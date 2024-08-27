Aaron Cobbett

Investment Thesis

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) has significantly underperformed its gold miner peers since 2023, as investors have penalized the company due to factors such as production misses, a dividend cut and a share dilutive acquisition. However, the low investor expectations, combined with temporary production setbacks, have also turned the stock into a bargain buy among gold miners.

NEM has resolved some of the production issues in 1H24 and guided that 2H production will begin to improve sequentially. With a strong rise in the gold price, its planned divestiture also proceeds well, leading to an earlier than expected share buyback in 2Q. Even its Newcrest acquisition looks more attractive now, having been completed right before a major gold price rally.

NEM’s latest results have met investors expectation with in-line production volume and better than expected revenue and EPS growth.

Introduction

Newmont is the world’s largest gold miner by production volume and market cap. In 2024, the company plans to produce 6.9 million ounces of gold equivalent (GEO) out of its 135 million GEO reserves. NEM owns a top-tier asset portfolio, including 10 tier 1 gold mines. Tier 1 assets describe gold mines with annual production over half a million ounces, remaining life over 10 years, and extraction costs at the lower half of the cost curve.

Following its acquisition of Newcrest in 4Q23, NEM is in the process of portfolio optimization. It plans to divest 6 peripheral mines and suspend less productive expansion plans, allowing its capital expenditure to focus only on tier 1 mines.

Chart 1: NEM has a world class gold project

Source: NEM 2Q investor presentation

A rough year in 2023

NEM investors suffered a chain of negative business developments. Firstly, in February 2023, NEM announced the acquisition of Australian miner Newcrest through a share swap with a 30% premium. The deal not only diluted NEM investors, but also caused NEM’s net debt to more than double. Also, in 1H23, one of NEM’s major JV gold mines, Penasquito, had a four-month long strike, causing it to miss the production target for 2 quarters in a row (link). The strike ended in October 2023 with an 8% hike in salary.

Chart 2: NEM was up only 5% since 2023, underperforming the gold price and gold mine ETF

Source: Seeking Alpha

In 4Q23 result, NEM announced a slash in its dividend to $1.0/share in 2024, down 40% from $1.6 in 2023, by adopting a balanced approach of paying down debt and providing shareholder returns. The production volume guidance of 6.9 million GEOs was also below expectation, partially driven by divestiture and capex suspension of non-core mines. This was another blow to investor sentiment, causing a 27% share price correction in the first two months of 2024.

NEM has finally begun to deliver in 2024

In the first quarter, NEM produced 1.6 million oz of gold, tracking in line with its lower 2024 target of 6.9 million. Costs were also lower than expected, leading to a significant beat in EBITDA and EPS. The strong momentum continued in 2Q, with another in line production of 1.6 million and an earnings beat.

In 2Q, with a realized gold price up 12% QoQ, NEM has delivered a strong improvement in Free Cash Flow of $594 million, up from negative $74 million in 1Q. Adjusted net income was also up 32% QoQ and 161% YoY. In contrast to Q1, All-in Sustainable Cost (ASIC) was a miss in Q2, and it's up 9% QoQ. Management remains committed that it can meet full year ASIC targets of $1400/oz with a sequential increase in production in the second half of the year

Chart 3: NEM 2Q24 results

Source: Company press release

The company has also begun to buy back shares in 2Q worth $250 million, which is ahead of schedule, as its net debt target of $5 billion has not been reached. The strong gold price rally gives management more confidence in cash flow and project divestiture, in my view.

Attractive midterm development target

NEM targets to increase its gold production from 6.9 million Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEO) to 8.3 million by the year 2028, a 20% jump over a five-year period. The growth will be mainly driven by its tier 1 portfolio. Therefore, costs should quickly come down, driven by mix improvement. NEM projected ASIC will be lowered by over $100/oz over the next 5 years.

Chart 4: NEM's production target between 2024-2025

Source: 2Q24 Investors Presentation

Chart 5: Company’s cost target between 2024-2025

Source: 2Q24 Investors Presentation

Outlook for Gold Price continues to be bright

The outlook for the gold price is positive. Once Fed kicks off the rate cut cycle in September, the bull case of gold price will be further strengthened. The market now expects a series of consecutive rate cuts, bringing the federal funds rate down to 3.25-3.50% by July 2025 from the current level of 5.25-5.50%.

If that happens, it would be challenging for asset managers to justify to their clients why they didn’t have greater exposure to gold. Current participation in gold remains to be relatively low, according to a study done by Asset Risk Consultants in August. The study found that 75% of private client discretionary investment managers have allocated less than 2.5% of their portfolios to gold, as they are not entirely convinced by gold’s investment fundamentals in a high-rate environment.

Chart 6: Probabilities of federal funds rate

Source: CME Group

Secondly, as the Chinese economy will remain sluggish in the future, demand for industrial metal and energy may continue to suffer. This makes gold more attractive against other major commodity classes. Therefore, we expect more money will switch into gold from gold and oil.

Last but not least, geopolitical tension will continue to drive Central Banks to diversify their foreign reserves by including more gold. Central bank purchase has been one of the key drivers for the gold price rally in early 2024, and will likely continue to support its price in the future.

Chart 7: Central Bank purchase of gold

Valuation

NEM’s valuation was not stretched, as it has underperformed the peers throughout 2023 on company-specific issues. Its trailing EV/EBITDA of 14x was only slightly above its historical average of 12x, despite the gold price rallying over 20% YTD. We believe investors’ confidence in the stock has not fully recovered due to its weak record in 2023, making the company a bargain buy in the gold miner space.

Chart 8: NEM's historical EV/EBITDA

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks

The key risk for investing in NEM is a correction of the gold price, a key swing factor for its earnings and cashflow. However, in light of a series of Fed rate cuts in 4Q24 and 2025, the price outlook for gold remains positive.

Other risks include more strikes on the company’s other mine assets and potential cost overruns, which are hard to predict but more likely to happen when the gold price is trending up. Fortunately, investors’ confidence was already low on the stock, and also once passive fund flow begins to buy into miner ETFs, it should provide additional support to NEM.

Conclusion

I have a positive view on NEM and see it as a bargain buy to participate in the gold price upcycle. NEM has significantly underperformed its peers, rising only 5% since the beginning of 2023, due to several company-specific issues. Those negatives were priced in, and NEM’s recent two quarterly results have exceeded the lower expectation. Hence, its risk/reward is favorable.