Zip Co Limited (ZIZTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Zip Co Limited (OTCPK:ZIZTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 26, 2024 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rachel Cooper - Director, Investor Relations & Sustainability
Cynthia Scott - Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer
Gordon Bell - Group Chief Financial Officer
Larry Diamond - Co-Founder & US Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Higgins - Unified Capital Partners
Lucy Huang - UBS
Phil Chippendale - Ord Minnett
John Marrin - CLSA
Siraj Ahmed - Citigroup
Julian Mulcahy - E&P
Roger Samuel - Jefferies Australia
Jack Lynch - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Zip Co Limited FY '24 Results Briefing. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to hand the conference over to Director of Investor Relations and Sustainability, Rachel Cooper. Please go ahead.

Rachel Cooper

Good morning, and thank you for joining Zip's FY '24 earnings call.

To open, I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal of the Eora Nation, and pay my respects to elders, past and present.

This conference call is also being webcast and an archive will be available on the Zip's website.

I'm joined today by Zip's Managing Director and Group CEO, Cynthia Scott; and Group CFO, Gordon Bell. We will start this call with some prepared remarks and then open up to questions.

With that, I'll now hand over to our Group CEO, Cynthia Scott.

Cynthia Scott

Thanks, Rachel. Good morning, and welcome to Zip's FY '24 results presentation.

This morning I'll cover the FY '24 highlights and regional business performance, then Gordon will take us through the financial performance, and I'll conclude with remarks regarding our FY '25 strategy and outlook.

