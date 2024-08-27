URNM: The Undeniable Future Of Nuclear Can Be Invested In

lappes

As countries around the world struggle to switch to clean energy sources, an unexpected player has stepped into the spotlight: uranium. And candidly, it has to. You can’t have a discussion around clean energy without the yellow cake. And though the nuclear power sector has had a rocky past marked by terrible accidents and people's lack of trust, the energy potential is undeniable, and critical for broader electrification ambitions around the globe.

If you are bullish on uranium, then you may want to consider the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM). This ETF aims to put at least 80% of its money into stocks from the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index. By focusing its investments in this niche sector, URNM gives investors a unique chance to get direct exposure to the long-term investment thesis around the uranium market. As countries around the world renew their commitment to nuclear power as a key part of their energy transition plans, uranium demand is set to explode, boosting growth and profits for the miners leading to this change.

A Look At The Holdings

The fund currently has 38 positions, with a weighted average market cap of just $5.6 billion. I specifically mention this because there’s a LOT of room for the sector to grow and become a large-cap player. With that said, there’s a lot of concentration at the top, with the top 3 positions alone making up nearly 50% of the fund.

sprottetfs.com

What do these companies do? Cameco Corp. is a Canadian company that mines uranium and produces nuclear fuel. NAC Kazatomprom is a Kazakhstani company that is a giant in uranium mining and production. It stands as the world's biggest producer of low-enriched uranium. Because of this, Kazatomprom has a big impact on global supply patterns. The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust gives investors direct access to actual uranium holdings. This one-of-a-kind investment option acts as a safeguard against possible supply issues and plays a key role in diversifying the URNM's uranium-centered approach through the commodity itself. CGN Mining Co. is a Hong Kong company that mines and explores uranium. As a part of China's state-owned nuclear giant, CGN Mining stands to gain from China's big plans to grow its nuclear power ability. And Denison Mines Corp. is a Canadian uranium exploration and development company that owns various projects across North America.

These top holdings show the fund's strong focus on giving investors direct access to the uranium mining industry. This covers a wide range of locations, operational phases, and business approaches. On the location point, Canada makes up half the fund’s exposure overall, with Kazakhstan and Australia coming in 2nd and 3rd respectively.

sprottetfs.com

Peer Comparison

One key rival is the Global X Uranium ETF (URA), which covers more ground in the nuclear power sector, including not just uranium miners, but also companies that make nuclear equipment and develop nuclear tech. In other words, URA takes a more varied approach. This might attract investors who want broader exposure to the nuclear power supply chain. But this variety also reduces how much the fund reacts to changes in uranium prices. This could limit potential gains during uranium market booms.

When we look at the price ratio of URNM to URA, we find that URNM has outperformed since 2020, but the two funds have largely been keeping at pace with each other for the past two years. No clear winner here, but then again, the two funds are purposely taking a different approach to the overall exposure.

stockcharts.com

In the end, your decision between URNM and similar options will hinge on how much risk you're willing to take, how long you plan to invest, and how much you believe in the growth potential of the uranium mining industry.

Pros and Cons

As the world faces the looming threat of climate change, the argument for adopting nuclear power as a clean, steady, and expandable energy source has grown stronger than ever. Despite its rocky history, nuclear power brings together a unique set of features that make it a key player in the global shift to cleaner energy. Nuclear power has reliability that's hard to match. Reactors can make baseload electricity non-stop, day and night. They don't face the ups and downs that bug renewable options like wind and solar. This steady performance gets a boost from the energy-packed nature of uranium fuel. It crams a ton of power into a small, efficient package.

Let’s not forget that the global political scene has shown how crucial energy security is, as the fight between Russia and Ukraine reveals the risks of depending on foreign energy providers. Nuclear power, which uses uranium from local sources, presents a way to achieve energy self-reliance and protect against the ups and downs of worldwide energy markets.

All of this is a net positive. But the negatives are indeed still very real. First off, the nuclear power industry still draws a lot of public attention, with people worried about safety, how to handle waste, and the chance of big accidents that stick in everyone's mind. In addition, the uranium mining industry has to deal with shaky world politics and changing rules. Things like supply problems, trade blocs, and governments changing their minds can shake up how the industry moves forward.

And we can't ignore the concentration risk that comes with the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF's pure-play approach. This focus can boost potential gains during uranium bull markets, but it also puts investors at risk of big swings and possible major losses if the uranium mining sector takes a hit, especially given how much the top 3 holdings make up of the fund.

Conclusion

In the search for a long-lasting energy future, URNM offers an attractive investment option for people ready to accept the undeniable future of nuclear. By giving pure-play access to a selected group of uranium miners and actual uranium holdings, URNM gives investors a straight path to profit from the growing need for this key resource. I think the long-term case is powerful here, and I’d consider sizing this appropriately for a long-term hold.