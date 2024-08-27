Andyworks/E+ via Getty Images

It is relatively rare to find an investment with a compelling, unique value proposition. We search far and wide across the investible universe, but more often than not, many choices are built with the same core components…stocks and bonds. Going further, the largest companies in the world keep growing, accounting for an increasing portion of major indices, such as the S&P 500. This means that many of these “unique” opportunities could have overlap, creating hidden redundancies, thereby increasing risk. Now more than ever, the importance of finding uncorrelated investments earns the spotlight.

Taking center stage is a unique closed-end fund. Eagle Point Credit Co LLC (NYSE:ECC) has been a focus of our recurring coverage. The fund is unique, investing away from traditional stocks and bonds. Instead, ECC invests in the equity of collateralized loan obligations or CLOs. For those unfamiliar, we recently covered Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (OXLC), a competing fund of ECC, where we provided a detailed overview of CLOs and CLO equity. Instead, the focus of today’s article will be ECC’s outlook and the different securities available under the Eagle Point umbrella.

We recently covered ECC’s Q1 earnings release, focusing on dividend coverage and the growth of ECC.

Fund Overview & Q2 Earnings Update

In past coverage, we have provided detailed overviews of ECC’s business, CLO equity, and the company’s capitalization. For the sake of avoiding redundancy, this article will not provide these same details in depth. That said, ECC provides the following business description on their Investor Relations page:

We seek to achieve our investment objectives by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. ECC pursues a differentiated private equity style approach focused on proactively sourcing investment opportunities in CLO equity. ECC typically seeks to take a significant stake in its CLO equity investments to influence the key terms and conditions of such investments.

ECC invests in the equity positions of collateralized loan obligations or CLOs. The company is organized as a closed-end fund, but ECC does far more than just hold investments. As a CEF, ECC can lever through a limited number of options. ECC chooses to use preferred stock and baby bonds. ECC is the ticker for shares of the common stock, while the company’s preferred shares and baby bonds trade under the tickers below:

ECC Investor Presentation

ECC’s common shares are the most discussed shares of the company on Seeking Alpha. Unsurprisingly, they are also the largest portion of ECC’s capitalization, with nearly $1 billion outstanding. ECC’s common shares yield nearly 20%, inclusive of the special dividend, which has been paid monthly.

Data by YCharts

The growth of outstanding ECC shares reflects the growing CLO market. CLO demand growth has coincided with the broader growth of private lending. We will emphasize this as a risk factor for CLOs shortly.

The company’s preferred shares trade under the tickers, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 6.50 % SR C TERM (ECCC), Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 6.75% PFD SR D (ECC.PR.D), Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. CAL 29 (OTC:ECCF). Recently, ECC also issued convertible preferred stock, raising nearly $9 million. Each of these pays monthly dividends with various yields based on their unique values. For example, some of the preferred shares have maturity dates, including ECCC and ECCF.

Some of the preferred shares are callable either on a specified date or perpetually. Understanding the differences between each ticker is critical before investing. However, liquidity and market capitalizations of each share are considerably smaller than common shares. From a risk perspective, keep in mind that preferred shares sit between common equity and debt in the company’s capital stack.

The company’s unsecured debt obligations are also publicly traded as “baby bonds” or $25 par value bonds. Eagle Point’s debt trades under the tickers, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. NT CAL 29 (ECCV), Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. CAL NT 31 (ECCW), Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 6.6875% NT 28 (ECCX). The company’s debt pays quarterly interest as opposed to monthly dividends on the common and preferred shares. As expected, the yield on Eagle Point’s debt is lower than the preferred or common shares. As with the preferred shares, the baby bonds have different maturities and call features based on the issuance. Maturities range from 2029 to 2031 and each bond is callable.

ECC’s common shares earn a considerably higher yield than the preferred shares or baby bonds. However, with this additional yield comes considerable reinvestment risk. The preferred shares and baby bonds do not have the same reinvestment risk.

ECC’s Q2 earnings release provided the following update from the company’s CEO, Thomas Majewski:

Cash flow from our portfolio remained robust during the quarter, with recurring cash flows from our portfolio increasing both on an absolute and per share basis quarter over quarter,” said Thomas P. Majewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The Company was active in the quarter and deployed $134.8 million of net capital into investments with compelling risk-adjusted returns. We also enhanced the value of certain of our current holdings by completing four reset and two refinancing actions.

The CEO notes that the quarter was marked by increasing activity, including the deployment of over $130 million in capital into new investments. A significant portion of new investments were funded by newly issued capital.

During the quarter, Eagle Point issued 12 million shares of ECC and smaller amounts of preferred shares during the quarter. The company’s issuances under their at-the-market programs resulted in almost $125 million of new capital. The 12 million new shares of ECC resulted in $0.11 per share in accretion to net asset value. This is because shares of ECC are currently trading at a large premium to net asset value or NAV. Newly issued equity provides additional cash in excess of net asset value, providing financial value to the company.

ECC’s premium to net asset value has reached nearly 20%, which explains why the company can issue new equity accretively. However, as a shareholder, purchasing these shares puts you on the opposite side of the value equation.

Data by YCharts

This also highlights a critical piece of ECC’s most recent earning release. To close the premium gap, shares of ECC can decline or net asset value can appreciate. During the quarter, NAV declined to $8.75 per share from $9.16 per share at the end of the previous quarter. The 4.6% decline marks a continued decline from quarters prior, where ECC’s falling NAV has been offset by growing cash flow. Since the beginning of 2022, ECC's net asset value has declined by more than 30%, marking a large decline since post-pandemic peaks.

Data by YCharts

ECC’s issuance of 12 million common shares during the quarter marks a greater than 10% increase in share count during a period of three months. This growth charts an explosive trajectory of Eagle Point’s enterprise value.

Data by YCharts

As Eagle Point grows as a company, management fees increase significantly, since the fund operates under a traditional private equity-style fee structure. Growth of ECC’s share count results in growing management fees, assuming the shares do not decline more than the sourced capital. The growing share count coincides with the growing market.

CLO Equity Is Growing…Fast

A major theme of our recent research on OXLC was the increasing size of secured lending and the CLO market. Over the past several years, private credit has grown significantly as borrowers look to escape the rigidity of investment banking. The growing acceptance of alternative lenders such as private credit funds has spurred an unprecedented wave. According to the Federal Reserve, assets under management for direct lenders has more than doubled since the pandemic.

Federal Reserve

With the growing market comes new risks. The Federal Reserve issued a case study, outlining the risk factors associated with explosive growth. We outlined these critical risk factors in our coverage of OXLC.

As the industry grows, there are an increasing number of participants in the industry and an increasing pile of dry powder. The industry’s rapid growth means new demand could compromise traditional underwriting standards which protect lenders. Additionally, the competency of new originators who are trying to fill the demand gap could prove problematic over the long term. For example, interest coverage ratios have broadly declined over the past several years, according to the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve specifically identified the following risk factors in their report:

Illiquidity Private credit loans are illiquid due to the lack of a secondary market. There is limited market discovery, and investors acquiring these loans should expect to hold them to maturity or face steep losses in need of an emergency exit. Rise in corporate leverage and default Given relatively low collateralizable assets and high leverage, it is likely that a significant share of borrowers would not be able to obtain adequate financing in the absence of private credit…Therefore, an important implication is that private credit raises overall corporate leverage, potentially making the corporate sector more vulnerable to financial shocks. In the environment of inflation and rising interest rates, higher interest payments on floating-rate debt could stress borrowers' balance sheets, leading to a significant increase in defaults in an economic downturn. Dry Powder and deterioration in credit quality Excessive growth in dry powder and continued competition with banks could compromise underwriting standards. Dry powder has grown tremendously in private credit, particularly in direct lending. For example, relative to 2014, dry powder has nearly quadrupled. Since private credit managers have a mandate to deliver high returns to LPs within a fixed timeframe, fund managers might choose riskier deals, offer more covenant-lite loans, or more generally reduce underwriting standards as opportunities dry up when the economy slows down. Potential spillover to other nonbank institutions Given that fund managers have the contractual right to obtain committed capital at any point in time, investors such as insurance companies or pension funds run the risk of needing to honor capital calls when credit conditions worsen, even when their own liquidity conditions are under stress… Interconnections with banks While bank lending to private credit funds appears moderate, there are growing interconnections between these two types of lenders. First, banks are increasingly partnering with private credit funds to fund new deals. Second, banks are progressively selling complex debt instruments to private fund managers in so-called "synthetic risk transfers" in order to reduce regulatory capital charges on the loans they make. Such instruments have limited transparency and pose hidden risks to the financial system, especially as the industry has yet to endure a prolonged recession…

Outlook & Takeaways

With the increasing assets coming in the face of these emergent risks, a critical question emerges. What is causing this explosive growth?

According to research from Deutsche Bank (DB), there are a series of macroeconomic tailwinds which continue powering the private lending sector they have dubbed “The Flywheel.” DB identifies tight spreads, high all-in yields, and accommodative loan pricing as a trifecta that has created positive momentum.

The interplay of these moving parts is creating a circular tailwind that is pushing the market along at pace and should help to sustain a constructive level of deal volume in the quarters ahead. But several factors could potentially disrupt this and check the market’s current momentum. Disruptors such as geopolitical risk and US Federal Reserve interest rate uncertainty, both of which remain high, have the potential to cause spreads to widen and loan prices to soften. However, until either of these or another market risk flares up, the momentum that the CLO market has built up throughout Q1 looks durable.

DB

This means that the past several years have essentially been hog heaven for CLO investors in either the debt or equity tranches. As the tide begins to turn and net asset values decline, it presents the possibility that emerging risk factors should be considered. Interestingly, DB also coincidentally points out the fundamental issues with investing in the riskiest part of the capital stack.

There are concerns whether traditionally conservative investors such as pension funds should even be investing in CLO equity, given the potential for rising defaults in the underlying loan portfolio coupled with lower-than-expected recoveries. Although there were clear signs of stress following the rapid central bank rate hikes, it could be argued that the CLO market has performed better than expected…

ECC is growing exponentially. Over the past three months, the company’s share count has increased at an unprecedented rate. This timing coincides with significant changes to the economic outlook, including the beginning of a rate cut cycle. The shifts in the CLO market, coinciding with the pivot from the Federal Reserve, spurred me to sell my common shares of ECC, downsizing my investment to shares of ECCC. I feel more comfortable with an investment in the term preferred shares, given the maturity in just seven years. I also think there is a possibility that the shares could be called, should interest rates decline significantly.

Eagle Point remains one of the best investments in the CLO sector. However, the combination of emergent risk factors caused me to sell the common shares, reducing my holdings to the term preferred shares. The “Sell” rating assigned reflects our selling the company’s common shares, not necessarily a bearish outlook on the company over the long term. The pivoting Federal Reserve has highlighted other attractive alternatives, such as long duration REITs like Realty Income (O) or long maturity bonds like iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The more optimistic opinion on the preferred shares means that ECCC earns a “Buy” rating.