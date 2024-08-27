NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I've been attracted to food stocks lately in expectation of a recession or market pull down due to overvaluation of total market indices, in my opinion. Buffett has always praised food stocks with strong brands as an essential part of a portfolio, and I wouldn't knock someone for hanging on to the J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Irrespective of fundamentals, SJM has brands I'm very familiar with and don't see going away anytime soon. Furthermore, their headquarters in Orrville, Ohio isn't quite in my backyard, but it's pretty close. These are not strong investment reasons, but SJM has others that help form a stronger thesis.

SJM exhibits a respectable valuation for steady returns on capital and a low beta to help round out a portfolio. Superinvestors have also peaked interest lately. Bobrinskoy - Ariel Focus Fund with 2.71% portfolio exposure and John Roger-Ariel Appreciation Fund of 1.86% portfolio exposure. Both of whom added in Q2 2024. I view these as respectable holdings but would like to see a price drop without changing fundamentals before I issue a "Buy" rating. I would also like to see how the Hostess Brands, Inc. acquisition plays out further, as they are still looking at quite a bit a net debt relative to future cash flows. However, I think the brands are sticky both physically and mentally with consumers, which makes this leverage ratio a little more palatable.

Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company operates primarily in one industry, the manufacturing and marketing of branded food and beverage products on a worldwide basis, although the majority of our sales are in the United States and Canada. On November 7, 2023, they completed a cash and stock transaction to acquire Hostess Brands, Inc., which is a reportable segment under Sweet Baked Snacks. They have four reportable segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads, and U.S. Retail Pet Foods including Sweet Baked Snacks. These segments in total comprised 85 percent of consolidated net sales in 2024.

Valuation

Discounted Cash Flow (Author)

For the valuation segment, I performed a discounted cash flow analysis using projected free cash flow from analyst estimates 3 years out. Estimate data belongs to Ticker Terminal. I applied a terminal growth rate of 2.5% growth into perpetuity and a discount of 9%. After adding net debt, and dividing by the total diluted shares outstanding, I arrive at an implied share price of $79. This represents a 34% downside of the current share price. One would look at this and assume SJM is overvalued, and I could see the argument here. However, I think two important aspects of the company should be brought up. One, as a food conglomerate, the company is viewed as a relatively safe investment. The Market rewards this with a market beta of 0.25 and low volatility. This means SJM doesn't swing up and down as much as the S&P 500. Also, although debt increases risk, it is also used as a lever to produce value. Beta and debt inclusions present an excellent opportunity to use the Weighted Average Cost of Capital "WACC" as an effective discount rate.

SJM WACC (Alpha Spread)

If I plug in 6% WACC for the discount rate, I arrive at an implied share price of $215. This assumes SJM is cheap from a risk-reward standpoint using the Capital Asset Pricing Model ("CAPM") approach. This assumption is of course relative to the risk reward of the S&P 500.

SJM EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

Another way to value SJM is based on a common multiple. Since SJM carries debt, I will assume Enterprise Value ("EV") is a better standard than the market cap. Historical EV/EBITDA jumps around from high single digits to mid double digits. Looking at the graph, one would think SJM is currently on the expensive end. However, if we take in the expected growth from the Hostess Brands acquisition, Forward EV/EBIDTA is around 10 which seems close to the cheap end relative to historical multiples.

SJM Valuation Grade (Seeking Alpha)

Risk

The main risk here in my opinion is the leverage ratio following the Hostess Acquisition. I charted historical values for SJM, with an average ratio of 2.86. As it stands, estimates for EBITDA are around the 2-2.2 billion mark for 2025 and thereafter. Currently, SJM sits at a net debt of 8.5 billion. Optimistically, this would put SJM at the 3.8 leverage ratio for the next couple years, which is not something they have seen since 2019 when interest rates were much lower.

EV/EBITDA (Author)

Conclusion

Overall, I look at SJM as a Hold in a small amount to round out a portfolio with a fairly valued low beta play. I believe the familiar brands will stay sticky with consumers over the long run, which will help soften the leverage ratio a bit. I believe the super investors are correct in that a 1-2% position sizing is appropriate and could add more as the valuation drops more.