Elusive Alpha, Corrosive Costs

Aug. 27, 2024 5:00 AM ET
CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.32K Followers

Summary

  • Alpha is elusive and short-lived.
  • An NBER study shows that balanced mutual funds underperform market-index benchmarks by an amount just equal to their cost, on average.
  • There is every reason to believe that both public and private markets will become steadily, ineluctably more efficient, making alpha even harder to come by.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

In 1688, Joseph de la Vega wrote, “Profits on the exchange are the treasures of goblins. At one time they may be carbuncle stones, then coals, then diamonds, then flint stones, then morning dew, then tears.” He was writing about the trading of shares on the Amsterdam

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.32K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News