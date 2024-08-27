50 High Quality Dividend Stocks To Own For The Long Term

champpixs

High Quality Dividend Stocks

Why high quality dividend stocks?

It would appear that a strategy focused on high quality dividend stocks limits one's options by excluding high quality non-dividend paying stocks. That is certainly true, there are plenty of great businesses that do not currently pay a dividend. By excluding these companies from your investable universe, you are guaranteed to miss out on the opportunity to capitalize from their potential returns.

The reason I prefer to focus solely on stocks that pay and increase dividends is two-fold. First, I think there are enough high quality stocks to keep me busy and give me plenty of options to fill out my portfolio. Second, I like dividends! I enjoy receiving dividend payments and watching the dividend snowball grow.

My primary investing focus is on total return, building a passive and growing dividend stream is a secondary, yet still important, consideration. Hence, you will find that I do not place great emphasis on dividend yields and overall, my dividend requirements are rather lax. I try to place my portfolio within the sweet spot between a growth or dividend strategy, unlike most investors that find comfort on one side of this divide.

I take a quantitative approach to identify potential high quality businesses, and I like to invest in them when they appear to be trading for a reasonable or better price. My process, much like any other investing strategy, is not perfect. However, despite its shortcomings, it also uncovers wonderful opportunities.

Opposed to randomly finding businesses to consider adding to my portfolio, I favor a rules-based approach to develop an investable universe. The objective is simple, to come up with a manageable list of businesses that all have characteristics historically associated with highly profitable investment opportunities.

Investable Universe

If you invest in individual stocks, then you must have an investable universe of stocks from which you make your selections. Your universe might be very broad, spanning every possible stock available in your market, or it may be very specific. There is no right or wrong approach, provided that the path you follow works for you. Personally, I prefer to work with a narrow and focused investable universe.

I create a narrow box around a specific subset of the stock market using a set of rules. Then I tighten the perimeter of said box until the list of stocks that fall within the boundaries is manageable to work with. Let me tell you about the High Quality Dividend Stock investable universe that is currently comprised of 50 stocks.

The objective is simple, it revolves around identifying companies that:

pay a dividend

have committed to growing dividends

have a reasonable payout ratio

have a history of growing revenue

have strong margins

generate a healthy return on capital

and most importantly, companies that are already winners (attractive historical returns)

No screening process is perfect, and I expect that my list of quality dividend stocks will have a few sour apples. However, this process should also identify a handful of exceptional winners. And with ongoing due diligence, in due time, this investable universe can be cleaned up to dispose of the less desirable companies and ideally replace them with more favorable businesses.

The long-term goal for this investable universe is to achieve alpha relative to the broad equity market and to generate a sustainable and growing passive income stream with a superior total return.

Ideally, the universe will be made up of no fewer than 40 and no greater than 60 individual companies. This range of potentially high quality dividend stocks should offer an ample selection of attractively valued stocks to invest in during most market environments.

Before I reveal the 50 stocks that will be part of this universe at inception, and the investment plan, let me touch on another key aspect, valuation.

Valuation

Just because a company is deemed to be of high quality does not imply said company will turn out to be a good investment at its current price. Valuation is more art than science, but that doesn't mean you can't approach it from a scientific point of view. I've developed a quantitative valuation model that bridges a free cash flow valuation with an expected potential rate of return. This model helps me determine which stocks are potentially more attractive buys, which ones to hold, and which I should consider trimming.

The model has 4 possible ratings.

Strong buy - the stock is trading for a price significantly below its fair value Buy - the stock is reasonably valued Hold - the stock is moderately overvalued Trim - the stock is grossly overvalued and can potentially be trimmed

*A trim rating does not imply the stock should be liquidated. This rating merely implies that I should consider trimming a given position if there is an alternative investment opportunity that is more attractively valued.

The valuation rating is based on a combination of the fair value estimate and the expected rate of return. It is important to note that while the expected rate of return plays a role in the valuation rating, it may not always directionally align with the rating.

Listed below are the 50 high quality dividend stocks, broken down by their valuation rating.

The images list the ticker symbol, the current share price, the valuation rating and the expected long-term rate of return CAGR.

Created by Author

Created by Author

Created by Author

Created by Author

Please keep in mind that both the valuation rating and the expected rate of return are estimates and may potentially be inaccurate. Currently, there are:

10 stocks rated as "Strong Buy"

10 stocks rated as "Buy"

17 stocks rated as "Hold"

13 stocks rated as "Trim"

As you can tell, the expected rates of return for the most part align with the valuation ratings, barring a few outliers.

Application

There are many ways to utilize this investable universe to your advantage. The simplest method is to use this list along with the valuation and expected rate of return to identify potential opportunities to investigate further. I plan to track 3 model portfolios to test the effectiveness of this universe and the quantitative valuation model.

The first model portfolio will track the performance of the entire investable universe, equally weighed.

The second model portfolio will track the performance of a buy-and-hold strategy, focusing solely on the stocks rated as a "strong buy". This model portfolio will invest an equal sum of money into all of the stocks with a "strong buy" rating at the start of each calendar month.

The third model portfolio will track the performance of a buy-and-hold strategy, focusing on stocks rated as "buy" or better.

The fair price for each stock will be updated shortly after each company reports quarterly earnings. The valuation rating may change more frequently as the share price of each stock fluctuates.

All model portfolios will be compared to the S&P 500 using the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) as a proxy for the benchmark.

The objective will be to see if any of these model portfolios can generate alpha relative to the benchmark in the long-run. For me, "long-run" means at least a 5-year period of time.

Due to lack of data, it is impossible to backtest this strategy and therefore its merit will have to be measured based on its performance going forward.