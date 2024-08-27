Trip.com: The Hottest Consumer Market In China

Summary

  • Trip.com is a leading online travel agent in China, controlling 50% of the market, with strong growth prospects due to eased travel restrictions and increasing international flight capacity.
  • The company trades at 14X forward earnings, lower than international peers, but corporate governance issues and a lack of shareholder returns are significant concerns.
  • Despite generating strong cash flow, TCOM has not paid dividends and has engaged in limited share buybacks, raising red flags about capital allocation.
  • We recommend holding off on buying Trip.com stock until a more shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy is adopted.

Executive summary

Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) owns the leading travel sales platform in China, with an estimated 50% market share and a growing presence in South East Asia.

The group owns the leading online travel brands in the market and

