncertainty? I think a couple of weeks ago on Friday and Monday, we saw the stocks with the strongest fundamentals get hit the hardest, okay?

Why does that happen? It's because it's where people have made money. So they want to raise some cash. They want to go into money markets. They want to go into CDs. They sell where they've made profits. So they tend to lighten up on stocks that have had good performance.

Often those could be stocks that have had very good fundamentals. So if we have periods of uncertainty, there are events we have over the next couple of months where the VIX spikes, and we have economic data that comes out that's generating uncertainty, look for those stocks that are getting hit hard, but point out, try to zero in on the ones that have strong fundamentals because when we come out of those periods of uncertainty, it's the stocks with the strongest fundamentals that will rally back the quickest. So get your shopping list ready.

So in this environment, okay, we just wrote an article 4 Best Defensive Stocks For A Potential Soft Landing. You can see there's (EXEL). Year-to-date performance has been good there, but really what I want to highlight, the Valuation grade there is a little rich, but when you look at the Growth grade, the Profitability grade, the Momentum grade, the EPS Revision grade, very strong.

So that's a stock that you want to pay attention to in the healthcare sector. There's also a utility called The Southern Company (SO). That's done quite well. You normally don't see utility companies up 24% in a year, but they have some - for a utility company it’s got fairly good strong Growth grades against strong Profitability, EPS Revisions. Valuation is a little bit expensive, but that's a good stock. You want to – as I showed you earlier, utility stocks have done very well this year, and they'll probably continue to do well over the next couple of months.

Consumer staples can also do well. So I'm highlighting Tyson Foods (TSN) and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC). Both have done well this year, especially Pilgrim's Pride. And there you can see with both those companies, they actually have good Valuation frameworks. They're in the A territory.

So again, when you're looking at these grades, that gives you an instant characterization how they compare to the sector. So that means both Tyson and Pilgrim's having a much better Valuation framework compared to the rest of the consumer staples sector, and then the Growth grades are good and Profitability. So those are some stocks that you can pay attention to.

Those companies with dividends during this period, you really want to pay attention to the Dividend grades on our platform, Dividend Safety, Dividend Growth. Those are two critical elements when you want to look at a stock that has dividends because if your Dividend Safety grade is low, if you're in F territory or D territory, historically, those companies have cut their dividends in difficult periods. So you really want to pay attention to those Dividend grades.

So I'm going to highlight the next page here, which is stocks that are – have been beaten down. So the other way that you could focus is if you're not really interested in dividends and you want to take advantage of the markets coming off and stocks that have come off, we provide – we wrote an article on six beaten down stocks that are rated Quant Strong Buy.

And most of these stocks have not done that well this year. You can see Carnival Corporation (CCL) is down 17%, but green across the board, Valuation looks great, Growth looks great, Profitability looks great. So it ranks actually number 10 in the consumer discretionary sector out of 506 stocks. And within its industry of hotels, resorts, and cruise lines, it ranks number 2 out of 36.

Daniel, one thing I want to highlight too is what does a Strong Buy mean? It actually means that the security is mispriced. So when we have a Strong Buy or Buy in a stock, that means that this is far from being priced to perfection, it means it's not priced anywhere close to perfection, and we see an opportunity.

If a stock were to be a Sell or a Strong Sell, in our mind, that would be an overvalued stock that has low growth. So conversely, a Strong Buy would have a good Valuation framework and good Growth, and that's why we're focusing on these stocks.

And the data shows when we're looking at recent quarters coming in, most of these companies have beat analyst expectations, but market sentiment has not been kind to it. Hence, you have that mispricing opportunity.

Trip.com (TCOM), it's up 17% year-to-date, really strong grades, but recently that's come off as well. Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) has managed to rally, that's an industrial stock. You wouldn't anticipate an industrial stock to do well this year, but it has. But we like the way it looks. Valuation framework and Growth framework, both solid at Cs, in line with the sector, but Profitability, Momentum, and Analyst EPS Revision is very, very favorable.

Now, here's a stock that's down 18% year-to-date, Twilio (TWLO). It was sort of a darling last year, and this year, the performance is not there. People have been flying out of the stock. But what is there is the company continues quarter in and quarter out to beat analyst expectations.

The Growth story looks incredibly strong. The Valuation looks strong, Profitability looks strong. So that's a stock that I'm recommending that people take a look at as a beaten-down stock.

Another one that looks good and continues to beat analysts’ expectations for the most part in the healthcare sector is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, ticker symbol, (AMPH). It's down 12% year-to-date, but it ranks number 18 out of 193 stocks in the pharmaceutical sector. So we like that.

On the Alpha Picks platform, it gives you the ability to see the performance since inception or year-to-date or for the month or for three months or for six months. Again, very, very transparent. You could dive into any one of those and it will show the performance for it, and you see what the stock prices were when we purchased it and what the weights were.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.