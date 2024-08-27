Just_Super

It would certainly be an understatement to say that Nordic Semiconductor (OTCPK:NRSDY) (OTCPK:NDCVF) (NOD.OL) has had its ups and downs since my last article on the company.

As IoT finally started delivering on its long-promised growth potential, revenue shot up from sub-$300M to almost $800M, taking the stock up more than 5x before significant end-market weakness, particularly in consumer devices, sent the stock down more than 75% from its all-time high, with a net gain of around 170% (260% for the local shares). With that, the shares have outperformed names like Silicon Laboratories (SLAB), Telink, Synaptics (SYNA), and QUALCOMM (QCOM) (competitors to varying degrees).

With much improved recent guidance and other chip companies like Analog Devices (ADI) calling a bottom in consumer and industrial markets, I believe the arrow is pointing “up” for Nordic Semiconductor once again. If the company can leverage ongoing growth in IoT and eventually make good on substantial investments into cellular IoT, I believe 10%-plus revenue growth is still possible and that the shares offer a reasonable (if higher-risk) growth stock play.

A Look Back At Q2 Results

Although Nordic still saw a meaningful year-over-year decline in revenue (down 17%), the business did at least return to sequential growth after establishing an admittedly low trough. Revenue in the second quarter rose about 72% sequentially, a modest 1% beat over sell-side expectations, with the Bluetooth business (nearly 88% of revenue) down 22% yoy and up 77%.

As the company’s largest market, it’s not so surprising that consumer is leading the way back, as revenue declined less than 2% yoy and rose more than 60% sequentially. Healthcare remains notably weak (down 57% yoy), but did at least pick up off the bottom (up 318% qoq) and the year-ago comps were relatively challenging. Industrial market revenue fell 11% yoy (better than what many chip companies, Analog Devices included, have been reporting from this category), and improved 59% sequentially.

Gross margin came in at 49.8% on an adjusted basis, down from 53% a year ago but up 180bp sequentially and basically in line with expectations. EBITDA was down significantly from the year-ago period and up almost $26M sequentially from a $23M loss in the prior quarter, but close to $5M below sell-side expectations.

With Inventories Worked Off, Growth Is Coming Back

Few end-markets outside of higher-end data center products (accelerators, electro-optics, et al.) escaped significant inventory problems over the last year, and Nordic’s IoT connectivity business was no different. Exacerbating matters, consumer electronics sales were unexpectedly weak throughout 2023 and into 2024, not only delaying inventory “right-sizing”, but creating more uncertainty for customer orders.

That process seems to have worked itself out, and management noted better demand with Tier 1 customers as well as its broader customer base. While Nordic had been seeing consistently decent (if not healthy) design activity through the downturn, launches were being pushed out or were coming in at underwhelming volumes. That’s improving now, and management’s guide for Q3’24 revenue calls for 19% annual growth and 25% sequential growth at the midpoint (and was about 10% above Street expectations).

For its part, Silicon Labs’s guidance for Q3 is calling for around 19% annual contraction and 14% sequential growth, and I get the sense from management commentary that the industrial / commercial side of the business is seeing more interesting design / launch opportunity (but that’s just my own subjective interpretation).

Relatively speaking, I see Nordic as more sensitive to a rebound in consumer electronics demand – a larger percentage of Nordic’s business is in areas like mobile/PC, wearables, and gaming, and the company isn’t quite as leveraged to metering/smart city and AI edge inference. I do see some interesting opportunities in the nearer-term for commercial building automation, though, as well as electronic shelf labeling, though the latter has become quite controversial of late.

Still Waiting For Cellular IoT To Develop

I don’t believe that Nordic has exhausted its opportunities in short-range IoT connectivity. Applications like patient tracking are still significantly underutilized, and there are still meaningful opportunities in smart home, wearables, and gaming where the company can leverage its 40%-plus share in Bluetooth Low Energy (or BLE).

It remains to be seen, though, whether the company can successfully broaden its business beyond BLE. The company has built out some capabilities like LTE-M and WiFi, but they’re not substantial parts of the business. More significantly, the company has invested considerable sums in cellular IoT (roughly a third of R&D in 2023 against around 3% of revenue) without much to show for it in terms of revenue.

Cellular IoT is likely to be quite significant in industrial IoT (IIOT), with applications like asset tracking and monitoring, payment systems, agricultural monitoring, factory automation, and so on. It’s not too late, and indeed it took years of investment before Nordic’s BLE efforts paid off, but having attractive cellular IoT assets is going to become more significant as IoT shifts more towards industrial and commercial applications (relative to consumer). Likewise, I do have some concerns that Nordic isn’t as well-positioned for smart edge devices as some of its rivals, as BLE is not going to have the “horsepower” to handle many of these applications.

The Outlook

While there is a chance that Nordic will finish FY’24 with flat or slightly positive revenue relative to FY’23, I’m expecting a modest decline (3%) at this point. For FY’25, though, I expect a meaningful rebound (around 28%) and I expect over 20% growth over the next three years (starting from 2024). Long term, I expect growth to slow such that long-term annualized revenue comes in around 10%-11%, though achieving that is going to require branching out from its core strengths in BLE.

On the margin side, a return to double-digit operating margin is possible next year, but I’m not modeling that. Instead, I expect mid-teens operating margin in FY’26 and 20%+ margin the following year. Long term, I believe adjusted free cash flow margins can reach the low 20%’s (FCF is adjusted for both capitalized R&D and stock option expense), driving low double-digit long-term FCF growth.

Both discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue suggest more upside for Nordic from here. Discounted cash flow points toward a fair value in the mid-teens. The EV/revenue approach takes a little more “finessing,” as I don’t believe margins in FY’24 or FY’25 are representative of what the company can do in a more normal situation. I’m using a low-20%’s FY’27 margin, driving a 3.75x multiple, and discounting back. If I use my FY’26 estimate (15%), I get a 2.7x multiple and that drives a fair value closer to today’s price, so there’s some risk involved in assuming that revenue and margins are going to ramp again.

The Bottom Line

If you look at the results of the last 12 months to establish your fair value, you’re not going to find much to like here, but I don’t think there are many growth stocks that will work for you if that’s your approach.

To be sure, Nordic carries above-average risk – the end-markets may not develop as strongly, competitors may take share, and/or technology may develop in a direction that management doesn’t anticipate and where the company’s capabilities aren’t as strong. For investors who can appreciate and accept those risks, this is a name that has bounced off the bottom but still offers upside in a fully-fledged recovery scenario.

