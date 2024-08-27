PAR Technology: EBITDA Profitability Is Coming Sooner

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.57K Followers

Summary

  • PAR had a transformative, busy first six months of the year with a lot of fantastic progress.
  • Based almost entirely on things that have already happened, EBITDA profitability is coming sooner and 2024 EBITDA is likely 2-3X "consensus."
  • PAR is much closer to a pure-play software business, and as a result, they will likely change how they report results.

Cashier machine with digital screen in the Supermarket

onurdongel

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Do you See What I See? PAR's Progress

To help bridge the gap between what I see and what the market sees, we sent our investors an email with links to

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.57K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About PAR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News