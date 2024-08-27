Just_Super

Investment Overview

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) stock has plummeted by 67% in the last 12 months. I believe that at current levels of $1.25, SLI stock is deeply undervalued. This initiating coverage discusses the reasons for the deep correction and the factors that make SLI stock worth considering.

An important point to note is that markets tend to react on the extremes. There is no doubt that SLI stock was poised for a correction as lithium plunged. However, considering the asset valuation, the downside seems overdone and presents a good buying opportunity for high-risk taking investors.

This coverage on the lithium miner discusses the positives and the risk factors to the thesis. Overall, I believe that the downside for SLI stock is capped from current levels. On the other hand, if business execution is good, the upside potential is significant.

As a brief overview, Standard Lithium is a development stage lithium miner. The company’s signature projects include Phase 1A, East Texas, and South West Arkansas. I will elaborate on the potential of these assets later in the thesis.

Why Standard Lithium Stock Plunged?

A correction of 67% in 12 months is significant. It’s therefore important to identify the reasons for SLI stock plunge. In my view, there are two key factors that contributed to the correction.

The first reason is obvious, with lithium witnessing a meltdown from euphoric highs. The chart below gives the lithium price trend for the last five years.

Daily Metal Price.com

Lithium prices are back to January 2021 levels, and the negative impact of price realization has translated into a deep correction for all lithium miners.

The second reason for SLI stock declining is the fact that the company is still a few years away from production. A sharp correction in lithium implies that financing project development will be a challenge. This will potentially push commercialization by a few years.

Of course, the net present value of assets provides an insight on the extent of undervaluation. However, the asset is unlikely to generate free cash flows anytime soon and the commodity price trend becomes a deterrent to investing in the stock.

Having said that, it’s a golden opportunity for long-term investors. Once lithium trends higher and project financing is secured, the price and time correction factor is likely to be compensated.

Lithium Will Trend Higher

The entire bull thesis for SLI stock depends on the price trend for lithium. Be it project financing or cash flows, the bottom-line is upside in lithium. It’s therefore important to talk about the reasons to be bullish on the metal.

First and foremost, it’s important to acknowledge that the growth in the electric vehicle industry has been slower than anticipated. In February 2024, Albemarle (ALB), a top lithium producer, downgraded its 2030 demand forecast for lithium by 10%. The company expects “3.3mn tonnes of lithium carbon equivalent to be needed globally by 2030.” However, even with the downward revision, the amount of lithium carbon equivalent required by 2030 would be triple the demand seen in 2023.

There are some super-bullish projections on lithium demand from reports in 2022 and 2023. Let’s ignore these projections and look the projections of 2024 when lithium was in a downtrend. In April 2024, Fastmarkets estimated that U.S. lithium demand will increase by nearly 500% by 2030. There needs to be significant investment in lithium mining to match the demand.

However, with plunging lithium prices, the big lithium producers are scaling-back on their investment plans. With the current lithium surplus, there is unlikely to be an impact on prices. However, once macroeconomic headwinds wane and the EV industry growth accelerates, the focus will be back on the impending supply demand gap.

There is another important point that seems to have been ignored by the markets. With global focus on decarbonisation, there is a “a growing desire from automakers and consumers for lithium sourced sustainably.”

According to Benchmark’s Lithium Forecast, the supply of lithium from “recycled sourced or mined by companies with industry-leading or good ESG practices” will meet 45% of the demand by 2026. This will further decline to 35% by 2030. If this point is factored, there is a strong case for a reversal in lithium sooner than expected.

Standard Lithium is Betting on High-Quality Assets

After a massive correction, SLI stock trades at a market valuation of $226 million. Even after factoring the plunge in lithium prices, I believe that the stock trades at a deep valuation gap. The reason being the asset potential.

To elaborate, the company’s Phase 1A has an operating life of 25 years and a pre-tax net present value of $772 million. It’s also worth noting that the asset has an average operating expense estimate of $6,810 per tonne. If lithium trends higher in the coming years, the EBITDA margin can therefore be robust.

Further, the South West Arkansas project is estimated to have an operating life of 20 years. The base-case NPV (after-tax) for the asset is $3.1 billion. Additionally, the average operating expense is estimated at $4,073 per tonne.

In addition to these assets, Standard Lithium has a greenfield exploration asset in East Texas. Initial drilling results indicate that the asset has an average lithium concentration of 644 mg/L. The company is targeting production of 100,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent.

The first positive is that the asset value is significant. Of course, the NPV is likely to be lower with lithium declining. However, production from the assets will be in 2027 or 2028, and I believe that lithium will trend higher.

The second positive is that the operating cost per tonne is low. If lithium trades at $30,000 to $40,000 per tonne, the EBITDA and cash flow visibility is significant. As an example, Standard Lithium estimates an IRR (after-tax) of 32.8% from the South West Arkansas project if lithium trades at $30,000 per tonne.

Overall, the company estimates that the projects will rank among the first quartile on the global lithium cost curve. The key conclusion being that the assets can be a cash flow machine. Further, Standard Lithium, at a market valuation of $226 million, is a steal.

Partnership With Equinor is a Game-Changer

I mentioned at the onset that the company’s assets hold potential, but financing development of the asset is a challenge. The first step towards project financing is the company’s partnership with Equinor (EQNR) that was announced in May 2024.

As a part of this agreement, Equinor will be contributing $160 million for a 45% interest in two special purpose entities to develop the lithium business in the U.S. To elaborate further, the oil & gas major will hold a 45% stake in the South West Arkansas and East Texas properties.

Standard Lithium Investor Presentation August 2024

I see two immediate positives.

First, Equinor has entered the partnership with funding commitment after due diligence. The decision underscores the potential the assets hold.

Further, Equinor has a market valuation of $74 billion and has high financial flexibility. Standard Lithium has a strong partner to initiate and potentially accelerate the development of its cash flow machines.

The Way Forward

Standard Lithium has a clear plan when it comes to financing the development phase. As the pyramid below indicates, the company has established strong partnerships.

Standard Lithium Investor Presentation August 2024

The next phase is alternative financing. I must mention that the strategy is similar to that of Lithium Americas (LAC). As an overview, LAC is developing the Thacker Pass asset in the U.S. In 2023, Lithium Americas signed an agreement with General Motors (GM). Under this agreement, GM would receive exclusive access to phase one production and make a $650 million equity investment in Lithium Americas. Further, in 2024, Lithium Americas received a conditional commitment of $2.26 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy for the construction of the Thacker Pass project.

In my view, Standard Lithium is likely to achieve these milestones in the next 12 to 18 months. This will be a potential catalyst for stock upside. Given the projections of growth in demand for lithium in the U.S. by 2030, I don’t see securing alternative financing as a challenge.

Lithium Americas received commitment from the U.S. DoE amidst the meltdown in lithium prices. This underscores the point that the U.S. government is committed to boosting lithium production in the country. Of course, given the asset economics and IRR potential, Standard Lithium is unlikely to face significant challenges in securing financing.

Risk to The Thesis

I believe that the key risk is a sustained time correction in lithium prices. It can potentially slow down the project development that’s targeted for production in 2027. Further, lithium at $10,000 per tonne or $15,000 per tonne would imply a significantly lower NPV of assets. This will impact fund-raising. However, considering the factors discussed in the thesis, I believe that lithium is likely to trade above $30,000 per tonne by 2027 or 2028. This is the current base-case scenario for NPV calculation.

A second risk is the extent of equity dilution. It largely depends on the price-action in SLI stock. If lithium trends higher, I expect a sharp rally from oversold levels. I further believe that the dilution factor will be offset by the point that Standard Lithium can deliver robust growth and cash flows.

I see the project execution risk as low considering the strong partners that include Equinor and Koch Technology Solutions. It’s worth mentioning here that Koch Technology is a part of the Koch Group, that’s the second largest privately held company in America. I therefore believe that Standard Lithium has the right partners to execute project development.

Concluding Views

Extreme market reactions provide a good opportunity to consider exposure to ideas at a deep valuation gap. SLI stock is one such opportunity with high-quality assets that have an attractive IRR visibility.

My view on the valuation gap is underscored by the chart below, providing a 12-month forward stock price forecast based on 4 analyst ratings. Even the most conservative forecast implies returns of 125.78% from current levels, with the bullish forecast implying returns of 191.62%.

CNN.com

It would still say that it’s unrealistic to expect multibagger returns from SLI stock in the next 6 to 12 months. However, I am bullish on the story, delivering multifold returns with an investment horizon of three to five years.

At the same time, it’s a high-risk bet and I would not go overboard. However, even a relatively small exposure can have a meaningful impact on portfolio returns if the thesis plays-out as expected.