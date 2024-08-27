BirdImages/E+ via Getty Images

Sachem Capital (NYSE:SACH) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, a 27.3% dip from its prior quarter and $0.32 per share annualized for a 13.28% dividend yield. The dividend cut was coming, flagged in my last article on the mortgage REIT. SACH has now shed 30% of its value over the last 1-year, led by a sustained dip in book value which stood at roughly $3.76 per share at the end of the fiscal 2024 second quarter. Critically, there might be more dividend cuts in the pipeline. SACH generated a second-quarter negative GAAP EPS of $0.09, a material underperformance versus consensus of around 8 cents per share.

The mREIT generated revenue of $15.15 million, down 6.9% over its year-ago comp and also a miss on consensus. Interest income at $11.8 million also dipped $100,000 from its year-ago comp. However, free cash flow during the quarter was positive at $7 million, roughly in line with the year-ago quarter. SACH is trading at a 36% discount to its book value, opening up a margin of safety for current shareholders, as pending Fed rate cuts are set to deliver a boost to sentiment surrounding interest rate-sensitive sectors.

The Dividend, Book Value, And Leverage

SACH's total assets stood at $586.3 million at the end of the second quarter, down from $624 million a year ago, with its net mortgages receivable for the quarter at $485.7 million. This declined from $506.7 million a year ago, with SACH "playing defense" with its originations. Fees generated from originations drive a significant amount of incremental revenue, and the mREIT's more conservative footing has meant this portion of its earning power has dipped.

Total cash and equivalents were $10.6 million, down from $15.1 million a year ago and sequentially from $18.4 million in the first quarter. Long-term investments also dipped sequentially to $48.8 million from $84.7 million in the first quarter. The bulk of this dip in short-term liquidity has been from the mREIT paying down its liabilities with notes payable at $259.9 million at the end of the second quarter, down from $287.4 million a year ago. SACH's debt-to-equity ratio at 1.37x is high compared to its pre-pandemic average but has been dipping, down from 1.5x at the start of 2024.

For now, the dividend looks somewhat safer post-cut, as positive free cash flow generated is enough to cover the new quarterly dividend payout of $3.8 million. With the CME FedWatch Tool placing the probability of a Fed rate cut at the September 18th FOMC meeting at 100%, SACH should receive a boost to its current conundrum. Consecutive rate cuts would set a positive backdrop for the company to source cheaper accretive capital to go back on the offensive with originations. It would also mean that debtors will face less credit stress, setting the backdrop for an eventual reduction in provisions for credit losses. SACH had $8.5 million in additional provision for credit losses during the second quarter to bring its total current allowance for credit losses for mortgages receivable to $14.4 million, roughly 3% of its unpaid principal balance.

Rate cuts should also lead to a weakening of the mREIT's weighted average interest rate, which stood at 12.81% at the end of the second quarter. To counter this, SACH will have to ramp up originations to once again swell its mortgage receivables on a year-over-year basis. Ultimately, rate cuts should be positive, with a possible boost to a valuation multiple that currently languishes close to all-time lows.

Valuation, The Preferreds, And Closing The Discount To Book Value

SACH's price-to-free cash flow currently stands at 5.2x, down materially from a multiple of around 17x in 2023 until commercial real estate credit stress, rising allowance for credit losses, and an unsuitable payout ratio all aggregated to force down the mREIT's inherent investability. SACH's 7.75% Series A Preferreds (NYSE:SACH.PR.A) offer an alternative to prospective shareholders concerned about the possibility of further common share dividend cuts. These pay out a $1.9375 annual coupon for a 9.11% yield on cost. They're also currently trading for a 16.2% discount to their liquidation value of $25 per share.

There is significantly more upside with the commons, with a possible closure of the current discount to book value if SACH can manage the new credit environment set to be ushered in by the Fed. I don't have a position in the mREIT, but current shareholders could be set to realize a partial recovery on SACH's engagement with growth if the Fed pulls off a soft landing of the US economy.