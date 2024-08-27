The 'Nvidia Danger' Is They Sell The Good News

Aug. 27, 2024 12:00 AM ETNVDA, NVDA:CA, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, MAGS, VO, MDY, IJH, BMVP, FNX, EZM, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, FSCS, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, SMDY, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, IMCV, MDYV, XMVM, XMLV, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, LSAT, RSPT, FFSM, UPGD, BBSC, BKSE, CALF, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSF, DEEP, DES, DFAS, DGRS, DWAS, EES, ESML, FDM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HSMV, IJR, IJS
Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.79K Followers

Summary

  • The broad market has completely recovered from the July and early August losses and registered a fresh all-time high, as measured by the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index.
  • The market-cap-based S&P 500 Index is not at an all-time high as we see signs of another rotation into value stocks.
  • The big event is Nvidia’s earnings, released tomorrow, which are widely expected to be good. The stock is up quite a bit from its August lows.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

The stock market has now risen three weeks in a row, which came after being down three weeks in a row. The broad market has completely recovered from the July and early August losses and registered a fresh all-time

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.79K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
NVDA:CA--
NVIDIA Corporation
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News