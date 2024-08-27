fcafotodigital

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) came to bat in their Q2'24 earnings release with a beat and raise to eFY24 guidance to operations. Given the improving dietary trends in the younger generations, I believe CAVA is in a strong position as a healthy and customizable, protein-forward eating option. In addition to the generational appeal, CAVA has a long runway for regional expansion, as the firm anticipates adding 22-25 new locations in e2h24 and growing by 15% in eFY25. Given that shares are priced to perfection and the risks involved at the hint of any slowdown in their growth story, I recommend CAVA with a HOLD rating with a price target of $125/share at 107.66x eFY25 EV/aEBITDA.

CAVA Operations

CAVA's operational excellence continued to improve in q2'24 as the firm grew their top line with minimal price increases, suggesting that the 14.4% year-over-year same restaurant sales growth is driven by volume growth. This growth comes in the midst of a challenging market as consumers become more selective with their spending as a result of higher inflationary pressures.

On the other side of the fence, fast food restaurants like McDonald's (MCD) are fighting tooth and nail to retain market share as consumers seek out the best "value" for their declining purchasing power.

We can't afford to give an inch to the competition Myra Doria, National Field President, McDonald's

Contrary to the challenging sales market for the burger chain, CAVA experienced an uplift in same restaurant sales driven by traffic growth of 9.5%. Management mentioned that consumer preferences based on demographics weren't a major driver to the growth; however, they did denote that the restaurant with the best sales performance was within a lower income region.

Accordingly, CAVA has been diligent in managing their prices while improving their operating margins. YTD, CAVA has increased prices by a mere 3% at the beginning of 2024. On the cost side, CAVA experienced a 40bps increase in labor-related costs, suggesting that the labor market may be loosening up for restaurants. This may be in line with the recent jobs revision, suggesting that the market added 818,000 fewer jobs than initially estimated. This may play to CAVA's benefit, as the firm is seeking to add an additional 54-57 net new restaurants in eFY24. So far for 2024, CAVA has added 32 net new restaurants to the portfolio, suggesting that an additional 2h24 will bring an additional 22-25 new restaurants. I believe much of the appeal CAVA brings to the table is their narrow geographical reach, which should allow the company significant room for expansion going forward. Do note that the map below was taken from their q4'23 earnings deck.

Modeling this out to translate to revenue growth, we can expect modest growth across locations with the additional revenue as a result of the additional 22-25 stores. I'm using 24 additional stores for modeling purposes in e2h24.

Reach may very well be driven by social media trends and potentially driven by dietary needs. According to Food Insight, Gen Z's dietary habits are driven by calorie-counting and clean eating, with choices deriving from good sources of nutrients and foods being fresh. Looking at CAVA's online menu (sorry, there are no locations in my geographical region for me to personally try), the firm offers an array of 35 fresh ingredients with each meal entirely customizable. Taking into consideration the calorie factor, CAVA's meals appear to be relatively well-balanced between protein, lipids, and carbs with a variety of options to cater to more carnivorous or vegetarian diet plans.

Between this and CAVA's social media presence, I believe the firm is well-positioned to grow their health-conscious customer base.

Looking to operating margins, management mentioned that margins may compress in e2h24 as a result of the addition of steak on the menu. Despite the higher cost of steak vs. chicken or vegetarian options, I believe this can drive substantial growth for the firm given the increased interest in the carnivore diet, which is primarily driven by steak, chicken, eggs, and other meat-based products. Contrary to general belief, red meat provides an array of health benefits that help our bodies metabolize fats, help build lean muscle mass, and can help boost the immune system. Given the growing interest for healthier and fresher foods, this may play well into CAVA's growth story, despite the minor margin compression.

Forecasting out to eFY25, I believe CAVA will open an additional 56 new restaurants with a continuation of the improving average revenue per location. Management increased their eFY24 guidance to $109-114mm in aEBITDA in their q2'24 earnings release, up from their previous guidance provided in their q4'24 release of $86-92mm in aEBITDA. This is the second time management has increased their guidance for eFY24.

I believe that CAVA is in a strong position to expand their customer base across health-conscious Gen Z and millennials seeking healthy options for fast-casual dining. Scaling of same-store-sales will likely help sustain CAVA's margins throughout the duration of eFY24 & eFY25, net of the additional costs as they pertain to the addition of beef. I anticipate a similar level of capital investments in eFY25 as eFY24 as the firm continues to expand their locations and geographies. One factor that stood out in management's commentary in their q2'24 earnings call was that they are targeting growing at a responsible rate without oversaturating the market or turning to debt to entirely financing growth.

Risks Involved With CAVA

Bull Case

CAVA offers an assortment of healthy eating options that are entirely customizable while limiting options to a total of 35 ingredients. CAVA's healthier options may help bring in the younger generations, as they tend to be more health-conscious and more focused on fresh ingredients. Despite the restaurant's meals leaning towards the higher end of the cost curve when it comes to fast-casual dining, I believe that the "health" factor can sustainably drive interest. CAVA's footprint remains relatively adolescent, allowing for significant room for growth with new properties in new regions.

Bear Case For CAVA

Consumers are faced with tighter discretionary income and are becoming more and more selective with their spending habits. This may lead to consumers seeking lower-cost food options to supplement budgetary constraints. CAVA shares have returned 183% YTD and trade at an extraordinarily high valuation, leaving little room for error in the company's growth story.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

CAVA shares by every metric would suggest the company is significantly overvalued. Despite the 140x EV/aEBITDA trading multiple, the company continues to gain significant interest across investors given the strong growth potential the company has to offer. Given the low regional saturation, I believe CAVA has a strong runway for growth, which may result in moderating trading multiples over time.

Given the firm's high-growth potential, this does place significant stress on the firm to perform on a quarterly basis, as any cracks in the story may lead to a significant share pullback.

Taking into consideration the stock's historical trading multiples paired with my aEBITDA forecast for eFY25, I believe shares should be priced at $125/share at 107.66x eFY25 EV/aEBITDA. Given the narrow gain from the current price and the high risk to perform to perfection, I will provide CAVA shares with a HOLD rating.

Taking a look at CAVA from a tactical perspective, the shares appear to be significantly overbought post-earnings and may result in some share pullback in the near-term. I believe that a significant price retracement will provide a strong buying opportunity for investors that do not currently own CAVA or would like to average their position at a more appealing price.