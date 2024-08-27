The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Do you See What I See? PAR's Progress
To help bridge the gap between what I see and what the market sees, we sent our investors an email with links to a series of fireside chats with the CEOs of some of our holdings. In these videos I am trying to tease out and highlight important qualitative factors that will show up in the numbers over the next year or two. If you did not receive the videos, please reach out to investorrelations@greenhavenroad.com. If you can only watch one, I would recommend this one with Savneet Singh of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR).
PAR had a transformative first half of the year, with accomplishments that include:
- Buying two companies: Stuzo closed at the end of March and TASK closed in July
- Selling their legacy, non-core defense business
- Starting to roll out their POS software to Burger King (less than 5% rolled out through June)
- Announcing Wendy's (WEN) as a customer win (loyalty), though no software has been rolled out
- Beginning the rollout of their online ordering product (Menu), which was a financial headwind last year with all costs and zero revenue.
- Likely won but not announced two additional Tier One customers.
As you will hear in the video, the acquisitions have created opportunities that simply did not exist at the beginning of the year, including:
- A new payments product for convenience stores to roll out this year.
- Adopting Stuzo pricing on loyalty for existing customers, effectively raising prices.
- Developing a POS offering for convenience stores to be introduced at the end of the year.
It was a busy first six months of the year with a lot of fantastic progress.
Returning to the quality of consensus estimates and the idea of not using them to make investment decisions for my family's (and your) savings, as of quarter-end, four of the analyst estimates being used to form PAR's "consensus numbers" last updated their models in November 2023 according to FactSet. In this case, I think we know the answer to "do you see what I see?" An analyst model from November predates all of the positive developments outlined above. Will the reported numbers end up being different enough to matter?
According to FactSet, the consensus estimates are for continued EBITDA losses in Q3 of this year and only $18M of EBITDA next year. However, in both the video linked above and in the last earnings calls, the company has said they will be EBITDA positive in Q3 of this year. As for the 2024 EBITDA number, I don't think $40M is a stretch and $60M+ is possible depending on the investments being made, customer wins, and rollout cadences. So, based almost entirely on things that have already happened, such as winning Burger King and acquiring Stuzo, EBITDA profitability is coming sooner and 2024 EBITDA is likely 2-3X "consensus." This is why we do our own research.
With the sale of the defense business, PAR is much closer to a pure-play software business. As a result, they will likely change how they report results, better highlighting the attractiveness of its software business to the market. In addition, with the sale of defense and progress in the core software business gross margins will go up, growth will go up, and profits should inflect higher. This year, I believe that PAR should be able to grow its software business at 25%+ and should be a Rule of 40 software company next year. While that is not what the sell-side-analyst estimates from November 2023 say, I hope we are on the same page when their November 2024 versions come out. PAR ended the quarter at approximately $47. Our Q1 letter (link) laid out a path to $80 in a year, which is not quite a double, but if my view and the market view do converge, there is significant upside.
