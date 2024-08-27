Brent Crude - Oil Rallies 3% On Middle East Tension, Libya Production Halt

Summary

  • Brent Crude oil prices have surged by approximately 3% following escalated tensions in the Middle East, notably between Israel and Hezbollah, alongside a production halt in Libya.
  • Libya’s internal power struggle has led to the closure of oil fields by the Eastern-based Government, affecting the country’s output of around 1 million barrels per day, further supporting higher oil prices.
  • Technically, oil is testing critical levels, with a need for a daily candle close above 81.58 to alter the bearish trend, while geopolitical developments are likely to dominate over technical factors and inventory data this week.

By Zain Vawda

Oil prices picked up where they left off last week, rallying aggressively to trade up around 3% at the time of writing. Crude oil prices gapped higher after the weekend, which saw Israel and Hezbollah

Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

