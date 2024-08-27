Amguy/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

In my last article on Big Yellow (OTCPK:BYLOF), I went "Hold" from a "Buy", and while we've seen a fair bit of volatility with two ups and downs since late May, which is about 2 months at this point, so far I have been correct in my assessment of the company's valuation. Big Yellow seems to have reached a bit of a short-term peak. I've looked at companies in the sector, and I have stakes in Public Storage (PSA) and National Storage (NSA), as well as this one. I like the self-storage sector for its long-term potential, stability and what the specific companies within offer. Usually, they are some of the more well-managed REITs and/or real estate businesses.

But valuation remains key - and while the company here has delivered positive returns to the tune of about 1.5% in 2 months, this underperforms the general S&P500, and it's also only due to a dividend payout. Without dividends, we're talking about slightly negative returns. You can find that last article here. I am one of the very few investors to cover this company here on Seeking Alpha.

I've been covering the company during most of 2024, and believe the long-term outperformance and appeal here is secured - insofar as my position goes. There are better European REITs available for your perusal at this time -take a look at some of the French ones I cover if you're looking for value.

Let's look at Big Yellow and see what we have going into 2H and the remainder of 2024.

I want to reiterate at this time that the UK investment market has become a bigger player for me during 2024. I have gone from a 0.7% portfolio stake in this market to almost 4% of my total. The companies I've invested in are utilities but also REITs like this, telcos, consumer defensive, and the like. The market, in some ways, is ripe for investing, and I believe while the company might not necessarily be the best play here, there are plenty of reasons to keep an eye on it.

Big Yellow's advantage and upside.

Self-storage is an appealing segment, especially if we're talking urban areas - which is where "the big yellow" has most of its assets. With over 25 years under its belt, this company is in no way "new" at what it does, and compares favorably on an international basis even to PSA when looking at coverage for their specific nation.

Big Yellow IR (Big Yellow IR)

The same logic applies to PSA and Big Yellow here. These companies work in relatively underpenetrated markets, and we want businesses that focus on urban areas. This company also, like PSA, has good customer satisfaction scores and works in concentrations that can be found in large-pop areas, which include England's capitol and a densely populated southeast.

As of 2H24, the company operates over 100 stores on the platform. Aside from these stores, the company is also a landowner with the property of 10 development sites, coming to a total lettable area of 6.4M sqft, including armadillo- and another 1M added in sqft if the company's developments on its sites are complete. Over 90% of the company's assets are held either in freehold/long leasehold.

Big Yellow is by far the most recognized brand for self-storage in all of England and Great Britain. The company's over 90% of its customer inquiries now from online, which means that there's a high recognition and awareness of the brand. This makes complete sense when you consider the company's stores are on important roads and close to major traffic and urban centers, and the company's centers are far from "subtle", confirming its namesake. Take a look here.

Big Yellow IR (Big Yellow IR)

And some of them are even more "blatant" than this. Looking at the recent trends for the company's operations, we're seeing a significant growth in overall store EBITDA of 7% compared to 2023A, as well as a continued increase in profit and cash flow. Revenue is up 6%. The company's number of stores is, as of 2024, up to 109 from 108. The one disadvantage is that the company's occupancy is down to below 80% - though on a like-for-like it remains at almost 81%. The company also managed a 5% overall rent bump, which is good (but resulted in a 2% drop In occupancy, no doubt in part due to pricing).

It's also worth remembering that this occupancy reflects a bit of a dilution in the number of stores and lettable area, rather than generally unfavorable trends for the company and lower customer demand. The margin increased by almost 1%, and the company continues to pay out an attractive dividend.

CapEx is spent on solar retrofits, with 47% in renewable capacity. 68 out of 108 stores now have solar, and the capacity is up to 6.6mW.

The company has also had a dilutive cap raise, 6.3% of issued share capital to fund the build-out, bringing £107M to the table, and M&A in 2024 included Freehold properties across Leicester and Leamington. This brings the company's development pipeline to 12 sites, 11 of which are in London or within close proximity. London is generally something you want to focus on here, given the population density.

The monthly activity KPIs also reflect a recovery in the company's operations towards the end of the period, with a rising number of move-ins during the tail-end of the fiscal.

Big Yellow IR (Big Yellow IR)

We won't get new data until late November of this year - which means this article is going to be the last update until that time, unless something significant changes during the interim. The only thing that would change this is if the company's valuation were to drop significantly. This is now a self-storage REIT with a less than 3.5% yield for the native BYG ticker. It trades at a relatively significant premium to its AFFO and has moved in tandem with the rest of the self-storage industry that I follow, including PSA and NSA, two of my main picks here.

BYG/BYLOF is a great buy at a cheaper price. I expect that new capacity, rent increases of 3-5%, and operational efficiencies will drive returns of upwards of 6-7% per year in improvements in AFFO. But this is now also all that I expect. And given the company's lack of an IG credit rating, given the low yield, and given the premiumization we have here, despite slight share underperformance, I believe we lack the clarity to invest more here unless the company were to go higher.

Let's look at valuation and what you could get, if you were to invest here.

Big Yellow - Plenty to like, if only it dropped to 18-19x P/AFFO

So, as you can tell, the problem remains valuation here. At £12.92 for the native share, implying a yield of around 3.5%, the company is significantly overvalued. Forget for a moment that the 10-year average is 17.5x, or the 5-year average is only 19.5x, the company is now trading at 21.35x P/AFFO, which is on par or even above that of sector leaders with IG rating here. And that is not something I can readily or easily accept when it comes to this company.

This has nothing to do with BYG's quality. The company is a great business - less than 15% long-term debt/cap also makes IG a bit excessive if you want to view it that way.

But the fact is, from a historical perspective, the company has never held this sort of valuation level for long. If you look back, any time the company has been above 20x, we've gone down - sometimes even hard. During COVID-19, It traded below 14x P/AFFO for some time, and even now, it trends around 16-20x P/AFFO on average.

The company's forecast accuracy is a point in its favor. The company always hits the targets, even beating targets by more than 10%, 33.3% of the time (Source: F.A.S.T Graphs Paywalled Link), which is quite impressive.

Forecasting at the 20-year average gives us an upside of around 8.4% per year, inclusive of dividends, to a 20x P/AFFO. This is not enough to interest me, and shouldn't be for you either. A total RoR of 23% for 3 years just isn't attractive when you see what else you can invest in.

The average PTs for the company here range from a low of around £11.5 and a high of £15/share. Only 3 out of 15 analysts are currently at a "BUY" for this company - and from this perspective, the company is quite an unattractive prospect. In order for me to want to invest here, I point you to my previous PT, which still makes up my current PT, and is £11/share for the native.

For the ADR BYLOF, which is a 1:1 SHARE ADR, we make that a USD PT of $14.5/share, which means the ADR is equally valued here. In my last article, I changed to "Hold". In this article, I don't see a good reason to deviate from this, and because of this, I say that you should consider waiting here until the company becomes more appealing.

Because if history is any guide, this should happen sometime in the next few years.

Thesis

Big Yellow Group is Great Britain's largest self-storage REIT and one that I view as still in its basic growing stages. This company has what I view as a bright future and good prospects to grow even further both inorganically and organically as its services expand to other UK cities and geographies.

I also want to point to the company's fundamentals, which are actually very solid. The company may lack a formal credit rating, but it nonetheless offers safety to a degree that I consider to be good enough for investing. It's diversified enough that the company isn't likely to see a sudden downturn from any one market, with perhaps the exception of London, which I consider unlikely.

However, as of the most recent update, we do have the company rising too far based on my share price target - and I am not changing my share price target here.

I still consider Big Yellow Group to be a "HOLD" with a PT of £11/share and a P/FFO target of around 18-20x P/FFO at most, and becoming less interesting as it rises above 20x. This is updated for August of 2024.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

For that reason, the company doesn't fulfill my valuation-related criteria, and now represents a "HOLD" here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.