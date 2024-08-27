Henrik Sorensen

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is a well-managed business development company that covered its $0.32 per share base dividend with adjusted net investment income in the second quarter.

In addition, the business development company paid a $0.02 per share supplemental dividend, which translated into a 94% total dividend pay-out ratio.

Furthermore, New Mountain Finance announced that it would lower its base management fee from 1.40% to 1.25% which should yield a higher margin of safety moving forward.

Taking into account that New Mountain Finance profited from strong net originations in 2Q24 and the stock is cheap, I think the risk/reward relationship is looking compelling here for passive income investors.

I made New Mountain Finance the second-largest BDC holding in my passive income portfolio in May as I happened to like the company's robust origination activity, well-covered dividend and strong dividend history, which includes the payments of supplemental dividends.

The change in management fees is a positive for shareholders, and New Mountain Finance's stock is presently selling for a 3% net asset value discount.

Portfolio Review And Non-Accruals

New Mountain Finance's investment portfolio had a total fair value of $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2024, and consisted predominantly of First and Second Liens. First Liens dominated the business development company's portfolio mix in 2Q24 and accounted for a total of 63% of investments, at fair value. Other investments included Subordinated Debt, Preferred and Common Equity as well as net-lease assets.

Portfolio Review (New Mountain Finance)

In the second quarter, New Mountain Finance benefited from strong origination activity, a trend that we have also seen with other business development companies in 2Q24.

New Mountain Finance's gross origination volume in 2Q24 was $437.3 million and consisted mainly of First Liens. This gross origination amount, however, was lowered by $299.1 million in early loan repayments. The resulting net originations of $138.2 million represented the highest level for the business development company in the last year.

Portfolio Highlights (New Mountain Finance)

The non-accrual situation slightly improved for New Mountain Finance: 1.4% of its debt investments were on non-accrual as of June 30, 2024, down from 1.6%. Six portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, reflecting $44 million in fair value investments.

Non-Accruals (New Mountain Finance)

In terms of income, New Mountain Finance did report an 8% decrease in interest income to $68.4 million, which was offset by an 18% increase in dividend income from the BDC's Equity investments.

The company's adjusted net investment income fell 4% to $38.2 million, but New Mountain Finance still covered its dividend (plus the supplement) with portfolio income.

Interest Income (New Mountain Finance)

Dividend Coverage

New Mountain Finance earned $0.36 per share in adjusted net investment income in the last quarter, reflecting stable NII QoQ on a per share basis.

The business development company paid out a regular base dividend of $0.32 per share, which was complemented by $0.02 per share in supplemental dividends. The dividend pay-out ratio in the second quarter was 94% compared to 99% in the last twelve months.

New Mountain Finance also announced that it would lower its base management fee to 1.25% from 1.40% which could add to the BDC's margin of safety moving forward.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

3% Discount To Net Asset Value

Like so many business development companies, New Mountain Finance has seen a considerable compression of its net asset value multiple at the start of August.

New Mountain Finance reported a net asset value of $12.74 per share, reflecting a $0.03 per share decrease QoQ.

A few other business development companies that I have recently reviewed have also seen declines in their NAV multiples, and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) is still selling at a 7% discount.

New Mountain Finance is selling for a 0.97x net asset value (reflecting a 3% NAV discount) whereas Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) has a 1.02x NAV multiple.

Both Oaktree Specialty Lending and Goldman Sachs BDC have seen their non-accrual ratios weighed down in the last quarter as a result of payment challenges in the portfolio.

Goldman Sachs BDC, however, already returned to a premium valuation and higher, softer credit quality than New Mountain Finance.

Data by YCharts

What Risks Passive Income Investors Must Be Aware Of

By far, the most serious threat to New Mountain Finance is a potential change in the trajectory of short-term interest rates. The BDC profits from a higher-for-longer rate environment through its investments in floating-rate loans. According to New Mountain Finance's latest earnings summary, 86% of assets carry floating rates.

A decrease in short-term interest rates could push New Mountain Finance's adjusted net investment income lower and affect the margin of safety.

My Conclusion

New Mountain Finance is a well-managed business development company and attractive investment vehicle for passive income investors that look for a recurring flow of dividends.

Taking into account growing pressure on BDC valuations lately in anticipation of the central bank cutting short-term interest rates, I think that passive income investors should take advantage of the present discount to net asset value.

New Mountain Finance covered its dividend with adjusted net investment income and said that it will pay another $0.02 per share supplemental dividend for the third quarter.

In my view, the risk/reward relationship has been enhanced in August as the stock is presently selling priced below net asset value and passive income investors can lock in a 10% yield today.