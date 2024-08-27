Silver, The Small And Unloved Brother Of Gold, Is A Growth Star

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3.65K Followers

Summary

  • Silver is often overlooked compared to gold, but has greater potential for volatility and growth during crises and periods of excessive money printing.
  • The gray, shiny metal has recently been overshadowed by gold's multi-year highs, but may offer unique investment opportunities.
  • The article will delve into the reasons why silver may be a valuable asset to consider in uncertain economic times.

silver bars, 3D rendering

AlexLMX

Silver is largely ignored, while gold has recently touched its multi-year highs. At the same time, the shiny gray metal is much more volatile and sometimes has greater potential to excel during crises and uncontrolled money-printing. I will explain why silver could

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3.65K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SIVR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SIVR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
SIVR
--
SILV
--
XAGUSD:CUR
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
SIL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News