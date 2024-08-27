AutoZone: Buybacks Increase As Sales Slow - A Conservative Approach To Challenging Times

slobo

Fundamental 10-Step Analysis Of AutoZone Health & Valuation

It's been just over two years since we last examined AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), which was sitting at just over $2,150 per share in early July 2022. With a nearly 25% surge in 2024 year to date, and just over 30% rise in the past 12 months, AutoZone is outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark in both instances, as it has historically since 2000 by a wide margin. Since July 2022, the $42.26B market cap has forged ahead to a $53.40B market cap - a 26.4% increase in market cap, though the share price has seen an even greater increase because of the strong impact from share buybacks. This fantastic share price surely comes with equally fantastic growth, right? Not quite. With the AutoZone Q3 2024 earnings highlighting a 0% same store sales growth in the US market, and just a 0.9% same store sales growth overall including international, this isn't exactly what would be expected from a stock price accelerating 25% so far in 2024. Is this a flight to safety with ongoing recession fears and consumer weakness?

Using valuation metrics and fundamentals from the past 5 years, let's look at the justification for the current share price, while looking at the advancements made since the last analysis two years ago.

AutoZone, with its 7,127 stores in the United States and Mexico, is the leading retailer of automotive replacement parts and accessories in North America, with 72.5% of revenues coming from the retail operation and 27.5% of revenues coming from the commercial operation of automobile parts. Despite management's emphasis on accelerating growth in the commercial (see Q3 2022 and Q3 2024), the commercial operation has only grown from 27% to 27.5% in the past two years.

Data by YCharts

With a $53.40B market cap as of August 25, 2024, AutoZone is the largest and best known automobile replacement parts & accessories company in the America's, with Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and O'Reilly (ORLY) being their primary competition. AutoZone is run by a very consistent and steady management team that delivers steady growth and an aggressive share buyback program, resulting in a 30.37% decrease in share count in just 5 years. The strength of the share buyback can be stated simply: it represents a 7.5% CAGR alone in shareholder returns through greater ownership in the company. Add to this a 5-year average return on invested capital of 65.75% and the company seems setup for continued success on the basis of continued strength of management capital allocation. But, we have a problem. While free cash flow was surging in 2021 and even into 2022, it has fallen off a cliff since then - peaking at $3.09B trailing twelve months in May 2021, only to drop off to $1.91B at present.

Data by YCharts

Despite the free cash flow concerns, which we will address later, the formula for AutoZone has worked to provide incredible outperformance for the last quarter-century. Just look at this chart above looking at a starting point of January 1, 2000 showing the total return of an initial $10,000 invested. AutoZone, through its incredible return on invested capital, aggressive share buybacks, no dividends, and therefore powerful EPS growth, was able to dominate the S&P 500 by over 16 times. Just looking at share buybacks alone provides a shocking context - in this almost 25-year period, AutoZone decreased their share count by over 87% - from over 133M shares outstanding in January 2000 to just 17.08M now. While these compounding efforts and historically steady results are rare in corporate America, there are some caution flags being waived presently - and it therefore represents a cautious buy for a cautious investor perceiving challenging market conditions in the future. I'll explain why using the Analysis below.

Using a 10-Step Fundamental Analysis detailed further here, I will examine 10 important components of AutoZone and how the company measures up on each metric, either assigning a 1/1, 0.5/1, or a 0/1 for each of the 10 components.

Incredible Revenue & Income Growth Slightly Sizzles Out in the Recent Year

Data by YCharts

When looking at the trailing twelve-month figures as of the May 21, 2024 Q3 Earnings Report for the previous 5-year operating revenue, AutoZone has increased revenue at a rapid pace from $11.43B in 2019 to $17.89B in 2024. Revenue increase contributors include strong international strong in Mexico and Brazil with store counts increasing 9% in Brazil in the 12 weeks of the Q3 fiscal quarter alone (Source Page 8), and a fair share of inflation since 2019. With the average age of a passenger vehicle on the road in the United States now at 14 years old and meaningfully increasing since 2019, AutoZone is reaping the benefits of these older vehicles needing more the replacement parts and

S&P Global

upkeep tools that AutoZone sells - especially as service labor inflation has caused a trend towards more at-home maintenance. This latest data in consumer trends coupled with new car prices provides a key thesis for a business model where automotive repair is typically urgent in nature, where repair shops and consumers cannot wait 2, 3 or 4 days for shipping from online sources, but rather immediate retail fulfillment that only an in-person store can achieve. Over the past 5 years, revenue has grown at a 9.48% CAGR, but again the propellant of share buybacks creates a more relevant metric: per share revenue - which grew from $441/share in 2019 to $995/share in 2024 or a 17.67% CAGR. This represents how meaningful share buybacks are to the investor to further enhance growth.

Clearly, the past 5 years look incredible, but we cannot justify blessing the revenue entirely in this analysis without giving pause to the current situation. Same store sales in Q3 2024 were entirely flat domestically (Source), and just 0.9% companywide. This has given way to a deceleration in revenue growth to only 5.08% in trailing twelve months growth year over year, and just a 3.5% growth quarter-over-quarter from Q3 2024 to 2023. These present concerns of continued slowing revenue growth should be watched carefully.

Domestically, our sales performance was negatively impacted at the start of the quarter due to the timing of tax refunds while the cooler than usual weather across several areas of the country negatively impacted our results later in the quarter -- Phil Daniele, President/CEO

These types of excuses of timing of tax refunds and inclement weather feel half-hearted at best when described flat same store sales domestically and create a question if management truly understands what is taking place. That being said, the incredible historical growth going back over three decades should provide some assemblance of confidence in management.

Revenue Growth: $11.43B -> $17.98B over 5 years, 9.5% CAGR // 17.63% per share CAGR, But Just 5% Growth in TTM - Watch This Click to enlarge

Aggressive stock buybacks coupled with solid revenue growth have created an ideal revenue picture over the past 5 years. With management having weathered every economic condition for decades, there should be plenty of built-in confidence that AutoZone will continue their growth pattern, though perhaps not as aggressively as 17.6% CAGR per share. 5% revenue growth in the past 12 months does create a concern & should be monitored to ensure it is not a new normal for the company, as it is a marked departure from the past years and a potential for challenges ahead. For this, a half-point is deducted. Score: 0.5/1

Data by YCharts

Although net income does not provide the investor with as meaningful of a valuation metric as to free cash flow, the net income and earnings per share figures of AutoZone are tremendously reliable and consistent. Using TTM figures as of May 21, 2024 - AutoZone's net income has skyrocketed over the past 5 years from $1.452B to $2.625B, which is a 12.6% CAGR. These already stellar income numbers are enhanced even further as shown in the chart when measured through a per share basis to account for the share buybacks: $57.04/share in earnings in Q3 2019 trailing twelve months growing to $148.81/share in earnings in Q3 2024 trailing months over 5 years or a 21.14% CAGR. These types of growth rates in a mature business highlight the power of the internal compounding process, coupled with minimal capital required and utilized at high rates of return.

Unlike revenue flattening out over the past year, net income has continued to surge ahead, along with earnings per share growth. Looking to the future, there are two major headwinds that AutoZone will face in terms of their financial performance: 1) Will the increase in electric vehicles on the road and their limited replaceable parts create an issue with sales at AutoZone? Clearly the question cannot be answered definitively, but present data does alleviate major concerns in the near and even mid term. As of this article from May 2024, new electric car sales made up only 6.8% of the United States total new vehicle sales. This means that the nearly 100% ratio of combustion vehicles on the road from the average of 14 years old now, coupled with 90%+ sales in the past 14 years, continues to add up. Since AutoZone focuses on cars with older ages for repair purposes, the problem (if any) is at the very least 20-30 years into the future - by which time the shares outstanding will be even further diminished!

Income Growth: $1.452B -> $2.625B over 5 years, 12.6% CAGR // 21.14% per share CAGR Click to enlarge

Very consistent & dynamic income growth over the 5-year period - significantly enhanced on a per share basis by share buybacks. Score: 1/1

Moderately Stable Balance Sheet And Debt Ratios Continue the Story of Reliability

Data by YCharts

Due to the frequent turnover of current retail assets being sold and the amount of inventory required when considering the hundreds of parts in each of the hundreds of vehicle makes and models, AutoZone is a traditional retailer in the sense that it almost never has current assets greater than current liabilities. This is even more magnified by the fact that AutoZone holds over 100,000 SKUs in some of their major hubs, not to mention the continually growing store count. Like most retail environments, AutoZone must have everything in stock or the consumer will simply choose the online approach - physical retail is a play on immediate need. Furthermore, AutoZone's foray into the commercial market for professional auto shops and mechanics requires hundreds of parts for hundreds of models to be readily available. Looking at these factors, along with the expectations of the retail setting as a whole, while enough current assets to pay off all current liabilities would be the cherry on top, it isn't really expected in a retail setting - as the 5-year chart above confirms.

Assets vs. Liabilities: $7.289B current assets vs. $9.193B current liabilities / negative but common for retail Click to enlarge

While common for retailers, current assets do fall short of current liabilities, representing less than ideal liquidity. Due to the norms and general limitations that go hand-in-hand of the retail industry as a whole, we will only deduct half a point instead of a full point. Score: 0.5/1

Data by YCharts

In May 2022, AutoZone management had long-term debt at approximately 2.25x free cash flow, representing a reasonable figure - and even that I noted at the time was elevated based on historical levels. In just two short years, though, debt has done nothing but expand and balloon to now $8.996B or 4.71x free cash flow. This represents a more than doubling on a free cash flow basis of the overall long-term debt picture, which is worrisome, though not catastrophic. This debt expansion has occurred not during a low interest rate environment, either. Could this be a negative side effect of using so much free cash flow towards share buybacks is that debt must be issued to pay for the expansion of the business?

I believe that management has behaved prudently with their debt in the past, and I do not believe 4.71x free cash flow is outrageous when looking at the industry as a whole by any means. That being said, the expansion of debt coupled with the decline of free cash flow is nonetheless a less than ideal trend, and one, like the revenue, that should be monitored to ensure further deterioration does not become a trend.

Long-Term Debt: Growing and Nearing 5x Free Cash Flow, Creating a Need to Monitor & Ensure Share Buybacks Aren't Too Aggressive Click to enlarge

Management was prudently using debt in the past and has allowed debt to balloon to a level that is becoming questionable based on past performance, it remains something to monitor. For this, one half point is deducted. Score: 0.5/1

The Reason For Historical Returns: Record Return On Capital & "The" Share Buyback Plan

Data by YCharts

Seeing the long-term debt situation and its declining position, which essentially acts as a capital allocation strategy, it's time to examine another key performance indicator of capital allocation, which are the returns from capital invested into the business that management achieves. Overall, return on invested capital (ROIC) is considered to be a primary indicator of an effective management team. Looking more broadly for context, the average ROIC of S&P 500 companies hovers around 7%. Seeing that this indicator can in some ways dictate the momentum of total price returns in the future, I want something earning more than 10% for return on invested capital. And it's not just me favoring these types of businesses! The late great Charlie Munger once said (as only he can), "It’s obvious that if a company generates high returns on capital and reinvests at high returns, it will do well." (Source) So if 7% is normal, and 10%+ is my preferred, then what is AutoZone? An average ROIC of 65.75% over the past 5 years. This is outperformance. AutoZone management is doing an incredible job of using shareholder money to reinvest. In fact, AutoZone management may be one of the best allocators of capital towards investment that exist in the S&P 500 based on returns alone. Current ROIC shows returns at 74.24%, which again just trounces almost all S&P 500 competition. Looking at the chart above, you may think the current dip from 90.88% is a negative occurrence - but almost no company in the market today can achieve anything close to even the 65% average over the past 5 years, let alone the current 74% or the high of 90%. This is truly the definition of an outlier company - one that effectively and powerfully uses the cash it has to grow more cash in the future.

Invested Capital & Equity Returns: 65.75% ROIC avg 5 years & currently 74.24% - Management Should be Proud Click to enlarge

ROIC is well above 10% at 65.75% average and may be one of the primary reasons the business is so well regarded by investors. No return on equity, since intense buybacks create negative shareholder equity. Score: 1/1

Data by YCharts

The story of AutoZone is, in a nutshell, a story of share buybacks. Nearly every penny (and then some!) of AutoZone free cash flow goes towards repurchasing shares in a management policy that has been in place for over 20 years now. Using the chart above as reference for a simple formula: as the shares (orange line) decline by 30.3% over 5 years, the earnings per share (light blue line) increase by 160%+ over 5 years - so it is no surprise that the combination of these two equates to a share price (purple line) that also goes up. It's a simple, tax efficient, and tested method to internally compounding shareholder returns.

With AutoZone, the magnitude of the buyback is truly impressive. In 5 years, the shares outstanding have decreased from 24.53MM shares to 17.08MM shares, representing a 30.3% decrease in shares and investors having a 43.6% increase in ownership: a 7.5% CAGR just from share buybacks alone! The growth of the earnings power is magnified by the decrease in the share count, creating a compounding machine.

Data by YCharts

From January 2000 to now, AutoZone decreased their share count by over 87.2% - representing investors increasing their ownership stake in the company by 6.83x. Think of it more visually - if your ownership of AutoZone is like a 20-slice pizza pie (big pizza pie I know), in the year 2000 you only got 1 slice out of that 20. Due to share buybacks (and a lot of patience), you now get just a sliver shy of 7 slices out of the 20-slice pizza, or just over one-third of the entire pizza 25 years later. Now that is rewarding long-term investors and a major reason for long-term outperformance of the overall market

Buybacks: 24.53MM -> 17.08MM shares over 5 years, 30% decrease in shares - Makes Up 7.5% Internal Annual Return Alone! Click to enlarge

Shares have decreased over the past 5 years & is the gold standard. Score: 1/1

Focusing on returning capital to shareholders through the aggressive share buyback plan and internal company investments like building out new stores that we discussed above, management does not issue any dividends directly to shareholders. Combined, the high reduction in share count coupled with the high return on invested capital create a more lucrative compounding scenario, thanks to the sheltering from taxation that both exhibit, as opposed to direct disbursement to shareholders. And while this opinion is heavily influenced by Berkshire Hathaway's long-term track record, I also personally believe the lack of a dividend has a tendency to attract investors with a more long-term mindset as true business owners who enjoy the compounding "snowball" effect.

Dividend: $0 dividend annual, 0% fwd yield // Management returns through share buybacks Click to enlarge

The no dividend policy is sensible in this scenario and has worked well for shareholders receiving returns through other mechanisms in a more internal format of compounding. Score: 1/1

A Concerning Trend of Free Cash Flow Dropping...At A Rising Valuation

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Plain and simple, operational cash flow is the lifeblood of any company - or at least any company that wishes to be self-sustaining without relying solely on share issuance or long-term debt issuance. For that reason, it's usually the primary metric I utilize for creating a valuation metric and measuring long-term stability and growth. Here is where AutoZone deviates from their stellar free cash flow growth over the past 30 years, as the chart shows. It's the crux of my concern for the company and my biggest unanswered question about future direction. There is no doubt the chart above has trends with free cash flow and cash from operations - they bounce slightly over time but have been generally trending upward modestly and consistently, with more aggressive upticks starting in the latter part of the 2010s. Then 2020 hits and erupts free cash flow upward like a rocket, completely out of sync with the historical trend of the last 30 years -- and the reversion to the mean begins with it plummeting since the 2021 peak. Without knowing what will take place next, the trend is disturbing and management doesn't seem to directly address it other than to note enhanced capital expenditures on hubs. Here is CFO Jamere Jackson on the reason for the free cash flow decline:

We had higher CapEx spending this quarter versus a year ago, and we expect to spend close to $1.1 billion in CapEx this fiscal year as we complete the addition of our distribution center capacity expansion ahead of schedule. (Source)

Free Cash Flow: $1.612B -> $1.910 in 5 yr (3.5% CAGR increase) -- An Increase Yes But At a Modest Rate & In A Roller Coaster Fashion Click to enlarge

Free cash growth over the past 5 years is inconsistent and trending downward in recent years, though with a slightly positive CAGR. Score: 0.5/1

Finally, and arguably most importantly, valuation for AutoZone: Let's look at two methods with radically different metrics surprisingly: free cash flow, and earnings.

AutoZone, based on the $53.40B market cap, is selling for 27.95 times free cash flow for the trailing twelve months - representing a 3.57% initial rate of return based on free cash flow with a paltry 3.5% CAGR free cash flow growth over the past 5 years.

AutoZone, based on the $53.40B market cap, is selling for 20.34 times earnings for the trailing twelve months - representing a 4.92% initial rate of return based on earnings with a 12.57% CAGR earnings growth over the past 5 years.

By my standard metrics of looking for growth companies selling for under 20 times free cash flow, the valuation of AutoZone is stretched, especially from the struggling free cash flow perspective. This valuation gives me hesitation on the free cash flow side, and optimism on the earnings side.

Valuation: 27.95x FCF; 20.34x EPS; 3.5-4.9% implied initial return w/3.5% CAGR FCF & 12.5% CAGR Earnings - Stretching Valuation Click to enlarge

I'm calling the free cash flow valuation a negative and the earnings valuation a moderate positive, and giving it a half point deduction. Score: 0.5/1

Overall AutoZone Recap & Valuation

AutoZone has become more complicated than in prior years, as the metrics that determine future returns and growth don't appear quite as clear as they have in the past. We know that management is going to continue aggressively investing in their hub buildout at the expense of short-term free cash flow, but how much longer will this impact the free cash flow? With management allocating capital at a 70%+ return on invested capital, you can trust the expertise in the marketplace and allow some leeway on this - but that leeway is limited to future results.

Let's take two series of assumptions based on free cash flow first, then earnings over a 5-year period since they now differ so greatly:

- 6% annual compounded free cash flow increases (well above the present 5-year growth of 3.57%)

- 7% annual share count reduction (exactly at the same pace as the present share count reduction rates over the past 5 years - management has shown this is their primary way of creating value and I don't see this changing)

- 15 times free cash flow terminal multiple (significantly below the 29x free cash flow valuation the business has right now)

So essentially, we are asking the business to correct its free cash flow problem and return to growth, continue the share buybacks, and bring the multiple down to a healthier level. What does this give investors in terms of returns over the next 5 years?

Roughly a 0.63% annual return for AutoZone based on the present share price.

Now for earnings, which paints a far better picture.

- 7% annual compounded earnings increases (well below the present 5-year growth of 12.57%, but more in line with the 7.5% over the past 3 years)

- 7% annual share count reduction (exactly at the same pace as the present share count reduction rates over the past 5 years - management has shown this is their primary way of creating value and I don't see this changing)

- 15 times earnings terminal multiple (below the 17x earnings valuation the business has right now)

In this scenario, we are asking the business to grow at roughly the same rate over the past 3 years, which is below the 5-year average, reduce shares at the same pace, and bring the multiple down to a slightly healthier level to reflect slowing growth. What does this give investors in terms of returns over the next 5 years?

Roughly an 8.1% annual return for AutoZone based on the present share price.

While I strongly believe management will continue buying back shares with vigor, and deliver internally compounding results with excellent returns on invested capital, even if I believe free cash flow will return to a period of growth, I feel the share valuation at current levels is stretched. My target is more reasonably based on an 8.1% annual return for AutoZone over the next 5 years based on earnings multiples - leading to a 5-year share price of $4,625.00 by 2029. The margin of safety in this market is lacking, but the share buybacks and resilient business model do provide a story for a conversation approach to challenging times with a proven management team.

Please see this blog post here to understand the methodology behind the 10-step analysis.