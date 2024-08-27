alvarez

Investment Thesis

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) recently signed a 20 year FLNG deployment in Argentina, highlighting its strong market position and growth potential in the LNG market. While I think the company has extensive experience and valuable marine infrastructure, I think the stock has rallied far enough and has limited upside from here on out. The market has already recognized many of Golar's strengths with an expensive forward EV/EBITDA valuation of 18x, which seems high enough. Therefore, while the company has a strong backlog, operating revenues and adjusted EBITDA YTD have fallen double-digits, which leads me to rate shares as a hold for now until the fundamentals pick up again.

Company Overview

Golar LNG describes itself as a "floating LNG pipeline" on their website, and says they are "one of the industry’s most innovative developers of floating terminals, Golar has produced more LNG from a floating facility than any other operator". The company uses floating LNG technology and infrastructure to liquefy natural gas quickly at very low cost.

Their main competitive advantage, according to their own words, is the quick turnaround at very low cost. Key to their advantage is the fact that their "lean organizational structure, coupled with the simplicity of our solutions, speeds up the process". Customers seem to really value this service, as adjusted EBITDA backlog as of June 30, 2024 was $11 billion. To me, the company seems to be an industry leader with a strong operational track record of high speed, low cost, and reliable service.

Revenues are segmented into three areas: FLNG, Corporate, and Shipping. According to the annual report, FLNG refers to "the operations of our FLNG vessels or projects. We convert LNG carriers into FLNG vessels or build new FLNG vessels and subsequently contract them to third parties". Corporate refers to "vessel management, floating storage and regasification unit services for third parties". Shipping refers to "the transportation operations of our LNG carriers". The vast majority of revenues comes from FLNG, which as of the six months ended June 30, 2024 made up 86.7% of sales.

Overall, I don't doubt the company's track record, low operational cost structure, or management ability. Instead, I think the stock seems to have already priced many of Golar's positives in at over $30 a share, with an expensive forward valuation of 25x EV/EBIT, which is more than double the sector median. Furthermore, with recent YTD declines in adjusted EBITDA it seems that external factors are negatively impacting Golar's business, which may continue given temporarily weaker global LNG demand.

In conclusion, despite strong long-term potential of adjusted EBITDA growth, I think the stock has priced in many of Golar's positives at a premium valuation. I think better buying opportunities will open up on potential future dips, and that external factors such as weak foreign LNG demand and a potential global recession may slow down Golar temporarily. Thus, to me, the stock is a hold for now until the fundamentals pick up or investors get a cheaper valuation to buy in at.

Giving Growth A Premium

The long-term growth potential of Golar is still quite impressive, given that they are the "only proven provider of FLNG as a service" according to their investor presentation. A leading market position, decades of experience, and a valuable and efficient fleet helps Golar gain significant reputation and backlog in the industry that locks in future revenues for investors. To make it better, by 2030 Golar plans to double its liquefication capacity to match the upcoming growing demand in LNG.

I think that Golar's market position is incredibly strong, given that it has limited competition and a strong grip on the FLNG space. Furthermore, they've recently signed 20-year agreements with Pan American Energy with a gas sales agreement "from PAE for the supply of gas and an FLNG charter agreement with Golar" according to the press release. This highlights yet again Golar's unique value proposition in the market, which allows them to get new customers on board with their speedy, low-cost transportation and liquification of natural gas.

Despite all this backlog, it takes time for Golar to build up capacity, invest in their marine infrastructure, and expand their fleet to actually be able to carry out future business. I think that the market is already giving Golar's future a nice premium as it factors in many of these projects into its stock price. Expected commencement of the LNG exports for Pan American Energy starts in 2027, and yet the stock barely budged. This price action signals to me that the market has already accounted for these developments, and that future growth potential is already valued at a premium today. As a result, I think the stock is already reached its fair value because it already accounts for the massive backlog, growth opportunities, and strong market position Golar has.

Commercial Reset With BP Is Favorable

In the earnings call transcript, management describes a favorable commercial reset with BP,

The commercial reset resolves all previous disputes related to payment mechanisms for pre-COD contractual cash flows between Golar and BP. Golar is now contractually entitled to receive daily payments from January 10 this year until commercial operations date. The commercial reset is also an important milestone that enables refinancing of Gimi. We are targeting a debt facility with significantly better terms on interest and amortization compared to the existing facility and rightsized for the strong cash flow visibility of the project, and we expect to release up to $500 million of liquidity for this refinancing alone.

This reset is favorable as it puts previous disputes behind the company, which mitigates risk, and also improves the cash flow as Golar is now entitled to receive daily payments. I view this as a major positive for shareholders, as they have resolved previous disagreements about the payment structure for the FLNG vessel.

Furthermore, the refinancing of Gimi has helped strengthen the balance sheet in my opinion by releasing liquidity that helps improve cash flow for investors. This ensures that debts can be repaid with a strong amount of liquidity that can be used to fund the dividend and potential share repurchases. As a result, more recent news can be viewed positively, as it reduces tension between Golar and a major customer and improves cash flow and liquidity for the business.

Finally, the balance sheet is in good shape as the company has almost enough cash and cash equivalents ($527.6 million) to cover all of their current liabilities ($584.4 million). In conclusion, the commercial reset with BP is advantageous for setting a more simplified standard for future payment structures with customers.

Valuation - $30 Fair Value

Valuing this long-term growth company can be tricky, as it depends on the investor's time horizon. For someone who can wait 5-10 years, this stock is certainly attractive given its large backlog and growth potential. Mainly, buyers of this name should be willing to stick with it as the intrinsic value should increase over time. But as of now, I think the stock is fairly valued and deserves a hold rating, as it is likely to perform in-line with the SP 500.

Using management's own estimates in their transcript, they expect,

The 2024 asset-level debt service including principal amortization is expected to come down to $88 million this year, resulting in total free cash flow net to Golar of approximately $190 million in 2024.

I like this free cash flow number as it ultimately defines the intrinsic value of any company. So, dividing $190 million of free cash flow to shares outstanding of 105 million gets me $~2 FCF per share, rounded up. Apply a P/FCF of 15x, which translates to a decent FCF yield of 6.67% gets me $30 in fair value ($2x15=30). Basically, I think the stock is fairly valued, but the intrinsic value of Golar LNG can expand dramatically over time as they unlock new revenues from their enormous backlog.

My hold rating is simply suggesting that the stock is unlikely to outperform the SP 500 from here, in my opinion. The premium that this company deserves due to its competitive position, operational track record, and innovative FLNG solutions is already there. Thus, the stock is reasonably priced and should give investors similar returns to the SP 500, as it trades at historically expensive multiples of 12x sales, 24x FWD non-GAAP earnings, and 1.6x book value.

Risks

Golar is subject to currency risks that may negatively affect earnings in USD. Basically, although most of revenues are earned in USD, expenses can sometimes be in non-USD. Therefore, a devaluation of the dollar can increase the nominal expense Golar incurs, as explained in the annual report, "Based on our GBP and NOK expenses for 2023, a 10% depreciation of the U.S. Dollar against GBP and NOK would have increased our expenses by $0.9 million and $2.3 million, respectively".

Hedging can sometimes lose money for shareholders. Golar hedges against commodity risk, both in oil and natural gas. In the recent press release, they mention, "Further, we recognized a total of $16 million of non-cash losses in relation to FLNG Hilli Episeyo’s oil and gas derivative assets". These losses could potentially peak up if oil and natural gas prices move above the stated contractual floor.

As stated before, the valuation is quite expensive, namely a P/S ratio of over 10x and EV/Sales of 17x. Of course the premium is justified in my view, but if the market changes and investors no longer want to pay such a high price, a correction in the multiple could lead to potential losses. So, my hold thesis could be too optimistic, as some would argue that Golar is actually substantially overvalued based on the valuation multiples.

Hold Golar LNG

I have nothing negative against the business itself, but the price is to me quite excessive. I view management as incredibly innovative in their resourceful use of existing ships, transforming it into an incredible FLNG machine. However, given a pricey valuation and declining YTD fundamentals, I remain skeptical if there is any more upside. In conclusion, I think investors should wait for a better entry point to protect themselves from potentially overpaying.