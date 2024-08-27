Robert Way

PDD: Investors Sold As They Feared The Worst

PDD Holdings' (NASDAQ:PDD) investors faced one of the worst declines in recent times, as the stock tanked nearly 30% yesterday (August 26) after the leading e-commerce platform posted its earnings scorecard. As a result, PDD re-tested lows last seen in October 2023 as investors fled for the hills. The stock's gap-down in yesterday's trading session sparked intense selling intensity as recent bulls likely capitulated as they reassessed Pinduoduo's growth prospects. Does it make sense?

PDD is rated as a growth stock against its sector peers. Therefore, management's caution amid an intensely competitive global e-commerce climate likely stunned investors. In PDD's Q2 earnings release, the company failed to outperform Wall Street's revenue estimates, even though its revenue surged more than 86% YoY. Transaction services delivered much of the revenue upside, posting a 234% increase. In contrast, online marketing services delivered revenue growth of just 29% YoY. Notwithstanding its revenue surge, the miss against consensus estimates indicates the high optimism baked into PDD's performance.

PDD Must Invest More Aggressively

What likely surprised investors was PDD's commentary that it will invest more aggressively from Q3 in response to heightened competition from its peers. However, I assess that PDD did the right thing as it prepared investors to anticipate worsening profitability metrics as it invests in its ecosystem. Additional highlights on potentially decelerating revenue growth likely put further pressure on PDD's bullish thesis, as investors are compelled to adjust to higher execution risks.

These challenges aren't new, as I highlighted in my previous article. In my bullish PDD update in July 2024, I indicated that Amazon (AMZN) has started encroaching on Pinduoduo's turf as the e-commerce behemoth looks to defend against PDD's incursions. In addition, Pinduoduo also faced scrutiny on disagreements with its merchants, as the Chinese e-commerce platform faced increased regulatory scrutiny on its practices and non-compliant merchants. A recent report by The Information even found "deadly baby and toddler goods" on PDD's platform, underscoring the need for PDD to take a harsher and decisive stance as it expands globally.

However, that could also indicate that PDD needs to execute a tedious and risky merchant turnover that could hinder growth at a crucial time as it deals with intensified competitive headwinds. Coupled with the slowdown in consumer spending and increased preferences in "experiential" consumption, PDD needs to undertake a structural shift in its merchant ecosystem.

Therefore, the company's decision to invest more aggressively to rebuild its ecosystem with more high-quality merchants is deemed appropriate. While a near-term impact on revenue and profitability is anticipated, management didn't shy away from making sure investors understood the scope and extent of the challenges.

Consequently, fleeing investors likely didn't favor PDD's decision to "significantly reduce transaction fees" to rebuild its merchant ecosystem. Based on management's commentary, the adjustments could affect its efforts "in the following years," underscoring a possible multi-year effort. Therefore, the steep selloff after PDD's earnings release is justified, as the market shook out investors who were mainly keen on a continued profitability growth inflection. These investors are rightfully concerned about the platform's loss-making past, even though it has demonstrated the viability of its business model.

PDD: Very Cheap For What It's Worth

PDD Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Given the extent of the selloff, I assess that its valuation has reflected significant pessimism. As seen above, PDD's valuation grade has improved from "D" to "B-" over the past six months as the market digests its earnings commentary.

Furthermore, PDD is still priced for growth, suggesting an apparent valuation bifurcation, given the strength of yesterday's selloff. Based on PDD's adjusted forward PEG ratio of 0.32, it's nearly 80% below its sector median, accentuating the appeal of PDD's growth-adjusted valuation metrics.

Is PDD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

PDD price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

Based on PDD's price action, it should be clear that PDD investors aren't new to significant market volatility. While yesterday's gap-down selling intensity likely stunned newer investors, the stock has experienced several sharp selling over the past year.

Despite that, dip-buyers returned decisively to help the stock bottom out, helping to maintain PDD's uptrend bias. I have assessed that PDD's uptrend continuation thesis has been weakened, but not decisively overturned. In other words, we should anticipate dip-buyers to return subsequently after the selling intensity potentially subsides over the next few weeks.

PDD's fundamentally strong thesis gives me confidence in its ability to ride out its near-term slump as it invests more aggressively to compete. Management's decision to invest in higher-quality merchant growth is the right thing to do, helping to allay fears about regulatory compliance and potentially mitigate the scrutiny on its platform.

Risks To PDD's Thesis

PDD's investment strategy is expected to intensify execution risks for investors. There's no immediate clarity over how significant the profitability impact could be. Therefore, keeping a close eye on progress updates from management over the next four quarters is crucial to assess the impact on its profitability margins.

PDD is still under regulatory scrutiny over its platform practices and merchant compliance. Shifting focus immediately to high-quality merchants is expected to take some time, which could result in an immediate topline hit. Investors must still assess the adjustments to its margins. Therefore, it could be a double whammy of sorts, afflicting PDD's growth prospects and profitability metrics concurrently.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

