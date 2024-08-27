PGIM Floating Rate Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Barron's Best Fund Families: Ranked #3 for best fund family over the 1-year period ended 12/31/2023, among 49 qualifying fund families based on asset-weighted returns.
Performance Recap
For the quarter, the PGIM Floating Rate Income Fund Class Z returned 1.55% net of fees and outperformed its benchmark, the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan USD Index, gross of fees.
Key Contributors
Positioning in AA collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Security selection in healthcare & pharmaceuticals.
Key Detractors
Security selection in media & entertainment. Security selection in gaming/lodging/leisure.
Market Review
U.S. leveraged loans posted positive total returns in Q2, continuing to benefit from increased evidence of a soft landing even as the market experienced a historic repricing and refinancing wave. For the quarter, loan mutual funds reported inflows of approximately $7.8 billion. Meanwhile, CLO formation remained robust, with gross supply of $207 billion so far in 2024.
The average price of all loans within the Index ended Q2 at 95.68, down from 96.12 at the beginning of the quarter. Meanwhile, spreads tightened by 10 bps as yields ended the period at 9.36%.
By quality, CCC-rate loans outperformed, outpacing both BB-rated loans and B-rated loans modestly during the quarter.
Despite higher interest rates, still stable credit fundamentals and a lack of near-term maturities continued to keep defaults manageable. The par-weighted loan default rate, including distressed exchanges, ended June at 3.10%, down from 3.52% in March.
Gross loan issuance totaled $385 billion in the quarter, but net new supply accounted for just $33 billion of that total as repricing and refinancing activity continued to comprise the bulk of activity.
Quarter
Overall security selection detracted from performance during the quarter, with selection in media & entertainment, gaming/lodging/leisure, and other financials detracting the most. This was partially offset by selection in healthcare & pharmaceuticals, electric utilities, and banking, which contributed.
Overall sector allocation contributed, with an overweight to the CLO AA sector contributing the most. An underweight to the U.S. bank loan sector, along with overweights to the U.S. high yield and U.S. investment grade corporate sectors detracted.
Within industry, an overweight to banking, along with underweights to technology and automotive, contributed. An overweight to telecom, along with underweights to healthcare & pharmaceuticals and brokerage & asset managers, detracted.
From a market perspective, having more risk in the portfolio, on average, over the period than the relevant benchmark contributed to performance.
Portfolio Outlook
Following the strong returns of 1H24, we raised our U.S. leveraged loan total return forecast to 8.0-8.5% in 2024. Our forecast is supported by high all-in current coupons and yields, strong CLO formation, continued inflows into bank loan funds, loan paydowns, and modest net new supply as refinancing and repricing activity continues to make up the bulk of capital market activity. Embedded into our forecast is the strong total returns experienced thus far in 2024 and the expectation of higher-for-longer SOFR rates, along with the expectation that loan prices will hover around current levels barring any unforeseen macro event.
Loan default rates eased in recent months but remain slightly rose above their long-term average amid rising corporate headwinds and higher interest rates. We expect the higher cost of capital to continue to pressure free cash flows of lower-quality, sponsor-owned companies for the remainder of 2024. However, we don't anticipate a significant rise in default rates through the remainder of 2024, with loan default rates (including distressed exchanges) expected to remain in the 3-5.5% range through year-end 2024 and cumulative defaults 10% through 2025.
We continue to favor public, BB and high single-B loans over sponsor-owned, low single-B and CCC loans as we expect those lower-quality loans to be most impacted by the challenging fundamental backdrop. We believe that credit selection and deep, fundamental credit research/modeling is becoming increasingly important, and that the avoidance of defaults will be the biggest driver of alpha over the next 12-24 months.
AVERAGE ANNUAL RETURN AS OF 6/30/2024
|
Total Returns (without sales charges)
|
YTD
|
1-year
|
3-year
|
5-year
|
10-year
|
PGIM Floating Rate Income Fund Z
|
4.35
|
10.99
|
5.26
|
5.40
|
4.50
|
Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan USD Index
|
4.44
|
11.04
|
5.97
|
5.36
|
4.61
|
SEC Standardized Returns (with sales charges)
|
PGIM Floating Rate Income Fund Z
|
―
|
10.99
|
5.26
|
5.40
|
4.50
|
PGIM Floating Rate Income Fund (Class Z) Lipper total return ranking for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods as of 12/31/2023 for the Loan Participation Funds category were: 13/240, 58/226, 4/215, and 3/173, respectively. Lipper Funds category rankings are based on total return, do not take sales charges into account, and are calculated against all funds in each fund's respective Lipper category. Lipper total return ranking for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods as of 6/30/2024: 39/234, 74/212, 4/204, and 3/163, respectively. Past Performance is no guarantee of future results. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the past performance data quoted. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than original cost. For the most recent month-end performance, go to pgiminvestments.com.
Gross operating expenses: Class Z, 0.86%. Net operating expense: Class Z, 0.75% after contractual reduction through 6/30/2025. Expenses are of the most recent prospectus. PGIM Floating Rate Income Fund Z Inception date: 3/30/2011.
Class Z shares may be available to group retirement plans and institutional investors through certain retirement, mutual fund wrap and asset allocation programs. They may also be available to institutional investors and through fee- or commission-based retail brokerage programs of certain financial intermediaries. Class Z shares are generally closed to new retirement plans. Please see the prospectus for additional information about fees, expenses, and investor eligibility.
Annualized returns without sales charges describe the return to the investor before any sales charges are imposed. SEC standardized return describes the return to the investor after maximum sales charges are imposed. All returns assume share price changes, as well as the compounding effect of reinvested dividends and capital gains. Returns may reflect fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Without such, returns would be lower. Performance by share class may vary.
Risk of investing in the fund include but are not limited to the following: Fixed Income investments are subject to credit, market, prepayment and interest rate risks, and their value will decline as interest rates rise. High yield ("junk") bonds are subject to greater credit and market risks. Floating rate and other loans are subject to the risk that failure to receive scheduled interest or principal payments on a loan would adversely affect the income of the Fund and would likely reduce the value of its assets. The Fund's investments in loans may subject it to additional illiquidity risks. Leveraging techniques may magnify loses. Foreign securities are subject to currency fluctuations and political uncertainty. Derivatives may carry market, credit and liquidity risks. There is no guarantee the Fund's objective will be achieved. Risks are more fully explained in the fund's prospectus.
Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan USD Index is an unmanaged index that represents the investable universe of the dollar-denominated leveraged loan market. An investment cannot be made directly in an index or average. Source: Credit Suisse. Copyright © 2024 CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Collateralized loan obligation (CLO) is a security backed by a pool of debt, often low rated corporate loans. Brexit refers to Britain's departure from the European Union.
Used with permission. ©2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. Source: Barron's, Feb. 29, 2024. Barron's rankings are based on asset-weighted returns in funds in five categories: U.S. Equity; World Equity; Mixed Asset; Taxable Bond; and Tax-Exempt (each a "Barron's ranking category"). Rankings also take into account an individual fund's performance within its Lipper peer universe. Lipper calculated each fund's net total return for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, minus the effects of 12b-1 fees and sales charges. Each fund in the survey was given a percentile ranking, with 100 the highest and 1 the lowest in its category. That ranking measured how a fund compared with its peer "universe," as tracked by Lipper, not just the funds in the survey. Individual fund scores were then multiplied by the 2023 weighting of their Barron's ranking category as determined by the entire Lipper universe of funds. Those fund scores were then totaled, creating an overall score and ranking for each fund family in the survey in each Barron's ranking category. To qualify for the ranking, firms must offer at least three active mutual funds or actively run ETFs in Lipper's general U.S. Stock category; one in World Equity; and one Mixed Asset. They also need to offer at least two taxable bond funds and one national tax-exempt bond fund. All funds must have a track record of at least one year.
