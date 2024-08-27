Wall Street Breakfast: Drama Ends

Drama ends

It's official! The bidding war for Paramount Global (PARA) has ended after Edgar Bronfman Jr. ended his pursuit of acquiring the storied Hollywood studio for $6B that challenged Skydance Media's merger deal. The exit of the Seagram Co. heir means that Skydance - run by David Ellison, son of billionaire tech maverick and Oracle (ORCL) co-founder Larry Ellison - will become the new owner of Paramount.



Dropping out: "Tonight, our bidding group informed the special committee that we will be exiting the go-shop process," Bronfman said in a statement. "It was a privilege to have the opportunity to participate. We continue to believe that Paramount is an extraordinary company, with an unrivaled collection of marquee brands, assets and people." The decision was reportedly partly because of a tight deadline to submit financial documents.



Bronfman's decision has cleared the way for Skydance to take control of Shari Redstone’s media empire. Paramount announced that it ended its "go-shop" period that allowed it to field other bidders, and now expects to complete its deal with Skydance in the first half of next year. But shares of Paramount tumbled 4% before the bell today following Bronfman's exit.



Background: Both proposals included payment of about $2.4B to acquire National Amusements, the Redstone family company that controls Paramount, and investments in Paramount to reduce its debt. Skydance's deal includes its eventual merger with Paramount for $4.5B in cash or stock. Meanwhile, Bronfman had sweetened his offer last week for National Amusements and a minority stake in Paramount itself to $6B from his original $4.3B proposal. (33 comments)

COVID censorship

Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg said it was wrong for Biden administration officials to pressure the company to censor COVID-19 content in 2021. "I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any administration - and we're ready to push back if something like this happens again," he wrote in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg also admitted that Meta shouldn't have hidden content related to corruption allegations involving Hunter Biden, and said he would not make contributions to support electoral infrastructure this election cycle. (40 comments)

Rethinking DEI

Lowe's (LOW) is the latest company to dial back its diversity, equity and inclusion programs, buckling under online criticism of its policies, with conservative activist Robby Starbuck claiming credit for the move. The home improvement retailer will no longer participate in the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, and will only sponsor community events related to affordable housing, disaster relief and skilled trades education. The move follows Tractor Supply (TSCO), Deere (DE), and Harley-Davidson (HOG) scaling back or scrapping DEI programs in recent months. (9 comments)

New tariffs

Canada plans to impose a 100% surtax on all Chinese-made electric vehicles, effective October 1, with the aim of leveling the playing field as Chinese EV makers currently enjoy large subsidies in the country. Currently, Tesla (TSLA) is the only automaker that exports China-made EVs to Canada. The decision follows the U.S. and the European Union imposing their own tariffs on Chinese EVs amid growing concerns of an oversupply of the cheap vehicles. Speaking of tariffs, XPeng (XPEV) is looking to set up a manufacturing site in Europe to lessen the impact of the region's levies. (91 comments)