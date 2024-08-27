Jonathan Kitchen

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is the best performer in my portfolio in 2024 so far. The quiet insurance company has returned 51% while all ado was about Big Tech. Over 3.4 years of my holding, it has delivered ~32% annualized return and ~2.5 multiples of capital. Even before outstanding 2024, PGR stock has beaten the S&P 500 by almost 10% annually for the previous 5 years - 25.1% vs 15.7%.

Two questions are in order: what is happening and whether the stock is too expensive now? We will start with the second one.

This is my third publication about Progressive. Two previous - "The Progress Of Progressive..." and "...An Outstanding Company At A Fair Price" have details about the operations absent from the current post. I will refer to them below and avoid describing the company. My US readers should be well familiar with it anyway.

Valuations

Many investors check P/B to gauge an insurance stock quickly. It is about 6 for PGR, but this is a wrong metric. One cannot "eat" a book value, one can "eat" only earnings. Strong insurance stocks should trade significantly above their book value. In this regard, PGR is probably a record-setter among big Property & Casualty ("P&C") insurers. But it makes sense, as I will show below.

Sacrificing precision, PGR's net premiums earned ("NPE") are three times higher than its equity and its investment portfolio is 10-20% higher than NPE. On average, PGR's underwriting margin was about 10% in H1 2024. The investment yield was close to 4% in 2024 (yield is a conservative proxy for investment return, which is higher on average due to contribution from stocks in the investment portfolio). Assuming $100 of equity, PGR's NPE is ~$300 and its portfolio is, say, $330. So, PGR is earning ~0.10*300+0.04*330~$43 in pretax income or ~$34 after-tax.

Growth in NPE was ~19% in 2024 so far. Let us apply a P/E multiple equal to the growth rate, making the PGR value equal to 19*34~$646. It immediately produces P/B=646/100=6.46 or slightly higher than it is trading.

PGR's ROE, in our model, is 34/100=34%, much higher than for other big insurers I am familiar with. The actual ROE for H1 24 is in line with our model.

PGR pays meager regular dividends (10 cents quarterly) and annual special dividends, depending on annual results and opportunities to reinvest. In rare years like 2022, special dividends are not paid at all. Typically, PGR retains 70-80% of earnings and reinvests them at ROEs of 20-30% which makes it an unbeatable compounding machine.

Our simplified approach above ignores interest expense, preferred dividends, and minor income and expense entries. However, these items are less important and do not change the main conclusion - despite the extraordinarily high P/B ratio, PGR appears reasonably valued.

Let us get to real numbers now. The right metric to value PGR is the adjusted P/E ratio. We should adjust the reported EPS for at least realized and unrealized capital gains/losses in the investment portfolio. TTM EPS adjusted for cap gains is ~$11.55. The trailing P/E ratio is $241.25/11.55~20.9. It does not differ much from the NPE growth rate of 19%. Adjusted EPS should grow faster than NPE at least due to the financial leverage and consequently, PGR trades at reasonable levels.

However, it does not make PGR an unambiguous buy. Its current underwriting margin of 10% is way higher than its multi-year average margin of ~7% (the company commits to an underwriting margin of only 4%). The current portfolio yield of ~4% is also favorable because of elevated interest rates. Finally, the growth in NPE in 2024 was much higher than the long-time average of 11-12%. Reversion to the mean in these factors may make PGR overvalued, though it is not a major risk as strong growth should continue. Over the last 4 years (2020-2023), at a year-end, PGR was trading at P/Adj.E of ~13, 28, 32, 26 correspondingly and the current P/E ratio is within the range. At the same time, the current P/B ratio, while justifiable, is uniquely high.

Progressive, author

PGR may easily prove my unassuming rating wrong if it delivers several more quarters at the same underwriting margin of ~10% and high growth in NPE. In this case, the stock will march much higher. This is very possible and even probable, but I prefer to err on the conservative side.

Why Progressive is so good?

I covered it in my previous posts and will present my opinion again with some modifications. Please note that the issue is rather complicated. Insurance is a commodity and, theoretically, nothing prevents competitors from emulating a winning strategy. Practically, it is different. Once a big insurer finds the right mode of operations and achieves scale in admitted markets, it is difficult to dislodge it from this position save for EXTERNAL factors, i.e., factors outside of the insurance industry. At scale, cost advantages start forming a true moat that can be reinforced by creative strategies around these advantages.

In his letters and interviews, Warren Buffett explained the ascend of Geico (BRK.A) (BRK.B), the best comp for PGR and its most dangerous competitor today. While nobody, in my opinion, has beaten Buffett in his investment game, Progressive is the only one that has beaten Berkshire in insurance. And Buffett admitted it many times over the last several years.

Per Buffett, Geico had a structural advantage over other auto insurers. It was the only insurer selling mandatory policies directly to consumers ("DTC") avoiding paying broker's commissions. Thus, it had a built-in cost advantage that could be transferred, partially or in full, to consumers. It was the main reason for Geico's success. Progressive introduced the DTC strategy only in 1997, much later than Geico but earlier than other big players.

At that time, most consumers still used 1-800 numbers to reach DTC insurers. Progressive entered this market shortly before the Internet transformed the industry and allowed DTC carriers to leapfrog the competition. The appearance of the Internet was the first external factor in our story. Both Geico and Progressive initiated a long spurt to close the big gap with State Farm, the undisputed auto insurance leader.

Progressive has built a complicated multi-faceted strategy around its cost advantages better than Geico though it was not obvious initially. I analyzed this strategy in my previous publication but will list the main items again.

A combination of DTC with selling through agents. Geico does not sell through agents at all and loses some customers who for various reasons prefer this channel despite cost disadvantages (for example, my family uses DTC in the US but agents in Europe because of convenience). For auto insurance, both channels are close in size for Progressive.

Branding: Geico was early to realize that branding is achievable even for a commodity business through creative and massive advertising campaigns. PGR followed by creating Flo, a bubbly saleswoman, and other campaigns. Importantly, PGR uses its internal creative team instead of outside ad agencies. This team shares goals with other teams and is incentivized by the overall company's success.

Commercial auto insurance. The company is the #1 commercial auto insurer in the US, dwarfing competitors. It also insures so-called Transport Network Companies (i.e. Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT)).

Property insurance. Since 2015, PGR has been underwriting property lines, mostly homeowners but also renter's insurance. Homeowners' policies in force keep growing quickly, but the property line became barely profitable only in 2023. This is a big opportunity by itself, but PGR also benefits from bundling homeowners' and auto policies, winning additional market share in auto.

Commercial lines bundling. Commercial auto customers need additional coverage such as a business owner's policy ("BOP") and the company is offering it. The recent acquisition of Protective has also added worker's compensation to the list.

Usage-Based Insurance ("UBI"). This is, arguably, the most important element of PGR's strategy that received high praise from Mr. Buffett. Individual drivers can download highly rated apps from their iOS or Android stores and allow PGR to monitor their driving during a certain testing period. Upon collecting multiple pieces of information (braking, accelerating, car usage, geolocation, using phones while driving, etc.), apps process this data and provide individual underwriting. Good drivers, of course, pay less. This is a unique competitive advantage as the company can attract good drivers and achieve precise segmentation. Several years ago, PGR started successfully implementing UBI in commercial auto as well.

No doubt, CEO Tricia Griffiths played a decisive role in implementing and executing these strategies. She was appointed in 2016 and Progressive moved into the turbo mode around 2017 as clearly visible from the numbers for the last 10 years presented in 10-K.

Progressive started implementing UBI about two decades ago and gradually grew this business. It had scaled right in time for AI introduction. This is the second external factor in PGR's story.

AI is a powerful tool for the insurance industry, but it needs massive data for training. Progressive has a double advantage for personal and commercial auto lines in this regard. First, it is big in both lines, with plenty of regular data available. Secondly, it has unique sets of data received via early UBI implementation. It should become a new powerful competitive advantage.

Despite its heft, Progressive growth opportunities remain unabated. Even in its strongest markets of personal and commercial autos, its share is only 13-15% with plenty of room to grow. PGR's share of residential property is much lower and negligible in BOP and worker's compensation. All of the above may become focal points of PGR's ambitions 5-10 years from now.

Conclusion

We have not covered risks so far. In my opinion, they are coming primarily from two new external factors - the eventual introduction of autonomous vehicles ("AV") and the possible appearance of different insurers such as car manufacturers and ride-hailing fleet operators. In one of my previous posts, I analyzed these risks in detail and will not repeat myself here. My conclusion was that these risks are far from certain, they will not affect the industry for the next 8 years or so at all, and, if real, they will affect primarily weaker insurers. Still, they are worthy of consideration.

Save for these risks, Progressive position remains promising. As I explained, now may not be the best time to purchase the stock since underwriting margins, growth, and portfolio yield are strong. It is better to buy on weakness.

Progressive reports monthly, and while monthly numbers are almost meaningless in insurance, Mr. Market responds strongly. The response is still stronger after a bad quarter. With luck, you can buy PGR after its drop.