SPHD: A Low-Volatility ETF Is Poised To Offer Solid Returns

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.46K Followers

Summary

  • The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF is upgraded to buy due to broadening earnings growth, cheap valuations, and potential rate cuts.
  • SPHD benefits from robust earnings growth in low-volatility sectors like utilities, healthcare, and financials, with a 15% YTD price rally.
  • The Fund's diversified portfolio and high dividend yield make it a solid investment with a low to modest risk tolerance.
  • SPHD's cheap valuations and potential rotation out of overvalued tech stocks enhance its attractiveness, supported by a quant buy score of 4.42.

Money growth

PM Images

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) now appears fundamentally sound because of broadening earnings growth trends, cheap valuations and the potential rate cuts. Shares have also started responding to improving fundamentals, a trend that is likely to

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.46K Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News