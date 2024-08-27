Manuel Milan

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is a bank highly exposed to interest rates, which means its business outlook is not great right now, as rates are expected to go down both in Europe and Mexico over the coming months. Additionally, provisions for loan losses may also be higher than expected, it's trading at a premium to peers, and its all-share takeover approach on its competitor Banco Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSY) should continue to be a drag on its share price.

As I've covered in previous articles, I have been bearish on BBVA over the past few months due to the prospects of lower rates ahead and its recent offer to buy its competitor, which will dilute current shareholders if the bid is successful. Not surprisingly, BBVA has underperformed the European banking sector over the past six months, especially following its offer to acquire Sabadell back in April, as shown in the next graph.

Despite that, the bank's operating performance has remained quite resilient, beating market expectations consistently in recent quarters. As BBVA has released a few weeks ago its quarterly earnings, in this article I update its most recent financial performance and investment case, to see if it's now more attractive to long-term investors or not.

Q2 2024 Earnings Analysis

BBVA is one of the European banks more geared to rates, as the vast majority of its revenues are generated from net interest income (NII). Given this backdrop, its revenues and earnings have been supported by the rising interest rate environment over the past couple of years, with the bank being able to beat market expectations in recent quarters supported by a positive operating momentum, as shown in the next table.

In the last quarter, BBVA was able to beat revenue estimates by close to 8% and EPS by almost 15%, but despite that, its share price reaction was negative on the day. This was due to an unchanged guidance for the full year and a miss compared to estimates regarding loan loss provisions, raising some questions about potential credit costs being above expected in the coming quarters, plus lower rates becoming a top-line headwind.

Indeed, the European Central Bank has cut its key rate in June and more cuts are expected in the coming months, which is negative for the bank's NII growth in Spain, which is its second-largest market after Mexico. According to Bloomberg data, the ECB is expected to cut its key rate several times over the next few quarters, declining from its current level of 4.25% to around 2.65% by the end of 2025. While BBVA expects to offset some rate pressure through loan growth, which has improved in recent quarters in Spain, this does not seem to be enough to offset lower rates ahead and its NII is likely to decline in Spain in the near future.

In Mexico, the central bank also made another recent rate cut and is expected to continue this trend in the coming quarters, as the market is currently expecting the key rate to come down from its current level of 10.75% to about 8% by the end of 2025, being also a headwind for NII growth over the next few quarters.

This pressure was already visible in Q2 2024, given that BBVA's NII amounted to nearly €6.5 billion, an increase of 12% YoY, but flat compared to the previous quarter. This relatively weak quarterly performance was mainly justified by a small drop in Mexico (-0.6% QoQ), driven by lower customer spreads, while loan growth was not enough to offset lower yield on loans. This shows that while BBVA is reporting strong customer activity and loan growth (12% YoY in Mexico in Q2), this is not enough to offset lower customer spreads, which are expected to be negatively impacted by declining interest rates in the near future.

Regarding other revenue lines, its fees and commissions performed quite well-supported by payments and asset management, increasing by 33% YoY to €1.95 billion, and up by 4% from the previous quarter. Its net trading income was also much higher, benefiting from better capital markets returns and some forex hedging gains. Its overall revenues amounted to €9.22 billion, up by 28% YoY, and growing by 12% from the previous quarter, showing that trading income and strong customer activity were important to offset some NII weakness during Q2.

However, according to analysts' estimates, this is not expected to continue in the coming quarters, given that BBVA's revenues are estimated to be between €8.2-8.3 billion in the next couple of quarters, representing a decline of about 10% compared to Q2. This seems to be explained mainly by lower trading income, which amounted to €1.1 billion in Q2 (+233% YoY and +44% QoQ), as the Euro appreciated quite strongly against the Mexican peso and led to positive mark-to-market gains in the corporate center. This currency move has continued since Q2-end; thus some gains are likely in Q3, but its impact is expected to be much lower in the next couple of quarters and largely explains lower revenue ahead.

Regarding its operating expenses, BBVA also reported strong growth impacted by the inflationary environment and wage pressure, especially in Mexico, plus the hyperinflationary environment in Turkey (inflation growth was +53% YoY in 2023) which led to cost growth of 53.5% YoY in the country during the first semester of 2024. Its overall operating expenses were nearly €3.5 billion in Q2 2024, up by 19% YoY, but the bank was still able to report positive jaws as revenue growth was even stronger than cost growth. Its efficiency ratio was 38% in the quarter, which is better than its goal of 42% in 2024 (a lower ratio is considered to be better), remaining among the most efficient banks in Europe.

Regarding credit quality, BBVA's cost of risk ratio has been increasing in recent quarters and its risk provisions amounted to nearly €1.5 billion in Q2, being slightly above expectations. This increase was mainly justified by higher credit losses in retail segments in emerging markets, plus deteriorating credit performance in Turkey due to economic turmoil in the country.

As shown the previous graph, BBVA's cost of risk ratio was 1.42% in the first half of 2024, representing an increase of 38 basis points (bps) compared to H1 2023. Despite this rising trend, current consensus expects the bank's provisions for loan losses to be about €1.4-1.47 billion over the next four quarters, which may be too optimistic considering the macroeconomic uncertainty in Europe and specific economic woes in Turkey.

Its net profit was nearly €2.8 billion in Q2 2024, up by 38% YoY, and its return on tangible equity (RoTE) ratio, a key measure of profitability in the banking sector, was 20% in H1 2024, remaining well above its Spanish peers and also much higher than compared to other European banks focused on retail and commercial banking.

On the capital side, its CET1 ratio was 12.75% at the end of last June, representing a drop of 7 bps during the last quarter, a ratio that is comfortably above its target range (between 11.5%-12%) and its regulatory requirement of 9.1% Nonetheless, its capital ratio is below the average of the European banking sector and can be considered to be 'acceptable', thus its dividend payout target range of about 40-50% is not likely to change much ahead.

Its last annual dividend was €0.55 per share, representing a payout ratio of about 42%, and is expected to grow to about €0.70 per share related to 2024 earnings, supported by higher earnings rather than a higher payout ratio. At its current share price, this leads to a forward dividend yield of around 7.4%, which is quite attractive to income investors.

On the other hand, given that its net profit is not expected to grow much in the coming years, its dividend is also expected to remain relatively flat ahead, considering that the street expects a dividend of €0.73 per share by 2026, showing that dividend growth is likely limited over the next few years.

Regarding its valuation, BBVA is currently trading at 1.02x book value, at a premium to its historical valuation of 0.75x over the past five years, reflecting the improved operating profile over the past couple of years. However, given that its business outlook is likely to be weaker going forward as the banking cycle is now expected to turn more bearish due to a declining interest rate environment, I think BBVA's multiple is at a peak valuation and further multiple expansion is not much likelier in the near future.

Compared to some of its closest peers, such as Banco Santander (SAN), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) or CaixaBank (OTCPK:CAIXY), BBVA also seems to be somewhat overvalued, given that its peers trade on average at about 0.82x book value, thus BBVA's upside potential seems to be limited right now.

Conclusion

While BBVA's operating performance has remained resilient in recent quarters, this was mainly supported by rising rates, a trend that is likely to reverse ahead. Indeed, in Q2 its NII was flat compared to the previous quarter and has likely reached a peak, and expected rate cuts should become a NII tailwind over the next few quarters. On top of that, provisions for loan losses may be higher than expected in the near future, and its pending acquisition attempt on Sabadell should continue to be a drag on its share price in the short term.