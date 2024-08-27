Fastly: Significant Challenges, Recommend Moving To Sidelines (Rating Downgrade)

Aug. 27, 2024 3:19 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.63K Followers

Summary

  • Fastly's stock has plummeted over 60% year to date due to disappointing Q2 results and repeated guidance cuts amid macroeconomic pressures.
  • The company faces significant challenges, including large customer defections, high churn among SMBs, and low gross margins compared to peers.
  • Fastly's valuation is appealing at 1.7x EV/FY24 revenue, but fundamental risks like competition and sales execution issues make the stock a value trap.
  • I'm downgrading Fastly to a neutral rating and recommend moving to the sidelines until the company can show a better growth trajectory.

Close up of a young boy using a tablet computer

Christopher Hopefitch

Amid tougher macroeconomic conditions, many software companies are faltering. IT budget optimization has led net retention rates lower, while those companies with exposure to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) have also dealt with higher churn.

These issues

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.63K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FSLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News