PGIM Floating Rate Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Barrons: PGIM Investments ranked 3 out of 49, 13 out of 47, 10 out of 46 firms for the 1-, 5- and 10-year periods ended 12/31/2023, respectively. See back page for methodology which takes into account Lipper rankings. PGIM Floating Rate Income Fund (Class Z) Lipper total return ranking for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods as of 12/31/2023 for the Loan Participation Funds category were: 13/240, 58/226, 4/215, and 3/173, respectively. Lipper Funds category rankings are based on total return, do not take sales charges into account, and are calculated against all funds in each fund's respective Lipper category. Lipper total return ranking for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods as of 6/30/2024: 39/234, 74/212, 4/204, and 3/163, respectively. Past Performance is no guarantee of future results. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the past performance data quoted. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than original cost. For the most recent month-end performance, go to pgiminvestments.com. Gross operating expenses: Class Z, 0.86%. Net operating expense: Class Z, 0.75% after contractual reduction through 6/30/2025. Expenses are of the most recent prospectus. PGIM Floating Rate Income Fund Z Inception date: 3/30/2011. Class Z shares may be available to group retirement plans and institutional investors through certain retirement, mutual fund wrap and asset allocation programs. They may also be available to institutional investors and through fee- or commission-based retail brokerage programs of certain financial intermediaries. Class Z shares are generally closed to new retirement plans. Please see the prospectus for additional information about fees, expenses, and investor eligibility. Annualized returns without sales charges describe the return to the investor before any sales charges are imposed. SEC standardized return describes the return to the investor after maximum sales charges are imposed. All returns assume share price changes, as well as the compounding effect of reinvested dividends and capital gains. Returns may reflect fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Without such, returns would be lower. Performance by share class may vary. Risk of investing in the fund include but are not limited to the following: Fixed Income investments are subject to credit, market, prepayment and interest rate risks, and their value will decline as interest rates rise. High yield ("junk") bonds are subject to greater credit and market risks. Floating rate and other loans are subject to the risk that failure to receive scheduled interest or principal payments on a loan would adversely affect the income of the Fund and would likely reduce the value of its assets. The Fund's investments in loans may subject it to additional illiquidity risks. Leveraging techniques may magnify loses. Foreign securities are subject to currency fluctuations and political uncertainty. Derivatives may carry market, credit and liquidity risks. There is no guarantee the Fund's objective will be achieved. Risks are more fully explained in the fund's prospectus. Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan USD Index is an unmanaged index that represents the investable universe of the dollar-denominated leveraged loan market. An investment cannot be made directly in an index or average. Source: Credit Suisse. Copyright © 2024 CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Collateralized loan obligation (CLO) is a security backed by a pool of debt, often low rated corporate loans. Brexit refers to Britain's departure from the European Union. Used with permission. ©2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. Source: Barron's, Feb. 29, 2024. Barron's rankings are based on asset-weighted returns in funds in five categories: U.S. Equity; World Equity; Mixed Asset; Taxable Bond; and Tax-Exempt (each a "Barron's ranking category"). Rankings also take into account an individual fund's performance within its Lipper peer universe. Lipper calculated each fund's net total return for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, minus the effects of 12b-1 fees and sales charges. Each fund in the survey was given a percentile ranking, with 100 the highest and 1 the lowest in its category. That ranking measured how a fund compared with its peer "universe," as tracked by Lipper, not just the funds in the survey. Individual fund scores were then multiplied by the 2023 weighting of their Barron's ranking category as determined by the entire Lipper universe of funds. Those fund scores were then totaled, creating an overall score and ranking for each fund family in the survey in each Barron's ranking category. To qualify for the ranking, firms must offer at least three active mutual funds or actively run ETFs in Lipper's general U.S. Stock category; one in World Equity; and one Mixed Asset. They also need to offer at least two taxable bond funds and one national tax-exempt bond fund. All funds must have a track record of at least one year. The views expressed herein are those of PGIM Fixed Income at the time the comments were made, may not be reflective of their current opinions, and are subject to change without notice. Consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the fund. Contact your financial professional for a prospectus and summary prospectus. Read them carefully before investing. Investment products are distributed by Prudential Investment Management Services LLC, member FINRA and SIPC. PGIM Investments is a registered investment adviser and investment manager to all PGIM US open-end investment companies. PGIM Fixed Income is a unit of PGIM, Inc. ("PGIM"), a registered investment advisor. PGIM Limited is also a subadvisor on this fund. PGIM Limited is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of PGIM, the principal asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. ("PFI"), a company incorporated and with its principal place of business in the United States. All are Prudential Financial affiliates. ©2024 Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities. PGIM, PGIM Investments, PGIM Fixed Income, PGIM Limited, and the PGIM logo are service marks of Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. This material is being provided for informational or educational purposes only and does not take into account the investment objectives or financial situation of any client or prospective clients. The information is not intended as investment advice and is not a recommendation. Clients seeking information regarding their particular investment needs should contact their financial professional. INVESTMENT PRODUCTS: Are not insured by the FDIC or any federal government agency | May lose value | Are not a deposit of or guaranteed by any bank or any bank affiliate. 1004853-00026-00 ID 10312024