Cardinal Health Q4 Earnings: FY25 Is A Short-Term Blip

Aug. 27, 2024 6:21 AM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Stock
Michael Dion profile picture
Michael Dion
500 Followers

Summary

  • Cardinal Health stock remains a buy due to strong pharmaceutical business growth and increased shareholder returns, despite short-term OptumRx and inflation challenges.
  • Q4 and FY24 earnings exceeded expectations with revenue up 12% and gross margin up 5%, driven by pharmaceutical and medical products.
  • DCF analysis supports a $128 price target, 17% upside, with Wall Street's average at $116; industry tailwinds bolster valuation.
  • Risks include losing major contracts and rising inflation, but strong specialty pharmaceutical growth provides a buffer.

Pharmacist looking for prescription medication in shelf at drugstore

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I am updating my previous analysis on Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) in light of Q4 and Full-Year 2024 earnings, which were released pre-market on Wednesday, August 14th.

I previously rated Cardinal Health a buy for

This article was written by

Michael Dion profile picture
Michael Dion
500 Followers
Michael (Mike) Dion is an FP&A, Corporate Finance, and Small Business expert who spent the last 12 years working in the Fortune 100, building a startup's finance and accounting department, advising small businesses, and guiding non-profit organizations as a board member. He has finance experience across multiple industries, including Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, and Construction. He founded F9 Finance, a website that helps Finance professionals accelerate their careers; and simplifies Finance and Accounting concepts to make them easily understandable and accessible to Professionals and Small Business Owners.His investment approach is informed by both Fortune 100 and small business experience. He looks for value opportunities where other investors overreact to bad news or underreact to good news—always backed up by strong fundamentals and preferably a dividend. Cash flow isn't just king for companies; it's critical for investors at all levels.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CAH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News