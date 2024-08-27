Durable Goods Orders: July 2024

  • New orders for manufactured durable goods rose to $289.65B in July, the highest level since November, which represents a 9.9% increase from the previous month and better than the expected 4.0% growth.
  • Excluding transportation, core durable goods were down 0.2% from the previous month, lower than the expected flat growth.
  • The real per-capita demand for durable goods had increased since the trough at the end of the great recession.

Asian woman with bar code reader checking digital tablet.

whitebalance.oatt

New orders for manufactured durable goods rose to $289.65B in July, the highest level since November. This represents a 9.9% increase from the previous month and better than the expected 4.0% growth. The series is up 1.3% year-over-year (YoY).

