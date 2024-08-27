AvigatorPhotographer

Famed investor Howard Marks in a September 2015 memo titled "It's Not Easy" discussed the concept of "Second Level Thinking". This is a crucial concept that every investor who aspires to achieve superior performance must understand. This article is about why I think the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is a buy using Second Level Thinking.

Marks introduces the concept like this:

Remember, your goal in investing isn’t to earn average returns; you want to do better than average. Thus, your thinking has to be better than that of others — both more powerful and at a higher level. Since other investors may be smart, well-informed and highly computerized, you must find an edge they don’t have. You must think of something they haven’t thought of, see things they miss or bring insight they don’t possess. You have to react differently and behave differently. In short, being right may be a necessary condition for investment success, but it won’t be sufficient. You must be more right than others…which by definition means your thinking has to be different.

The memo discusses several examples of second level thinking. The concept is slightly contrarian, but essentially, it is to about finding the knock-on effect, or the second order effect that the market might not fully appreciate.

As I write this analysis up, the market is waiting for Nvidia's second quarter earnings, and I am sure it will act as a bellwether for the whole group of stocks related to the AI boom. For me, it's inevitable that AI will become more important, but clearly this is first level thinking. Everyone knows this, and the market has priced this in. There are a lot of good companies in this space, but I don't know if they are good investments.

What I do know is that AI requires data centres, and data centres require power. But the market has picked up on this theme this year already, with stocks like Constellation Energy (CEG) and Vistra (VST) up 87% and 187%, respectively over the last year.

Over in Europe, the Russia Ukraine war has been beneficial for defence stocks, again, unless you predicted the war, or the duration of the war being more than a few weeks, buying weapons makers would be first level thinking. Energy prices rocketed in 2022 and have seen the last two years adjust as Russia natural gas had to be replaced by other sources. European energy companies had a great 2023 but things are starting to normalise.

My second level thinking is that at the intersection of the AI boom, and the European shunning of Russian oil and gas, is the US energy sector.

An interesting article worth reading in Seeking Alpha on Dominion Energy (D) writes "Data center power demand is rapidly increasing, with projections of doubling by 2030" I don't disagree. Many US utilities are going to benefit from rising electricity demand. But who is going to supply these utilities?

While renewables have been rising as a share of power production, natural gas has been rising faster.

Department of Energy via Financial Times

Also, with the Russian situation re-ordering global oil and gas supply, the US has become the largest liquified natural gas exporter in the world.

US Energy Information Administration

And with the Federal Reserve likely to start cutting interest rates, the U.S. consumer is going to get some relief, so I would expect US gasoline demand to rise.

How to play the growth in energy demand, then?

Unlike many utility companies, energy company operations are mostly unregulated.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund I don't believe reflects the improved outlook for energy demand, and the US industry's ability to provide the supply. XLE trades on a P/E of 12.9 and a price to cash flow of 7.4. Importantly, it gives you exposure to the 22 energy stocks in the S&P 500. Seeking Alpha grades the ETF with an A for Expense Ratio which is just 0.09%, and an A+ for the Bid/Ask % Spread. XLE has a Fund Distribution Yield (the sum of the distributions within the past 365 days divided by Net Asset Value per share, expressed as a percentage) of a reasonable 3.28%.

Holdings

For me, what is very important is the portfolio of holdings.

The largest exposure is Integrated Oil and Gas with 43.3% which is across Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Warren Buffett holds CVX and OXY, and Exxon has the largest scale. While these three massive companies are diversified across different oil and gas businesses, they each have low carbon or new energies divisions to look to the long-term future. They are also global companies, giving XLE some diversification away from purely US oil and gas operations.

Next is Oil and Gas Exploration and Production holding 21.4% of the fund. This is split across nine companies, although Hess (HES) and Marathon Oil (MRO) will leave the index when their acquisitions by respectively Chevron and ConocoPhillips (COP) go through. Some of these E&P companies are oil focused, others are natural gas focused, and some have a split between the two.

The next sector by weight is Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation at 13.3% of the fund. The four companies ONEOK (OKE), Williams (WMB), Targa Resources (TRGP), and Kinder Morgan (KMI) own and operate the pipelines and storage tanks vital to the movement of oil and gas, across the US and to export hubs. These companies largely collect stable fees, and each of them has capital expenditure plans to capture the expected growth of US oil and gas production in the coming years. Storage and transportation are key assets for traders, so when commodity prices are volatile, more dislocations in the market are created and pipeline and storage assets find themselves in even higher demand. This sector therefore benefits from growing production, but also volatile markets. I would also speculate that with Hess and Marathon Oil likely to be dropping out of the index, either may be replaced in the S&P 500 Energy Sector Index LNG exporter Cheniere Energy (LNG) which is classified as an Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation company.

Then we have Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing at 12.2% of XLE. Valero Energy (VLO), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), and Phillips 66 (PSX) are predominately exposed to the refining margin of turning crude oil into refined products such as gasoline and diesel. Each of them has a growing renewable fuels business, for example in ethanol, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. Refining margins often do well when the prices of the two key inputs, crude oil and natural gas, fall because refined products prices are often slower to follow crude prices.

Finally, we have the Oil and Gas Equipment & Services sector, which makes up 9.1% of XLE. The three companies are the dominant Equipment & Services globally: Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB) and Baker Hughes (BKR). These stocks are exposed to the capital expenditure plans of the rest of the sector. They are also not the oilfield service companies of yesteryear, as they are building up businesses related to data, AI and digital solutions, carbon capture and storage, and have important roles to play in the engineering required for the decarbonisation of the energy sector. Each of these companies also have big presences in the Middle East, which gives them a very long runway of earnings from traditional oil and gas production. As the reserves to production life falls in Western oil and gas companies as some produced try to minimise "stranded assets" risk, the Middle East, as the "last man standing" in oil production given its lowest cost of production profile, allows Halliburton, Schlumberger, and Baker to have visibility of legacy business earnings long into the future.

Risks

An energy company, by its nature, is cyclical. So balance sheet strength is important to withstand any downturn. We want to capture the upside of energy demand and supply growth, but we also want a level of downside protection. The diversified nature of the fund gives us exposure to five different sectors of the energy industry, but more importantly, I have calculated the weighted average Altman Z Score of the fund by taking each stock's individual weight and multiplying by its Altman Z Score. The weighted average of the fund is 3.28. This simple weighted average obviously ignores the diversification of any portfolio effect, but in and of itself, 3.28 puts XLE well in the Altman Z Score Safe Zone in terms of financial stability.

Clearly, I am bullish on natural gas. While that's a similar view to sector experts like Goldman Sachs Research’s Michele Della Vigna, I don't feel it gets enough coverage, relative to the AI obsession or, say, Federal Reserve monitoring. It would be first level thinking to say interest rates are coming down; therefore real estate should go up. But how many investors think about financing costs coming down for the capital projects in the energy sector?

But how about oil, given that XLE has a large exposure to oil production and prices. For oil, the view on OPEC is critical. Another article on Seeking Alpha covered this topic very well recently, saying "Speculation suggests that if OPEC+ extends production cuts into Q1 2025, coupled with geopolitical events, oil prices could see a significant increase." Production cuts at OPEC would mean more market share for US producers.

Downside risks to the sector might come from increased regulation from a potential Harris administration, curbing project expansions, but the flip side is a Trump administration has the attitude of "drill baby, drill". Also, the fund has about 40% weighting in just two companies, Exxon Mobil and Chevron, so a problem with either of these two companies could hurt XLE's performance.

Conclusion

Owning XLE gives investors energy upside and optionality in price, demand and supply and the inflation hedge with rising oil prices. By investing across the whole industry, you capture returns across the value chain, rather than betting on any one segment of it. The weighted average safe Altman Z score of XLE means the companies generally have strong financial positions, which will be important to fund growth capital expenditure and shareholder returns.

The AI / data centre boom I don't feel has been reflected in the energy sector as well as it has in the Information Technology sector or indeed the performance of some Independent Power Producers.

The fund has a reasonable valuation and low transaction costs.