Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Bronfman Bows Out

Edgar Bronfman drops out of bidding for Paramount Global (PARA). (00:24) Lowe's (LOW) joins growing list of companies scaling back DEI policies. (01:19) Campbell (CPB) sells its popcorn business to snack company Our Home. (02:46)

Edgar Bronfman Jr. has dropped out of bidding for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA).

According to media reports from CNBC, Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal Bronfman said in a statement, "Tonight, our bidding group informed the special committee that we will be exiting the go-shop process. It was a privilege to have the opportunity to participate. We continue to believe that Paramount Global is an extraordinary company, with an unrivaled collection of marquee brands, assets and people."

Bronfman's decision to exit likely ends the bidding war with Skydance, which is run by David Ellison.

Bronfman last week submitted a $6 billion offer for National Amusements, the Redstone family company that controls Paramount (PARA).

Bronfman's exit also comes after Skydance last week accused Paramount (PARA) of breaching the terms of its deal by extending the time it has to engage with other bidders.

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is the latest company to dial back its diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck is claiming credit for the move.

Lowe’s said in an internal note viewed by Bloomberg that it will no longer participate in the LGBTQ advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index.

Lowe's (LOW) will combine its business resource groups representing diverse employees into one organization, and will only sponsor community events related to affordable housing, disaster relief and skilled trades education.

The company had eight business resource groups, according to its 2022 diversity report, representing associates from the Black, Latino and LGBTQ communities, among others.

Starbuck posted on X on Monday, "I messaged Lowe's (LOW) executives last week to let them know that I planned to expose their woke policies," adding that "they preemptively made big changes."

"We are winning and one by one we WILL bring sanity back to corporate America," he declared.

But a Lowe's spokesman clarified that Starbuck reached out after the company already began revising its DEI program.

Starbuck's online campaign against DEI policies of Tractor Supply (TSCO), Deere (DE) and Harley-Davidson (HOG) have led to these companies scaling back or scrapping diversity programs.

Brown-Forman (BF.B), which makes Jack Daniel's whiskey, ended its DEI programs last week, just before Starbuck released a video criticizing its policies.

Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) said on Monday that it has completed the sale of its Pop Secret popcorn business to snack company, Our Home.

The company did not disclose terms of the transaction.

Campbell expects the transaction to be dilutive to its fiscal 2025 earnings per share by about $0.04.

According to the company, the Pop Secret business generated net sales of approximately $120M in FY2024.

