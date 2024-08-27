Umnat Seebuaphan

Introduction

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) and its subsidiaries provide mobile and PC browsers internationally. The company has three main browsers: Opera Mini, Opera One, and Opera GX. Through these browsers, Opera generates revenue via search and advertising.

Analyst History for OPRA (Seeking Alpha)

The stock price has been somewhat volatile over the past year, ranging from lows of $10 to highs of $17. Since I wrote my last article, the stock has done quite well, rising 12%. Opera still has plenty left in the tank, as high-value western users continue to download and use its browsers.

Earnings Update

The company just reported its Q2'24 earnings last week, surprising analysts with upbeat numbers. The company also raised guidance for FY'24, suggesting the company expects to see higher revenues from advertising and search. A quick rundown of the numbers is below:

Revenue increased 17% YoY to $109.7 million Advertising revenue of $65 million, up 20% YoY Search revenue of $45 million, up 15% YoY

Net income of $19.303 million, a YoY increase of 43%

EPADS of $.22 (EPADS of $.15 this time last year), meeting analyst expectations

Annualized average revenue per user of $1.46, up 25% YoY

average revenue per user of $1.46, up 25% YoY Average users of 298 million, slightly down from Q1'24 (304 million)

Overall, I see the results as very positive, and the market seemed to agree. Since they reported earnings, the stock price has risen roughly 21% to $15.64. Total MAU figures were down for the quarter, but seasonality is definitely at play here, with fewer individuals using browsers over the spring and summer. GX still managed to see more adoption, as management commented on this during the earnings call:

While seasonality works against our product in the summertime, Opera GX added another 500k users in the quarter to pass 30 million MAUs, achieving a year-over-year user growth of 27% combined with a year-over-year ARPU growth of 14% now and $3.55 on an annualized basis. -Co-CEO Song Lin

Q2'24 Investor Presentation GX Users (Opera Investor Relations)

It's good to see GX continue to grow through more difficult portions of the year, as it goes to show there is strong demand for the product during times when there is typically less demand. GX is still only used by less than 2% of all PC gamers, which gives way for tremendous amounts of growth given that Opera can continue to improve and market its browser.

Continued ARPU Growth

As I mentioned in my last article, ARPU has been the main focus of management. The company's browser marketed towards gamers, GX, has been the most important revenue growth driver, as it attracts the most monetizable demographic. One of the first things said in the Q2'24 earnings call was about ARPU:

In addition to the revenue over performance, our profitability benefited from [event title] (ph) focus on the most monetizable users as the portal progressed when it comes to our marketing spend. As a result, we grew ARPU 25% year-over-year, now an annualized $1.46 average across our products and geographies. - Co-CEO Song Lin

ARPU has grown 4.5x in the last four years as western markets have started to adopt Opera and its browsers more and more. I see no reason why this number won't continue to move upward as the user base continues to grow and more monetizable western users adopt the platform as a result of the DMA.

Q2'24 Investor Presentation Annualized ARPU (Opera Investor Relations)

The company expects ARPU to rise 10% QoQ to $1.61 for Q3'24, showing no signs of slowing down. The success of GX among gamers exemplifies how to build a product around a user base, and Opera's team has said they will continue to fine-tune the browser to give users the best search experience possible.

Google, OpenAI, and The Future of Search

In the Q1'24 earnings, the company stated that Google exercised its option to extend their search agreement deal through 2025, meaning that Opera would use Google as their default search engine for another year. This was good news, as it shows that Google clearly sees Opera as an important search partner. The deal also gave Google the option to extend the contract on current terms, hinting that a new deal would require Google to pay Opera more.

Here's where OpenAI comes in: roughly one month ago, OpenAI announced its newest offering, SearchGPT. Search engines like Bing and DuckDuckGo have struggled to compete with the search giant Google, but OpenAI has big ambitions for its new AI search engine. OpenAI is going to need market share and people to use their search engine to drive traffic. Combine this with the Google/Opera deal ending next year, and it makes perfect sense for OpenAI to go to Opera for search distribution.

Opera also feels like they may be getting stiffed and can get more for their market share. In response to a question about the Google antitrust case and potential drops in search revenue, the company said this:

So, in the end of the day, I don't think we care if -- it's [start -- whatever revenue] (ph). We care that we get paid. And high level principle, I think that as far as that everybody seems to be more and more consider that this is the browser traffic, the default position in the browser is very relevant, very important. More important actually than most people thought, then I believe we should have a chance to be paid more, right? - Co-CEO Song Lin

Whether or not Opera would actually switch its engine is up for debate, but the company absolutely feels that they deserve better terms for a new contract. I will say that the most important thing here is that they're doing right by their users. It would be a massive mistake for the company to switch up their engine only to have thousands or even millions of users leave due to dissatisfaction with the new one.

Valuation

Opera remains undervalued despite its recent run up in price. The company currently trades at 17x forward earnings, far below the sector median of 23.86x. With revenue growth in the mid-to-low teens, it would be fair to expect a P/E of at least 20x forward earnings.

Seeking Alpha Valuation Grade for OPRA (Seeking Alpha)

My model suggests a fair value of $21.41 using a conservative 20x FY 2025 earnings. If we use the sector median of 23.86x, we get a fair value of $25.46. The company trades much below the sector median, yet has much higher revenue growth than the sector.

Opera Earnings Multiple Model (Author's Analysis, Seeking Alpha)

I've also created a DCF model for Opera, once again suggesting the company is undervalued at current prices. My model uses the following assumptions:

Revenue growth of 14.8%, 14.5%, 13.6%, 13.6%, and 10.7% for 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028, respectively

Operating income of roughly 76.1 million, 93.15 million, 112 million, 130.2 million, 154.8 million, and 179 million for 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028, respectively

Diluted shares (ADS) outstanding of 88.469 million

WACC of 9.59% (calculation included)

Terminal growth of 3%

Opera DCF Model (Author's Analysis, Seeking Alpha)

My WACC calculation provided below:

Opera WACC Analysis (Author's Analysis, Seeking Alpha)

Based on the assumptions provided, we get a fair value of $24.01, or a 51% upside from current prices. Pair this with a 6% annual dividend yield, and I am more than happy to hold shares and continue to purchase more, given that prices fall from where they stand now.

I also want to note that I do believe the numbers used are fairly conservative, as the company has continued to beat on revenue for the past 5 years. With all factors considered, I upgrade my rating for Opera to 'Strong Buy' from 'Buy' with a price target of $24.01.

Dividend Stability/Concerns

I really only have two major concerns with the company, one of which is the current dividend payout. I know I just stated that I am okay with holding the stock knowing there is a 6% dividend yield, but I can't help but have concerns over the current payout ratio. The current payout ratio is quite hefty, with 67% of net income being paid out as dividends. I'm aware that as earnings continue to grow, the ratio will only drop, but the company is only a few poor quarters or a one-off event from not being able to pay its dividends reliably.

Opera Dividend Payout Ratio (Simply Wall St.)

In their Q1'24 earnings call, CFO Frode Jacobsen said that they believe the best way to reward shareholders is through a dividend, which is fair, but I'm still not sure why they decided on such a large amount initially. I would have been more than happy to see the company pay a 3% annual yield and use what would have been used to pay the other 3% to buy back shares at a significantly discounted price.

Ownership

This leads to the next big issue, which I would argue continues to be the biggest negative overhang for the company. Kunlun still owns roughly 72% of the company, and many investors still fear that the connection to China is not a great thing.

Opera Ownership Details (Simply Wall St.)

I'm going to echo what I said in my last article, saying that I don't think it's a very big deal, as the software portion of the company is still based in Norway. Ultimately, how other investors feel will drive the stock price up or down in the future.

Conclusion

To conclude, Opera shares are significantly undervalued. With a 6% annual dividend yield, strong top-line growth, and a rising ARPU, the current valuation doesn't make much sense. The potential for a lucrative search deal with OpenAI or an even better search deal with Google in the coming year adds to the already compelling future. Given these factors, I have high expectations that Opera's stock will soon command the premium it rightfully deserves. Now might be the ideal time for investors to seize this opportunity before the market catches up.