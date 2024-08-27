BBVA: Too Many Headwinds Ahead

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.71K Followers

Summary

  • BBVA's outlook is challenged by expected rate cuts in Europe and Mexico, higher loan loss provisions, and its takeover attempt of Banco Sabadell.
  • Despite resilient performance and beating earnings expectations, BBVA's share price has underperformed due to unchanged guidance and concerns over future credit costs.
  • Q2 2024 saw flat NII growth, strong customer activity, and increased revenues, but future revenue declines are anticipated due to lower trading income and rate cuts.
  • BBVA's valuation appears overextended compared to peers, with limited upside potential; dividend growth is expected to remain flat in the coming years.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, better known by the acronym BBVA, is a Spanish bank headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

Manuel Milan

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is a bank highly exposed to interest rates, which means its business outlook is not great right now, as rates are expected to go down both in Europe and Mexico over the

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.71K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BBVA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBVA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBVA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News