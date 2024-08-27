Alta Equipment Group: More Than 100% Upside As Cash Piles Up In Coming Quarters

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.57K Followers

Summary

  • Alta Equipment Group is another example of a company where my view appears to be quite different from the market's view.
  • Mr. Market can focus on interest rates, but I see infrastructure spending as the more relevant driver of future earnings.
  • I see well more than 100% upside from the quarter-ending share price, as we should all see the cash pile up in the coming quarters.

Aerial photograph of outdoor warehouse of construction machine.

Michael H/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) is another example of a company where my view appears to be quite different from the market's view. I wrote about the

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.57K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About ALTG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALTG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALTG
--
ALTG.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News