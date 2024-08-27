IL21/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Many investors were caught off guard by Power Solutions International's (OTCPK:PSIX) meteoric rise. In just three months, the Pink Sheets stock engine manufacturer grew its market cap from $60 million to $400 million. This monumental change gives an impression of a dramatic improvement in the company's fundamentals. That's not the case, as mirrored in the declining sales. On the other hand, PSIX's margin improvement is a reminder that this once-NASDAQ-listed company shouldn't be trading on pink sheets either.

A Fallen Angel

The company fell from grace in 2016 - only five years after going public - when it was accused of artificially inflating sales by $25 million, or 11.5% in 2015, according to a cease and desist order dated September 2020. Sure, the scandal was painful, but the scale of the accounting mishap was disproportionate to the reaction that followed. PSIX became paralyzed after the allegations came to light. The CFO resigned, the COO ratted out his peers, financial reports stopped, earnings calls halted, and the bare minimum of communication with the NASDAQ (NDAQ), which soon delisted the company. It was a pretty bizarre situation that capitulated PSIX into the pink sheets OTC market. All for just $25 million alleged revenue pull-up scheme over 5 quarters, a figure that represents only 11.5% of total annual turnover.

In 2017, Weichai Power (OTCPK:WEICF), China's largest engine manufacturer, bought a controlling interest in PSIX. At the time, PSIX was already delisted from NASDAQ and hadn't released its financials for years, but WEICF saw a complementary business at a discount that also strategically fit WEICF's portfolio. First, PSIX could help WEICF maintain access to the international market at a time when economic sanctions are intensifying against China. Secondly, PSIX is mostly a value-added distributor of engines, not an engine manufacturer per se. It customizes engines produced by the likes of Dosan, Caterpillar (CAT), General Motors (GM), Mitsubishi, and others, adding critical features, components and functionality, including electric, exhaust, and cooling systems, before selling these branded engines to its customers. It is worth noting that PSIX also manufactures its own 8.8-liter engine sold to IC School Bus and other transport original equipment manufacturers 'OEM'.

Still, as one of the largest engine manufacturers in the world, the PSIX acquisition was an opportunity for WEICF to vertically expand its footprint. Currently, WEICF holds 52% of PSIX's shares outstanding.

Why Did PSIX Shares Increase Dramatically

Shares rose because of a significant improvement in margins. Net income reached $21 million in Q2 24, the highest on record.

There are three reasons for this

Legal fees reversal after PSIX settled with the SEC regarding its past accounting mishaps, resulting in a $6.4 million reduction in SG&A expenses Change in product mix, after PSIX shifted away from its 8.8-liter engine, which turned out not to be as profitable as management hoped, requiring high maintenance and servicing costs, which weighed on margins under the warranty agreements Lower steel prices, the primary raw material input for engine blocks, are down 25% this year.

Obviously, one can't dismiss WEICF's turnaround efforts, including its brutal cost-cutting initiatives and pricing actions on some product lines. The cost-cutting initiatives are so harsh that, on average, employee turnover stands at roughly 23% each year.

Revenue

PSIX lists more than two dozen products utilizing its customized engines, including stationary power generators, forklifts, stump grinders, chainsaws, and water pumps.

The company broadly reports its revenue in three segments

Power Systems Industrial Transport

In the first six months of 2024, PSIX sales were $206 million, down 13% from the same period of last year.

Segment/$000s H1 2024 H1 2023 Power Systems $135,049 $99,086 Industrial $60,258 $88,465 Transportation $10,519 $50,783 Total $205,826 $238,334 Click to enlarge

The transport segment was almost wiped out, with an 80% sales decline. PSIX is the engine supplier for IC Bus, one of the largest school bus manufacturers in the US. However, warranty costs and high servicing fees have rendered the segment not as profitable as management has hoped. Moreover, IC Bus is also embracing the clean energy transition, shifting away from gas, propane, and diesel engines in favor of electric power trains.

The industrial segment was also down 31% due to lower demand for forklift and chainsaw engines. In the forklift market, many end users, including Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN) are capitalizing on green energy credits and shifting to hydrogen fuel cell modules to power their forklift fleets.

On a more positive note, PSIX noted the burgeoning data center sector as a driver of Power System sales. PSIX engines are being used in air cooling, using fans attached to an engine propeller.

Looking forward, it is hard to pin a prevalent trend driving PSIX sales. I see pockets of growth, such as the data center product offerings. On the other hand, cyclical shifts away from fossil fuel in the material handling market, and tightened regulatory frameworks for transport engines, including niche markets served by PSIX, such as school buses and trucks, could impact the company's market position permanently.

Balance Sheet Challenges and How I Might Be Wrong

I think that going forward, PSIX will deliver results that are in line with the broader market. When looking at the two components driving the margin growth behind the recent stock rally, one quickly realizes the temporary nature and lack of consistent tailwinds to carry the stock further up. The $6.4 million legal expense reversal that lowered SG&A by 30% last quarter is a non-recurring item. Improvements in warranty costs came at the expense of lower sales. Finally, steel prices fluctuate, and while they currently sit at multi-year lows, a reversal is plausible.

This is not to undermine the efforts and success achieved by management's turnaround initiatives. Part of the margin improvements are a result of the successful streamlining of the business costs.

But one can't also dismiss that this is a stock with an accumulated deficit of $132 million. It is also a subsidiary of a Chinese conglomerate, whose interests might conflict with those of shareholders. One can imagine a scenario where WEICF sacrifices its subsidiary for the 'better good' of the core business.

PSIX is reliant on WEICF for debt financing. Most of PSIX's borrowing is short-term credit facilities extended by its parent company. And the quick ratio is less than one (cash: $28 million vs short-term liabilities of $135 million), meaning that if PSIX business slows, it might not be able to repay these credit facilities. The current ratio is also under 1x.

Final Thoughts

PSIX's results were pretty good in Q2 24, with gross margins up, operating expenses down, and net income reaching record highs despite a decline in sales.

Still, one needs to remember that this is a stock with an accumulated deficit of $132 million. WEICF exerts significant control over PSIX, holding the majority of shares and significant portions of the debt as well. There is a risk that WEICF could prioritize its core business at the expense of its subsidiary, PSIX, as demand shifts away from combustion engines in multiple end markets.

Gross and operating margins will likely normalize in the coming quarters. While PSIX has made significant progress in lowering costs, part of last quarter's results are due to temporary factors such as legal fee reversal, and extraordinarily low steel prices.

On the other hand, when looking at the current valuation of the 8x forward PE ratio, there is value in holding the ticker. Obviously, the decline in the warranty costs associated with PSIX's own 8.8-liter engine came at the expense of sales. But at the same time, we see growth in other end markets, including data centers, and potentially semiconductors as more manufacturing projects migrate back to the US on the back of the Chip Act and Inflation Reduction Act, and the anticipated interest rate cuts.

