hadynyah/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The Turkish economy has been in a deep slump for some time now. Its stock market and capital markets have not fared particularly well during this time. However, recent data is suggesting that we have hit a bottom for Turkey and that its stock and capital markets may be seeing the beginning of a rebound.

To demonstrate how Turkey's markets have been affected, I am going to show charts from the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR). It had gained significant traction a decade ago, but years and years of economic policy woes have left the ETF now at a fifth of its former AUM and its return since inception is only positive because of dividends. Its total price return is deep in the red.

Data by YCharts

Even the SA Quant system thinks it's trash. Out of the sub-category of country ETFs, the only one that ranks below it is Mexico.

TUR's Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

Turkey Had Two Crises to Deal With

Turkey, or as they would like us to spell it, Türkiye, has been facing several major issues that have caused most of its economic woes:

Currency Volatility Lira inflation has been out of control Trade deficits have left foreign currency reserves empty

Low Investments Capital flights have taken a toll on Lira-denominated investments from both domestic and foreign investors



Handling Foreign Currency Reserves

The Turkish Lira isn't as old of a currency as you may think, starting in 1844 under the Ottoman Empire. It has had a long history of volatility, and recent years have been no exception.

For fans of history, "Lira" comes from the Roman term for pound, "Libra." This is why we abbreviate pounds with "lb." Once upon a time, the Turkish Lira was worth a pound of silver, just like the British Pound. YCharts doesn't have the TRY to GBP chart, so I've used Euros instead.

Data by YCharts

This spiral, which has only gotten worse and worse as time has gone on, is starting to reverse. I believe that this will be a bottom for the Lira. Foreign currency reserves are finally back on the rise, spiking closely to a new five-year high this summer.

Turkish Foreign Currency Reserves (Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye)

What makes this peak different from the ones before is Türkiye's solvency. In the past, the Central Bank fueled its investments and stockpiles of reserve currencies with money from wealthy foreign backers like the Saudis and Emiratis. This means that the peaks we're seeing before are artificial, partially propped up by these foreign regimes. This time, however, Türkiye has been able to repay these loans. This signals that the central bank doesn't believe they need the excess reserves anymore and that they have confidence in domestic markets. This sign of transparency should be a confidence boost to American investors in Turkish companies, and is part of what brought my attention to TUR.

Inflation Has Peaked

The global issue with inflation is ravaging Türkiye, but they may have finally seen the worst of it. For those who haven't seen the astronomical inflation that has hit the Turkish economy in the last few years, brace yourselves.

Turkish Consumer Prices (Turkish Statistics Institute)

Part of the reason is that interest rates have been hiked up dramatically. This has been jokingly dubbed "Erdonomics" after the country's leader, Recep Erdoğan. He pivoted toward this interest rate change last year.

Jokes aside, it's working.

Turkish Interest Rates (Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye)

Softening inflation (although 62% inflation isn't soft by any means) is bringing confidence back for consumers.

Fixing Low Investment

For a very long time, Türkiye has had a trade deficit, which has weakened the Lira. This has just recently changed, with a massive rebound from 2023 lows, and is now in positive territory. Net positive trade balances are important for currency stability and are a signal of economic health.

Turkish Trade Balance (FRED)

One of the things that has dramatically changed the deficit is foreign direct investments ("FDI"), which has accounted for about 40% of the trade balance shown above.

Foreign investors have increased their holdings of Lira-denominated debt from 0.6% of bonds being held by foreigners in 2023 to a whopping 6.7%. Aside from the Argentine Peso, the Lira has been the best carry trade so far this year.

Carry Trades in 2024 (Bloomberg)

This has contributed greatly to capital flows improving, turning positive again in the last few months. This staved off the capital flight that was occurring, where a significant amount of Lira was leaving Turkey.

Turkish Capital Flows (Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye)

Risks

Risks are abound for Turkey, as they continue forward into the future. Here are a few key data points that would change my thesis and cause me pause:

A return to capital flight with negative flows for at least a quarter

Inflation remaining above 50% by EOY

Increases in geopolitical tensions, namely issues with Russian aggression toward NATO

Turkey also has been active in political mediations that could cause it issues with foreign investors Armenian-Azeri conflicts over Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh The Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza



Conclusion

The Turkish economy seems to be on the rebound, as recent data suggests. I will be keeping an eye on the Turkish markets, particularly foreign direct investments and capital flows. These are currently the most important stabilizers for the Lira and for continued success for the Turkish economy.

I recommend that investors looking for targeted international exposure consider Turkey, but I am issuing a hold rating because I believe there are better opportunities in developing markets, namely competitors like India via managed funds like Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (IOPP), which I wrote SA's very first article on (even before Simplify!) back in April.

Thanks for reading.